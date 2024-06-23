Your perception of what it means to be dull might forever change after reading this.

I came across this site, and I just had to share it because it's so absolutely wonderful. You might even want to join the Dull Woman's Club by Sarah Green.

You can listen to me read this post here:

1× 0:00 -4:37

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Welcome to Kate Jurow ’s wonderfully not-at-all-dull life:

SOMETIMES DULL: Everyone here claims to be dull but we aren’t. We just march to different drummers. Until my life imploded I was pretty dull. Then everyone died at once (various reasons) including my husband of 42 years. I cried for a year, then realized the life lesson: if a bad thing can happen at any time without warning, aim your focus at Right Now. I poked my head out of my hole, experimented with all sorts of silly activities, and stopped worrying what people think. Now I do many fun things, none of them well, but who cares?

From my first ten-hour shift. I may be old but engine 40 is even older. (She's over 100) I help wake her up; oil and grease; feed, water and diaper her; soothe her and put her to sleep at the end of the day. All steam engines are female, btw

I love steam engines, so I applied for a job on a steam locomotive and to my total astonishment was accepted. So, at age 76 I’m training to be a steam locomotive fireman. Last weekend I had my first 10-hour training shift. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done—like running a marathon while simultaneously working all the machines in the gym and driving an 18-wheeler.

When my energy levels drop (like, after a shift – I’m not a spring chicken) I laze around the house for days, reading. After recharging, I’m back at the firebox, or harp, or garden, or whatever’s next. So we can charge into the World, trying everything – or simply sit quietly and watch it go by. Or both. At any age. Peace to all. ~ Kate Jurow

Heading home in the car. It's a dirty job. Pics from my first full 10-hour shift. I thought I would die. Size 10 in steel-toed boots. Bananas don’t survive long in a steam cab. (references to bananas and shoe size are kind of thing in this group)

How dull are you? I’m curious to know!

