Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Dog's avatar
Dog
5h

Excellent work.

You essentially wrote the business plan for X. What you described is exactly what musk planned, even before taking ownership. There are a few more parts to it not yet enacted, like an X wallet and of course, social credit scoring. The "system" you describe is also not some afterthought post purchase. I believe he has been wanting to achieve that since founding X.com - renamed PayPal. (BTW- X.ai was acquired later from a NY startup I knew, but he won't admit that, same as he lies about NOT being a founder of Tesla.) Or maybe, it's the plan of his CIA handlers and as their stooge, he takes the money and plays the game.

Anyway, yes the minions and their trowels go blindly along, convinced he's a hero and patriot that restored the most sacrosanct American right, not seeing how they are being played and what's coming their way soon. The fact that many X posters know something stinks like 3 day old sardines, but play along because of their need for attention and/or money.

I grew up in an all white town and although many had no real hatred for black people, they went along with it as the norm in that world, especially because it was covertly institutionalized. So I've lived an example of the weak minded accepting something inappropriate because it doesn't directly affect them.

Jews of today are disadvantaged in four major ways:

1. the reach of propaganda is unprecedented

2. their enemies are funded by their biggest ally, essentially making the ally an enemy too

3. people are theoretically more educated than ever, while being dumber than ever

4. it will not get better in time

You are a beacon of morality Karen. You have no need to stand up for and put yourself at risk for a group that you are not part of, are not dependent upon, can easily ignore, and don't have to think about. But you do.

Your media presence may not have the reach of others, positive or negative, but you are doing God's work and you are having a positive effect that you can't measure. Godspeed.

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4 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
Joan's avatar
Joan
6h

God Bless you Karen, with truth comes great responsibility and a soul that loves our saviour, God Bless you x

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1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
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