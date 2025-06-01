One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi

I came across these photos and they brought back so many memories; I wanted to share them.

Back in the 60s and 70s in the Soviet Union, people read the news at “information stands” set up in the streets.

Everyone congregated right there, on the streets of Moscow or Leningrad (once again St. Petersburg), to read the world news. They’d engage in conversation with one another, perhaps moving on to a cafe where over coffee and cigarettes they’d continue heated discussions. Of course, it would have been rare if any of these Soviets had actually traveled beyond the borders of their isolated country. They knew nothing from firsthand experience, no one could say, oh, yes, I traveled to France for my holiday last month, or I went to New York for business last week. The State made sure they never did any of that and only knew what the State told them.

The government thought by closing their citizens off from the West, especially from America, the populace would believe what they were told about the evil materialism of the capitalistic West and therefore thank the State for protecting them.

Of course, the opposite was true. The populace only became more obsessed with the West and all it had to offer. American products were big business on the black market. Teenagers who managed to get their hands on a pair of Levi jeans or a packet of Marlboro cigarettes were the envy of their peers.

I was 18 years old in 1974, when my family traveled by car from Leningrad to Moscow, to Kiev, to Odessa and out through Romania to Yugoslavia. It was very rare to encounter Americans traveling like this, since as much as Soviets were kept from leaving the country, Americans were discouraged from entering it. But my parents weren’t ordinary Americans, they were determined, they jumped through all the hoops, overcame all the obstacles, and we were approved to travel, under very strict conditions.

It was a fantastic experience. My two best friends, Kelly and Melanie, must have had parents almost as crazy as mine because they were allowed to meet us in Germany and make that journey through the Soviet Union.

On the left, me, my brother Jon and Kelly posing by some river somewhere in the USSR; on the right, me and Kelly getting ready for the evening in our tent campground in Leningrad

Everywhere we went, we were the object of intense curiosity. When asked where we were from and we said Los Angeles, eyes grew wide with wonder. “Hollywood,” they would say, enraptured.

It was surreal, knowing that back home in California, college students at Berkeley were burning the American flag and extolling the virtues of communism. As a young person traveling through the Soviet Union, I saw how crazy this was, the total ignorance. Obviously, the propaganda was working. No wonder they didn’t want Americans traveling to the USSR. They would find out the truth, just as Soviets traveling to America would find out the truth. Keep the two sides separate, don’t allow them to interact.

No, America wasn’t perfect, the Vietnam was horrible and a blight on our history. But wow, we were free.

Back in Los Angeles, we had traveled regularly up to Berkeley where my dad, Christian author Dave Hunt, would debate Black Panthers and communists on the Free Speech Platform at Sproul Plaza. It was the height of the Free Speech Movement (FSM) and it got pretty wild sometimes. But we loved it. The energy was incredible. We were “Jesus People” hippies and we were on a mission just as much as anyone else.

Below on the left is my dad talking with a friend, James Weston. On the right was a table we set up with Christian materials, my sister Janna, is sitting on the ground.

Below, that’s me on the left, and my sister and two friends.

In the words of one journalist who covered the FSM for the nationwide Collegiate Press News Service: “FSM opened up everything — just blew out the tubes of being able to move large amounts of information across the country. It wasn’t exactly that Berkeley was the first place where this mechanism kicked in [political protest] but it was the place where it went critical.”

The irony of course was that young people were only able to complain about how they didn’t have free speech precisely because they DID have free speech. At the same time, they advocated for communism, which would have never allowed them the same privileges. None of these American students really wanted to live in a communist country, they just wanted to fantasize about it.

In my mom’s journal from our Soviet travels, she observes:

This is a strange land. I just wish every American college student could spend two weeks here and every Soviet student could spend the same amount of time in America. Our guide claimed she knew America from the pages of “The Daily Worker.” I’m sure she knows it as well from those pages as we know the “USSR” from the pages of the same magazine of the same name.

This is so eerily like what is happening on college campuses today. That’s one of the many reasons why I write about it so much. Because I experienced the oppression of communism as a child, as a teenager, and then, as an adult when I was married to a Yugoslavian in the 1980s.

You would think in this era of the internet and access to information for everyone, as well as the ability to travel, people wouldn’t still be so easily fooled by propaganda. But I guess nothing ever really changes. People are just as easily fooled now as they’ve ever been, probably because they want to be fooled.

I can think of nothing more bizarre than college students at our most prestigious universities putting on face masks and Keffiyehs and trashing their own country while extolling the very jihadists that would kill them given half a chance.

For all their expensive education, these students have absolutely no idea of what life is really like in a Muslim country, under Sharia Law. They call Israel the oppressor when of all the countries I’ve visited and lived in (and that’s quite a few) I found no country freer than Israel, no country with as incredible an energy, or with such vibrant young people—of all ethnicities, all religions as well as no religion. You will NEVER find this freedom in ANY Muslim country.

These ignorant American students from affluent backgrounds would not last one week living in a village in Luxor, Egypt the way I did for three years. They would be crying to go back home to their parents’ mansions in no time.

I thought of all of this when I watched the shocking graduation speech of Megha Vemuri, class president of MIT. To listen to her trash the nation that gives her the freedom to speak her mind, when “Palestine” never would, is embarrassing for our country. It is also insane.

As you watch this, imagine you are a Jewish student or an Israeli student or members of their families. I am told many Jews walked out and who would blame them.

As Aviani Hashim commented:

She’s wearing a Jordanian Keffiyeh bc she’s has no f*cking idea what the difference between the Keffiyehs are or what anything on it stands for LOOOLLLLL f*cking embarrassing on so many levels.

And as another person commented (I cannot provide the link right now because I am currently banned from X):

The MIT graduation speaker used her entire speech not to highlight groundbreaking research—but to praise last spring’s violent encampment.

Our top universities have become breeding grounds for jihadism—not centers of academic excellence.

This is the most VILE speech. Shame on you @MIT Imagine a Jew graduating from MIT today. I’m beyond disgusted—I’m enraged. The commencement stage, meant to honor years of hard work, was hijacked by the class president’s hateful, divisive drivel—spewing woke nonsense that props up terrorists while ignoring the raw truth. And what’s worse? President Kornbluth, stepping up next, didn’t say a damn word about it. Nothing. Just silence from the same leader who couldn’t call out "genocide" chants as harassment when it mattered. Spineless.

And someone else:

MIT’s supposed to churn out sharp minds, not brainwashed drones who can’t see that Hamas is the only genocidal force in Gaza—full stop. Their rockets, their tunnels, their butchery of their own people and ours—it’s not a debate, it’s a fact. Yet here we are, watching this "prestigious" institution let a student leader peddle poison with no pushback. This isn’t just a speech gone wrong; it’s a symptom of a rotting culture MIT’s too cowardly to fix.

Being Jewish on this campus? It’s a gut punch. You grind through exams, labs, late nights—only to sit there, cap and gown, feeling like an outsider while some sanctimonious clown gets applause for trashing your existence. And the administration? They shrug.

I agree with President Trump on this one, where another person commented:

Trump smashed Harvard’s woke bubble with brute force—MIT needs the same reckoning. Rip out this leadership that’s too scared to lead. We don’t need more tepid platitudes; we need someone who’ll demand intellectual honesty, who’ll say Hamas is the villain here, not Israel, and who’ll make MIT a place where Jews—and anyone who values truth—aren’t alienated.

MIT deserves better. AMERICA deserve better. This isn’t just a graduation fail—it’s a moral collapse.

MIT is now saying that Vemuri gave a speech other than the one approved and she is now barred from the graduation ceremony. And no, that does not mean we don’t have free speech in America. It simply means there are rules and it’s not unreasonable to be expected to follow them. Keep in mind, if she had made a speech in Gaza against Hamas, she would be tortured and imprisoned, actually probably killed for daring as a woman to say anything in public.

Within a few days of watching that video, I saw this post by Tommy Robinson. We can contrast all of the snobbery of the academics with the simple words of this man, who was recently let out of prison in the UK:

He is the definition of a real rebel. Just an ordinary guy, rough around the edges, flawed in many ways. Bizarrely called a Nazi for defending Zionists and Israel, but then, Jews are the new Nazis, so I guess that makes sense.

This is why he is so dangerous. Because he hasn’t bought into the propaganda. And he has a very loud voice and refuses to be quiet. This is why he was put in prison.

This is why he was forced to take down his film, which is outrageous, but I guess it’s how he was let out of prison.

Anyone who stands with Israel, get ready for the same treatment.

Fortunately, you can still see the film. If you want to see something really powerful, I encourage you to watch it. I posted it in my piece I’m Walking! but if you missed it, here it is again:

Not everyone can be out there in the limelight, like Tommy Robinson is. But everyone can spread this film as far and as wide as possible. Everyone can spread this essay as far and as wide as possible. Please do so. Fight against the propaganda in every way you can. Thank you!

