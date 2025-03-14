One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi.

This is part of an on-going story of My Life Under Sharia Law in Luxor, Egypt. (Names have been changed)

RAMADAN:

All across the world, Muslims are celebrating Ramadan, fasting for a month. I spent two Ramadans in Luxor.

The last month before I left Luxor forever, it wasn’t only Ramadan, it was Covid, too. The streets of El Bairat, on the West Bank were empty, all the tourists having fled and during that long month, the place became a ghost town.

I never encountered so much complaining as I heard from the men during Ramadan. Many of them had nothing to do except sleep all day, but they acted as if they had never experienced such suffering. At the same time, they talked as if they were the most devout Muslims in the world, which they most certainly were not.

During the day, they refrained from smoking, eating, or even drinking water. It was brutally hot, and the no water rule seemed the height of insanity to me. Even children have to obey this rule, once they reached puberty or the age of ten.

According to the Quran and Hadiths:

Al-Kharqi said: “When a child is ten years old and is able to fast, he should start to do so.”

Ibn Qudamah said: “This means that he [child] should be made to fast and told to do so. And he should be smacked if he does not do it, so as to train him and make him get used to it, just as he should be made to pray and told to do it.”

Islam is about obedience to countless strict and ridiculous rules. It’s impossible for anyone to ever keep them all. I have heard many conversations of revert women lamenting how can they ever make up for all the years before they reverted, all the thousands of hours when they should have been praying. But they must make all the hours up. If they don’t, they will suffer more in Jahannam (hell).

All kafirs (infidels) are going to hell forever. But even Muslims will spend time in hell, which I am sure most people reading this did not know. Muslims’ actions, whether good or bad, decide how many “points” they get and the final score at the end of their lives will determine how long they have to spend in hell before they reach Jannah (heaven).

Judging by their behavior, the men of Luxor were going to spend a very long time in hell. They drank wine, smoked, did drugs, had sex with random women, lazed around all day. This meant they could look forward to being tormented and burned, their flesh melting off their bones repeatedly, over and over, before they had paid enough for their sins and could get to heaven where (only for men, of course) they could then enjoy endless rivers of wine and full-breasted, virgin slaves.

In fact, in heaven, they could indulge in all the things that were considered sins on earth. Makes sense, right?

Egyptian wives who stayed at home, bore the children, took care of the house and never smoked or drank or had sex outside of marriage (their husbands would kill them if they did) could not accumulate points for good behavior, nor were they promised virgin male sex slaves once they reached Jannah. They only got their husbands, and their salvation came through total obedience to their husbands.

“If a wife . . . obeys her husband, she will be welcomed into heaven.” (Hadith Riwayat Ahmad and Thabrani)

Muhammad also said: “. . . A woman who obeys her husband will enter heaven.” (Hr. Bukhari dan Muslim)

If I were a Luxor wife, I’d be worried about my salvation because the men were such sinners. But these women went along with their husbands’ actions. Anyway, what choice did they have. All they could do was to pray and hope for the best.

And then, there were the foreign women who these men married, the women who gave their “husbands” everything, down to their last penny, so their husbands’ Egyptian families could have a better life. What happened to those women? They were cheated and abused, and it was okay because they were kafirs and would be in hell forever.

This is the twisted cult of Islam, founded by its deranged cult leader Mohammed.

Having to abstain from their normal sinful behavior in order to gain points so they would spend less time burning in hell made the men of Luxor exceedingly grumpy during Ramadan. They didn’t like being reminded that they were going to burn—a lot—and they needed to control their carnal urges in order to build up a lot of good points.

But then, illogically, as soon as the sun went down, they were back to smoking up a storm, gorging on huge meals. The one thing it seems most of them did abstain from during the month of Ramadan was sex with their foreign and their Egyptian wives. I wasn’t married during Ramadan, but this is what both the men and women told me. Whether it’s true or not, only the person in the bedroom knows. Oh, and Allah.

Here is an example of a post of a foreign wife on one of the Facebook groups for women married to Egyptian men (iftar is the meal during Ramadan at sunset, to “break the fast” and suhoor is the predawn meal):

Hello all, so my husband just had harsh words for me over not cooking him iftar. We had both been relaxing and he fell asleep. I lost track of time and realized it was about 10 minutes to iftar. He woke up with a start and went to the kitchen, he was very upset. He was basically making me feel worthless for not cooking him iftar (I woke up this morning and cooked suhoor, made exactly what he wanted). He was harsh, he waved a cookbook in my face, and he told me to get out of the kitchen so he could do it himself. Even though I offered multiple times to cook. Is anyone else’s husband this way? I feel it’s horrible to wrap up my worth and being treated nicely in me cooking. I keep a clean house, I usually do cook, and I also have a full-time job as a teacher. Frankly I was just very tired today, it was a hard day teaching.

You know what they say, a woman’s work is never done. Women have to fast, too, but they still have to take care of the children, feed younger children during the day while they eat nothing. They still have to prepare the food after sundown and before sunrise. These women are sleep and food deprived and generally exhausted for the entire month.

My friend Gitte and I had no such worries. The only thing we were concerned about was ensuring we had a supply of wine and beer to last us the month, as we figured we couldn’t survive without a glass in the evening as we sat by the Nile and swatted mosquitoes. It is forbidden for Muslims to sell alcohol. The liquor business is run by the Christian Copts. I didn’t know a lot about them, I never met any in Luxor, but I heard in many ways they are stricter than Muslims, for example, Muslims can get divorced, but Copts cannot. As for the alcohol industry, I was told it was run by a kind of Coptic mafia.

At sunset, Gitte and I liked to go to a little restaurant by the Nile and sit outside with our bottle of wine. Once we asked the restaurant owner, a nice man who we knew very well, if he could open the bottle as we hadn’t brought a corkscrew. He was deeply offended.

“It is haram!” he said.

Even touching a bottle of wine or beer was a sin during Ramadan. We apologized. Of course, once Ramadan ended, he would magically be able to touch the bottle again. This also made no sense since Muslims are not supposed to touch alcohol at all. But I guess they were all making up for a whole lot of lost points during Ramadan.

As darkness fell and the moon rose across the Nile, the married foreign women came out like brides of Dracula, flitting along the cornice in their flowing robes, drunk and high.

As Ramadan progressed, the men grew ever more discontented, the women ever more depressed. There were no new tourists to seduce, no fake marriages to conduct nor any real estate scams to undertake.

It’s understandable that everyone went a little crazy. One night, a lady whose name I won’t mention, went berserk, shedding her clothes down to her underwear as she danced along the dirt road in front of the little restaurants and shops lining the cornice. If it had been anyone else, the police might have rounded her up and put her in jail, but she had lived in Luxor for many years, supported her husband and his family with what money she still had, and people were used to her antics.

It made for quite the gossip during this dreary time, and the story was told and retold for a week thereafter. On another occasion, a deranged woman yelled out Gitte’s name as we were walking back to her villa, running up and trying to hug and kiss Gitte. Gitte pulled back, giving the excuse of Covid, but in truth, she just didn’t want to be kissed and hugged by an unpleasant drunk. The woman got angry, making fun of Gitte, telling her what a baby she was to be afraid of a virus that didn’t exist. The woman turned to me as if I was next for a hug, but I gave her such a stern look, she huffed and stomped away.

Most evenings, we stayed home, sitting in the garden of Gitte’s villa. Even now I miss that garden, fragrant with jasmine.

NASRIN

One night, Nasrin, the Turkish woman came to visit. She was a loud busybody, vivacious and curvaceous, who boasted of many affairs among the men of Luxor. She was quite proud of her affairs and always wanted to talk about her latest conquest. I didn’t trust her, but then I didn’t trust anyone in Luxor, except for Gitte, who became a true friend, and those are few and far between, not just in Luxor, but anywhere.

Nasrin had lived in Luxor perhaps twenty years, along with her teenage daughter from her Egyptian ex-husband. They had actually been legally married—not an Orfi marriage of convenience—and had been divorced for a long time. She had a large villa on the cornice, one of the rare women along with Gitte who actually owned her villa. But owning your home in Luxor still didn’t mean much. If you wanted to sell it and get out of Luxor, even if you were lucky enough to actually get any money, it was never what the villa was worth, and it was unlikely you’d get out of the country with the money anyway.

Gitte told me that Nasrin was a wealth of knowledge from all her years of living in Luxor.

“I’d love to hear all about it,” I told Gitte.

So, on this night, Gitte invited her over. Nasrin was Muslim so she refused wine, although she drank it heartily at any other time. When asked about the history of Luxor and the foreign women who became trapped there, Nasrin told her tale.

THE TURKISH WOMAN’S TALE

The men of Luxor weren’t always like this, you know. Once, before around 2000, they were poor but proud, they worked on their farms, they didn’t marry all these foreign women. A surge of tourists came around 2000, archeologists, people interested in tombs and artifacts. The place was crawling with Egyptologists. Luxor society buzzed with good energy. Educated and well-to-do women and men came to excavate.

Mostly, it was women who fell in love with Luxor and stayed, enchanted by the temples, the tombs and the history. Many of them started charity projects.

There’s a French woman named Maxine who started a pottery school in connection with the French embassy.

There’s a famous Spanish Egyptologist; she discovered the royal pyramids in Sudan. She’s been working in Egypt over forty years. She knows about poison but she’s not someone you want to mess with so I’m not saying more than that.

A proper expat community grew on the West Bank. A very good German school. Art galleries, parties. Foreign women married Luxor men, not just for sex and convenience, but because they fell in love, both the women and the men. The concept of “bezness” hadn’t started yet. The economy was better then and educated men with real jobs married these women.

Of course, let’s be honest, there were advantages to marring foreign women, because they were independent and didn’t expect the big meher (dowry) that Egyptian brides must have.

It’s expensive for a man to take a bride here. He must have the home built and the meher, which includes gold and jewelry, all negotiated and agreed upon. They often marry cousins, even first cousins, or at least someone from their village or a village they are connected to, connections that can go back hundreds of years. They have enemy villages, where they would never marry someone from it. Enemies can do business, anyone can do business if it is to their advantage, but they will not marry and mix their lineage.

Over time, it became more and more expensive for men to acquire all the things they needed to buy a bride. In Luxor, men grew desperate to find money for their marriages. Understand, this is what they must do. They must get married. They must have children. Once the ‘bezness’ started older western women, sometimes not so old, maybe in their forties, already with children from a previous marriage, believed the lies of these men when they said, oh I don’t want children, I love you more than that. It’s stupid to believe it, but these women do, because they don’t understand the rules, or the religion.

Of course, this took some time to develop this idea of ‘bezness’ which is cheating foreign women. In those early days, it was unusual for men from poor families to marry foreign women. It was looked down on. And anyway, how could such a thing happen? Of course, there were the nasty lowlifes, there’s always those, but they were only a few and you knew who they were, and they were despised. For good families, even if they were poor farmers, no one was trying to swindle foreign women, except in the usual tourist ways in the souk and so forth. They always looked down on foreigners as kafirs, with the right to cheat them.

These were the days before every man in Luxor had a cell phone and access to the internet. I cannot tell you how bad that was for Luxor. Men got phones and with the phones came pornography from the West. They started watching it all the time. It’s how they came to think all Western women are like that, they’re all prostitutes wanting sex, and the kind of sex no decent married Egyptian woman would ever do. This was the start of a lot of bad things in Luxor. It wasn’t the reason for everything, but it was like an infection that spread and spread.

There’s a set of men around forty-five who are very successful. They got this way because they were the first to cash in and take control of the sex industry. They figured out a way to make it not just about a night of sex for money, they weren’t pimps, ha-ha, but to make it a long process of luring women with fake marriages, binding them so that they couldn’t escape, mostly through real estate scams. Over years, they can take all of a woman’s money. The men are very patient.

Orfi marriages are simple contracts that men give women to sign. A lawyer is present, they stamp it, and it is accepted so that no one gets in trouble if the man is with the woman in her apartment or hotel. These marriages are looked down on as being just for sex and they aren’t considered to be real. But they are real in some very dangerous ways. The man keeps copies of the contracts he has with every single woman he has “married” and if the woman ever decides she doesn’t want to be married to him anymore or he dumps her and she goes with another man, he can threaten her with jail because they are still married. He can terrify her and extort more money from her. In Luxor, since every official, like police, lawyers, doctors, real estate agents, everyone, is in on the scams, the threats can be real, and by signing these contracts, women don’t realize how much trouble they can get in if they break them.

Besides the internet, the revolution, the Arab Spring in 2011, was a big turning point. With those two things, it was as if a bad karma fell on Luxor and everything turned dark. The economy got very bad. The quality of tourists went down. Normal people stopped coming. Only sex tourists started coming.

I don’t know how to put it except to say before all of that, there were normal people in Luxor. Now I struggle to find a normal person.

The attraction to be wanted, the men preyed on that with older women especially. All their lives these women had been invisible to men in their home countries, many never having been attractive in the first place, or maybe they just had husbands who weren’t romantic, most men aren’t, and then suddenly, in this magical place of ancient temples and tombs, to have a young man in flowing robes tell you, how beautiful you are, something you never heard before, well, it doesn’t matter if it’s true or not, you believe it.

Many of these women might be recently divorced or widowed, going on a Nile cruise to forget their grief. They are vulnerable, weak-willed, naive. They never handled cash, they might have recently inherited something from a dead spouse, like Janice, who Gitte felt sorry for and who now lives here.

Janice had lived in Cairo, very well off but then her husband died, and she came to Luxor for a visit and next thing, she was married by Orfi to Ali. He convinced her to invest in a property and she did. Everyone in Luxor knew he already owned that property. But the foreign women who are stuck here never tell the new woman the truth. Even if they do, the woman usually doesn’t believe them, she so desperately wants to believe her husband loves her. So, they just watch what happens from the side lines, because it’s just what happened to them (only they won’t admit it about themselves), and they laugh and gossip about it. This is a very toxic place, very unhealthy.

So, even after he cheated her so much, Janice’s husband was still feeling greedy because Janice had more money, so he convinced her to give him all her money for another investment. Then he told her a sob story how he was cheated and lost all her money, which of course, he just pocketed it. For the rest of her life, until now, Janice believes him, she tells the story over and over how he’s going to fix the bad investment, but he never will.

After he took everything, all she had left was a small pension, and she even gave him most of that. All she had left after that was her beautiful furniture that she’d brought from Cairo, jewelry and things like that. So, when she came to live at Gitte’s because she couldn’t afford anywhere else and Gitte kindly let her come here, she piled all her belongings in a truck and cart and on her way to Gitte’s house, people started climbing on the truck and cart, grabbing her things and running off like rats. Nobody helped her except Gitte came running when she found out and shooed the people away.

Janice is an alcoholic, she says she’s writing her memoirs, and I guess that’s what she’s doing right now, drinking and pretending to write. It’s so sad. Her husband and his Egyptian wife are just waiting for her to die. The minute she does, they’ll swoop down and take everything. His wife even came over a couple of times, just walked into her apartment when Janice wasn’t there, and Gitte had to throw her out. She’s horrible, that woman. The women here are just as greedy as the men.

Honestly, this place is like one of those murder shows on TV, you wouldn’t believe it!

Traditionally, it’s very common in upper Egypt that wives poison bad husbands and women get killed by beatings. You would not believe what happens here.

Five months ago, a woman and her lover poisoned her husband. They panicked and dumped the body in the Nile. The police quickly caught them, and they’re in prison. It’s because she panicked. If she hadn’t panicked, nothing would have happened. Here, the thing is to be discrete. They don’t care if you kill someone, especially if you have money to bribe the police.

Herbal poisons are used a lot. Jose, a foreign man who lived here beat his wife Maria to death and then he put her in his car and made it crash and said she hit her head, but everyone knew he killed her. Nothing happened to him.

Kent Tuesday, a very renowned archeologist (not his real name), pushed his drunk wife in the canal. Then, he was blackmailed by Abdul, the mafia real estate boss, so he gave Abdul his dahabiya.

Dahabiya on the Nile

That’s how Abdul got rich, by blackmail and by sleeping with rich foreigners. He knows how to pick them.

Abdul is about forty-one and he made his fortune by f*cking women and men. He’s the top mafia boss and he is very dangerous. One of his first conquests, he met this very wealthy Belgian couple, and they made it for him. He ripped them off. He became powerful. Everyone hates him now, though. He went too far. He’s getting sued. He even has some problems with Egyptian families. Someone shot at him, and he had to change his car because of all the bullet holes. He has a bunch of guys around him for protection.

The funny thing is he’s terrified of his wife. She’s huge, much bigger than him. She bosses him around. It’s funny to see her yell at him and he just shrinks.

You know, Gitte’s villa has a very colorful history. It was built by a gay artist from England. Abdul blackmailed him, compromised him with boys and got him to leave the country and Abdul took the villa. Abdul had an Orfi marriage with a Swiss woman; he locked her up in the villa and had a lot of men raping her for fun and money. They would come in and rape her and she was kept prisoner. One day, she escaped and went to the police. But Abdul said she was mental, and the police did nothing. They were going to put her in a mental institution, but she got out of the country.

A lot of western women are beaten here. The men get so annoyed if they don’t get their money. I know of six or seven women who died from drug overdoses. Elaine died of an overdose in a hotel room in Hurghada. The Nile Palace, a very nice villa, was her house. She had Orfi contracts with three different men. As soon as she died, families from these men came to ransack her house and took everything.

Another woman’s mother also died here. She was rich and enjoyed spending her money, so of course she was very popular. She was in her fifties when she died. She overdosed. There were like 30 men fighting over her stuff—they all claimed to be married to her. At her funeral, they were all fighting, yelling at each other. It’s true, I’m not joking!

Somehow, the terrible truth of life here stays hidden, because women keep coming here and the same thing keeps happening to them while the women who are already here just watch. I feel like Luxor is so evil now, it cannot continue on like this.

Why do the women allow all this? Because we are in a vulnerable situation here, and that situation happens slowly, and we don’t realize it until it is too late. So, the woman has to buy into the lie of everything being okay and she has no choice but to allow herself to be used and controlled. If you don’t buy into the lie, you go insane.

Everyone wants to belong, you know. But in the end, Luxor lets you know you can never belong. But still, you can never leave, so it’s the worst kind of nightmare.

And so ended the Turkish woman’s tale. It wasn’t long after that she became just one more enemy of Gitte’s, like all the other women of Luxor, jealous of Gitte for managing to sell her villa, while Nasrin was still a prisoner and unable to sell hers.

Gitte and I were not trapped like these other women, but we were still stuck due to Covid, with no flights leaving the country. Every day we checked for flights and the second we could get out, we did. There are no words to express the flood of relief we felt when at last we were safely on that plane from Luxor to Cairo.

As the plane rose into the air, I looked down at Luxor receding below me, and I said goodbye forever. I cannot go back, or I will most likely be killed. I have received death threats because I criticize Islam.

I will always miss the beauty and mystery of Luxor, but I will never miss the sad, toxic life that most of the women have here.

I think sometimes of Nasrin and wonder what happened to her. Before we left, she had dreamed of selling her villa and moving to England. I hope she was able to do it but to succeed in such a task in Luxor takes a miracle.

