I am taking the next week to focus on my book and then, truly, I believe I will be finished at last. This has been more challenging than I ever anticipated. But I pray the end result will be worth the effort, the tears and sometimes even nightmares recalling past events caused.

You can listen to me read this short piece here (excuse the voice, allergies have now replaced being sick!):

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I was overcome with heartache writing this piece. It is sometimes too much to bear all the heartache.

Never forget 19-year wrestler, Saleh Mohammadi, publicly hung by Iran’s new Ayatollah, a younger, more energetic and vengeful monster than his father.

But he is not alone. The terrorist Twelver Shi’ite Regime is targeting young, vibrant athletes that represent the best of a nation, for death, to strike fear into the people of Iran.

Athletes train at the highest level. I trained with Morteza Alborzi, the captain of Iran’s karate team, after he escaped Iran and heard his terrifying stories of imprisonment. They are forever burned in my memory.

Please watch Iranian world wrestling champion Sardar Pashaei’s heartbreaking tribute to Saleh Mohammadi. This plea was made before his execution. I cannot image what his parents are going through. How does one endure such tragedy?

Here are three athletes in court, after being tortured into confessions, they were convicted of the capital crime of waging war against Allah, known as moharebeh under Iran's sharia, as well as involvement in the killing of two police officers during protest and carrying out "operational actions" in favor of Israel and the United States.

As Iranian Masid Alinejad (who herself has escaped multiple assassination attempts) expressed:

Look at their hands. Clenched.

Look at their eyes. They know.

Sentenced to death. No lawyer. No fair trial. Just forced confessions on state TV.

This is how the Islamic Republic react to a peaceful protest: pick young protesters, parade them on television, and hang them to frighten a nation.



Ehsan Hosseinipour

Saleh Matin Mohammadi (not pictured below)

Erfan Amiri

There are so many more beautiful athletes and other youths who have been murdered for protesting.

Salar Behdari was only 20 years old.



A Persian Gulf Pro League goalkeeper for Aluminium Arak FC, he was a promising player with his entire life ahead of him.



The Islamic Republic shot him directly in the neck and the heart for protesting the regime.

And then, we have shameful, demonic idiots like Joy Reid saying that we in the United States live in a “regime” no different from Iran.

Watch her speaking below. It is beyond belief.

In some ways, Americans like Joy Reid (Don Lemon also comes to mind) have less excuse for the evil they promote than the tyrannical leaders of Iran because they should know better.

In fact, I am quite sure Joy Reid does know better. She has no integrity. She is a cowardly, greedy opportunist, who craves fame and money at any cost. This is the lowest of any motivation. She is scum and I don’t say that lightly.

Imagine if she spoke like that in Iran, comparing Iran to the United States as an evil entity. She would know very quickly what it means to suffer torture, to be hung in the city square with crowds witnessing her last jerking movements as she fought for air..

But of course, she would never do that because she is a coward who stands for nothing. The very fact she can spew such filth proves and not be carted off to prison proves there is NO comparison between the U.S. and Iran.

No words for how evil this woman is.

It’s time for everyone, Republican, Democrat, black, white, brown, and those of all faiths to say we aren’t going to stand for these lies anymore. And that includes Muslims. Stand up and speak out.

Except the problem is that Islam is the only religion that kills you for daring to stand up and speak out. You will be killed as an apostate.

The protests in Iran are not only against the tyrannical regime. They are against Islam, since it is Islam that inspired the regime in the first place. Let’s be real. The protests are against what the Quran says.

As for the ayatollah and the clerics of Iran, they are only doing what the Quran commands them to do.

I pray that Muslims everywhere will wake up to the truth of their religion. Islam cannot be “modernized” since Mohammed’s words CANNOT be changed. There is no “moderate” Islam and no “extremist Islamists.” There is just Islam.

Go back to the source of Islam—Mohammed—and his teachings that feed his sexual fantasies and desire for worldly power. This is the truth one much face. Go back to the source of Christianity—Jesus—and his teachings, the exemplary life he lead, how he refused to fight but willingly gave up his life for everyone because “God so loved the world that he sent his only begotten Son that whosoever believed in Him should be saved.” Jesus’ message is the OPPOSIE of worldly conquest, sexual pleasures for men and oppression for women, and death to everyone who refuses to convert. Please don’t bring up the violence of the church, that has nothing to do with Jesus. The Catholic Church for example DEVIATED from Jesus’s teachings. In contrast, Jihadists are OBEYING Mohammed’s teachings.

People need to understand the difference and admit it. These are facts. You don’t have be a Christian to acknowledge these facts, these fundamental differences between the example Jesus set for his followers and the example Mohammed set for his followers. This is why Richard Dawkins, one of the most famous atheists of our time, now admits the benefits of Christianity and even goes so far as to call himself a “cultural Christian.”

Here is the ultimate question I pose to Muslims, and I would love for every Muslim mother to answer it:

If you were going out for the evening and had the choice of Jesus or Mohammed to babysit your six-year-old daughter, which one would you choose?

Any mother who loves her daughter, who does not want to see her sexually abused by a pedophile, will choose Jesus.

I would love to have a bunch of Muslim mothers of daughters lined up in front of me and answer this question. I have heard clerics explain that any mother would consider it a blessing and a privilege for Mohammed to pick their 6-year-old-daughter to marry. Sick.

A religion that promotes violence, death, pedophilia, the beating and killing of women, torture in the name of Allah, I could go on and on, does not deserve respect and should be called out for what it is, with honesty.

In closing, I will remind everyone once again that this is a RELIGIOUS WAR waged by enemies of God, and yes, there is a difference between the God of Jews and Christians and Allah of Muslims. It doesn’t matter if you believe it or not. It doesn’t change the fact. Until people realize this, they will never understand the Middle East or be able to adequately fight against this evil.

BREAKING NEWS:

Footage of an Iranian ballistic missile fragment hitting the old city of Jerusalem, falling roughly 400 yards from the Western Wall and Al-Aqsa.

If they could, they would destroy every Jewish and Christian holy site and kill every Jew and Christian.

Pray for Jerusalem.

You can watch Morteza Alborzi’s incredible testimony of his experiences in prison in Iran in my essay:

Forget the Iranian Women’s Soccer Team, remember poor, persecuted Brittany Griner?

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