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Paris synagogue vandalized.

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I have regained access to my X account. Now that I am monitoring it more closely, I saw that someone again attempted to change the password, however, now they cannot do so.

Although, no one’s account is really safe. If an entity wants to hack you badly enough, they can. This is the reality of the world we live in.

I don’t believe I was hacked by some random person. I believe that accounts like mine, those of us who stand with Jews and Israel, are increasingly being suppressed.

As one example of many, this is from Vivid, we follow each other on X. This account has over 500,000 followers, so it isn’t small. But it isn’t massive, either. Whereas for a long time it was only smaller accounts that were being suppressed, we are now seeing accounts of this size also being suppressed.

It has been a subtle transition, but it is now pretty much only accounts with massive followings, like up to one million, that are visible. Twitter was bad, but there was much more interaction, you could gain a following if you posted interesting, informative content, as long as you knew what words to avoid.

Now, you have “free speech” meaning you can say whatever you want, but no one will hear or see you.

Here is what Vivid said today:

I’ve been followed by thousands of bots the last few days who have been mass-reporting every one of my posts and damaging my reach significantly.

If you can, drop a comment to help me regain my reach.

Now, I don’t know who Vivid is because they do not show their real self. There are many accounts set up as rival propaganda for Israel and against Israel. I don’t have a problem with that. Go for it. The problem lies when accounts that are pro-Israel find themselves experiencing what Vivid is experiencing.

This is concerning because the sad fact is that approximately 53% to 54% of U.S. adults get their news from social media—not all the time, but it won’t be long before that is the case.

Among young adults (18-29), a shocking 86% get their news from social media, with Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok (especially for youths) being the top platforms.

Among those who use the platforms for news, YouTube (62%) and Facebook (55%) are the leaders, followed by Instagram (45%), TikTok (38%), and X/Twitter (34%).

X might be the smallest, but in some ways the most important for someone like me since it is where you will find the most discussion on politics and world news, so I go there for research.

What is happening with the way information is being disseminated to the masses looks so familiar to me. I lived in communist Yugoslavia in the 1980s and although it was certainly the freest of the communist bloc, free speech was still greatly suppressed. I also traveled extensively behind what was then the Iron Curtain and into the Soviet Union.

Living under communism, everyone knew there were always a few voices allowed to speak in a provocatively dissenting manner. These were writers, artists, intellectuals who were very successful. Everyone knew they answered to the regime. The real dissenters didn’t dare speak up, their voices were never heard, only in the underground.

It is EXACTLY THE SAME today with the massive accounts that we see featured on X, and across other social media sites. Those massive voices range from a few pro-Israel accounts and a whole lot of anti-Israel accounts. For example, on X we have Ben Shapiro with 8.3 million pro-Israel followers facing off against Candace Owens with 7.7 million anti-Israel followers.

Just to put that in perspective, though, Kim Kardashian has 357 million followers on Instagram, so you know where most people’s minds are at—although, it’s impossible to know how many are bots, probably at least half, but that’s just me guessing. These influencers are a whole other level of servants of the regime, their job being the numbing of the minds of the masses.

Most people will not recognize this control of the masses by the regime, nor how powerful it is. People still insist to me if it weren’t for Elon Musk, we wouldn’t have free speech. This is absurd.

I only recognize it because I lived under communism. People under communism were savvy. They understood the game and they knew how to play along while not really playing along. They also knew if they slipped up, they were in big trouble.

My family in Moscow, 1966. I’m on the left.

Now, people do not understand the game, in fact, they play along because they actually think they are part of the great “free speech absolutism.” They can say anything—and they do.

Perry Link gave one of my favorite explanations:

“… outstanding Chinese writer, Su Xiaokang, brought me one step deeper. You Westerners, he explained, are too hung up on the question of whether propaganda is true or not. For the regime, truth and falsity are beside the point. A statement might be true, false or partly true. What matters is only whether it works. Does it advance the interests of the party? The top leaders hand out words and phrases for their minions to use, like trowels in a garden. The minions dig with them.”

The minions are very busy digging for the party, on X and elsewhere. The wealthier and more successful the diggers become, the more they are indebted to “the party” and the less they are actually allowed to say what they freely think.

Once you are inside X, it does not want you to leave. You cannot post links to outside sources to verify what you say, which you could do back in the days of Twitter. If you do it now, the algorithms will punish you by hiding your posts, and no one will see them. X especially among social media sites, doesn’t want you thinking outside the box. What everyone does now is ask Grok (Elon Musk’s AI servant) to verify if something is true or not.

The massive accounts on X know very well that if they want to stay massive and keep making money, they will never, under any circumstances, suggest that there is anything wrong with this allegiance to the party leader. They will never say that having smaller voices serving as yes-men for their accounts is wrong. They will never suggest that their followers shouldn’t ask Grok but should look to outside sources for verification. Criticizing the party leader and his machine, daring to ask questions about it, is a sure way to lose everything that has been handed to you on a silver platter when you signed on as an influencer. And so, these massive accounts make sure to regularly praise Elon Musk.

People forget that once upon a time there was no internet. There were no social media sites. We didn’t get news the second it happened, with immediate opinions being presented as facts.

Are we really better informed now than we were twenty, thirty, forty years ago?

No, we are not. We are less informed in many ways because most people’s minds are so filled with useless information, they cannot focus long enough on one topic to make an informed decision about it. No one makes up their own minds about anything based on their inherent common sense, their minds are already made up by constant repetition of information the algorithms think they want to see and hear.

Lake Bled

When I lived in the village of Zirovnica, in what is now Slovenia, I would often take the bus to Lake Bled, one of the most beautiful places on earth, like a fairytale. If I was lucky, I could buy a month-old Time or Newsweek magazine at a news kiosk. I would sit by the lake and devour that magazine cover to cover. That was how I got the news of the outside world.

I honestly think I knew as much about the world then, maybe even more, than I do now. People spent hours in the evenings discussing politics and world events, drinking wine, laughing, arguing, never hating one another for differing opinions, although discussion could get heated, I assure you.

I learned from my brother-in-law, Vinko, who founded Elan Skis, everything I needed to know about what it was like to travel to Moscow and do business under communism. He told me how there was the world that was visible to everyone, the world of the communist worker. I well remember the murals and the statues glorifying the worker.

And then there was the secret world of the elite. He would be taken from his luxurious hotel in a limousine to a nondescript, building and let into a door behind which was a club with the most expensive gourmet food and wine and beautiful women and all the contraband that represented the evils of the West available to those who had access to that secret world. I should add he was a very principled man and despised that hypocrisy. But again, he knew how to navigate that world.

Now, anyone can read about such things on the internet, and some influencer can claim to be an expert about it, but only because they, too heard about it on the internet, and so on.

I heard it as I sat in Vinko’s backyard on a warm summer evening, the Slovenian alps alight with the setting sun. And that is why I can share it now, with real emotion behind my words.

I would travel by train into Ljubljana where there was a bookstore with books in English. I read everything. Herman Hesse was popular for some reason, so I read every single one of his books. What else was there to do on a long winter’s evening, the tile stove stoked with coal that I had gathered from the barn.

If the internet ceased to exist tomorrow, we would all survive without the constant noise. We would have to go back to talking to one another in order to gain knowledge from shared stories. We might even go back to reading books, which takes more than a few seconds of our time.

We don’t need to know “everything.” When we think we know everything, we really know nothing. That’s something I learned in martial arts, by the way.

My concern is that the real, authentic voices of those who stand with Jews and with Israel will no longer be heard. How many youths now think that the Holocaust didn’t really happen. That Israel has no right to exist. That there isn’t even such a thing as a Jew. That Hitler wasn’t such a bad guy. That their great-great grandfathers fought on the wrong side.

We must keep the stories alive that are being silenced. And maybe the only way to do that will be at night, as we put our children to bed, with once upon a time… But isn’t that the best way, after all.

My artwork from my book, Goodnight Blessings.

Have a beautiful day and evening! God bless!

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