Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Hendrik kiliaan's avatar
Hendrik kiliaan
4h

One day the Islamist lunatic clerics and their hangers on will meet the wrath of their own people. Their cruel method of slow hanging torture type of public executions will be returned upon them. Mullahs and their hangers will be writhing themselves at the end of a rope hanging from lantern poles.

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1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Jennifer Hargreaves's avatar
Jennifer Hargreaves
3h

Evil tyrants. To think some people support these people. I just don't understand this mentality.

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1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
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