Home at last to his final resting place, Ran Gvili is already home with God.

The short video below was filmed by Ran's family two weeks before October 7th, 2023, when his family challenged him to break out of five police zip ties.

No one else could do it but Ran. No one else was as strong.

This breaking free from those ties symbolizes the indomitable spirit of the entire nation of Israel.

Breaking free. This is important to me. It’s why I named my Substack Break Free Media. Throughout my life, I have been threatened, beaten, told to shut up or I will be killed. I never gave in and I never gave up. It just made me more determined. It’s why I’m writing The Seduction of Islam, so people will know the truth and how important it is to be fearless in speaking out.

But nothing I’ve experienced compares to what Ran Gvili suffered nor his great courage fighting the enemy.

Here is the moment when his body is found. This is so heart-wrenching, it’s hard to bear.

Here they are, taking his body out of hell and back home.

Surrounded by his comrades in arms:

Here is Ran Gvili’s father saying goodbye to his son. He asked him not to go that dark day, but Ran went anyway.

“Protecting me was your life’s mission. And you succeeded. I promise you that I will live a happy and joyful life, and I will fulfill all my dreams - yours, father’s, and mother’s. Take care of us all from above,” said Ran’s sister Shira, speaking at his memorial service.

Ran Gvili didn't have to go. He was still recovering from a broken shoulder sustained in a motorcycle accident. But like so many Israelis, when he heard about the attack that morning, he immediately put on his uniform and headed to the Gaza border communities.

Gvili and his comrades initially fought at Kibbutz Alumim before heading to the Sa’ad Junction, where they rescued survivors at the festival.

After evacuating survivors of the Nova massacre to safety, Gvili and his comrades didn’t go home. They returned to Alumim to continue the fight against the dozens of terrorists who attempted to conquer the kibbutz. Gvili fought like a lion, killing 14 terrorists. Wounded and surrounded, Gvili was overpowered by Hamas terrorists and was subsequently murdered. His body was dragged into Gaza and kept as a bargaining chip. Only demons of hell do this.

Ran Gvili, on the other hand, is a true hero. A warrior who gave his life for others. This is the difference between a Muslim jihadist, turned into a martyr and promised 72 virgins in paradise because he killed as many innocents as possible, and an Israeli hero who dies saving the lives of the innocent.

It angers me that people cannot tell the difference anymore.

They can tell the difference in Israel. Israelis experience the harsh reality of good versus evil every day.

The tiny nation of Israel has lived the brutality of war every day since it first announced its independence in 1948. For daring to exist, Israel has faced almost constant attacks from surrounding Muslim nations, vowing to destroy it. Each time it has been attacked, Israel’s military has been victorious, often miraculously.

It’s difficult for Americans, so fortunate to live in a vast country without enemies breathing down our necks, to understand what it means to be surrounded by enemies; to stand together against a common foe; to love our soldiers because we are ALL soldiers, fighting the same battle.

Instead, we now turn on one another. We see our own neighbors as enemies. This will be our downfall.

Below is a sobering speech by former Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, given today, after the retrieval of Ran Gvili’s body.

Lapid offers a stark warning of how the world order as we have known since World War II is collapsing. He doesn’t hold back when speaking of the United Nation’s corruption and its hatred towards Israel.

“The UN’s treatment of Israel is the equivalent of a psychotic episode. Israel makes up 0.1% of the world’s population, yet accounts for more than 60% of UN condemnation resolutions over the past decade.”

He goes on to say that there is something truly wrong when in 2023, the year that Ran Gvili defended innocent Israelis who were being murdered, babies burned alive, women raped, and hostages dragged into the hellhole of Gazan tunnels, the UN General Assembly passed 15 resolutions against Israel compared to only 8 against the rest of the world.

In his speech, Albania PM Edi Rama, speaks with great emotion and pride of how Albania offered “protection and salvation of Jews in the city of Laura, Albania’s largest medieval city, where guess what? In the 16th century, Jews fleeing persecution in the West made up more than half of its own population.”

I didn’t know this about Albania. Amazing. When my family traveled behind the Iron Curtain in 1967, smuggling Bibles into Romania, Albania was so closed that it was the only Eastern European communist country we couldn’t get into. And trust me, none of those countries were easy to get into.

How could we in the West so quickly forget the meaning of freedom and how hard we had to fight for it?

All the nations of the West should have risen up in support of Israel on Oct 7th. Instead, they rose against Israel.

I don’t think that Ran Gvili would be pleased to know that with his return, the Rafah crossing will be opened again. Not when Hamas is still in control and the evil forces surrounding Israel, such as Turkey, are being invited into Gaza by the leaders of the West.

I wrote about the pressure being put on Israel in Trump's Jihadi 'Board of Peace', as western nations fall prey to the deceitful promises of the Islamic Gulf States.

Israel has no such illusions. I pray that the bravery of Ran Gvili and so many others will inspire Israel to greater strength and independence from the West. It must do this if it is to withstand the even worse betrayals to come.

Of course, Israel is not alone. God made a covenant with Isreal and will never abandon His people. Every time I say this, there are those who get apocalyptic with anger. They hate to hear it, so I will say it again:

God made a covenant with Isreal and will never abandon His people.

May Ran Gvili’s memory be a blessing.

Am Yisrael Chai.

