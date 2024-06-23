Reflections for a Sunday: Being Dull
Are you Dull? In the Dull Women's Club "everyone claims to be dull but we aren't."
Your perception of what it means to be dull might forever change after reading this.
I came across this site, and I just had to share it because it’s so absolutely wonderful. You might even want to join the Dull Woman’s Club by Sarah Green. The club’s only for women, I know, but I think men will enjoy this post, too. It’s public and that’s why I’ve put it here, so it can bring joy to more people on this hot Sunday.
Welcome to Kate Jurow’s wonderfully not-at-all-dull life:
SOMETIMES DULL: Everyone here claims to be dull but we aren’t. We just march to different drummers. Until my life imploded I was pretty dull. Then everyone died at once (various reasons) including my husband of 42 years. I cried for a year, then realized the life lesson: if a bad thing can happen at any time without warning, aim your focus at Right Now. I poked my head out of my hole, experimented with all sorts of silly activities, and stopped worrying what people think. Now I do many fun things, none of them well, but who cares?
I love steam engines, so I applied for a job on a steam locomotive and to my total astonishment was accepted. So, at age 76 I’m training to be a steam locomotive fireman. Last weekend I had my first 10-hour training shift. It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done—like running a marathon while simultaneously working all the machines in the gym and driving an 18-wheeler.
When my energy levels drop (like, after a shift – I’m not a spring chicken) I laze around the house for days, reading. After recharging, I’m back at the firebox, or harp, or garden, or whatever’s next. So we can charge into the World, trying everything – or simply sit quietly and watch it go by. Or both. At any age. Peace to all. ~ Kate Jurow
How dull are you? I’m curious to know!
I absolutely admire elderly folks who have this type of attitude! This woman is a stark contrast to my mother-in-law of the same age, who spends her days watching television and has developed dementia as a result.
Oh my goodness I would LOVE to be in the Dull Woman’s Club 😂😂
Particularly because this weekend was not dull (although extremely hot here in AR where I am working for FOUR months because no one else or at least in their right mind would come to AR for the SUMMER!!)
AC quit so I’ve just rewired it and burnt up an old chainsaw cutting up a dead tree 🤷🏼♀️
Now I’m drinking a home made wine cooler and trying to cool down!