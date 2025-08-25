Break Free Media

Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
1d

Thank ya jillions Karen fer sharin' these troothtellers from Gaza.. Did not know 'bout this lovely young lady teachin' kids open-mindedness! Little sparks like this are cautiously inspirin'!

The whirled at large is against Israel an' yup, hatin' on da joos....the lies I hear! Oh mah mah. Some from (I'm sad ta say) deluded joos but I'm learnin' WHY & how! Cuz I know it's not "mah peepull" wantonly murderin' civilians (however they are now accused of all bein' worse than Hitler), AND I know the IDF duz NOT have a policy of rapin' all the women in Gaza an' stealin' all that's in those apts. (horrible accusations cirque-u-late)... As ya know (an' many don't) the THANGS bein' said daily are painful ta hear at least fer some of us--most don't care 'bout hurtin' joos "feelin's" an' mock us fer "claimin'" to have 'em--hence we DO return ta Shylock an' the trooth that we joos have ta "prove" we are human as many in their minds think we ain't! (that we are somehow a ruthless murderous less-than human even tho'--oh the irony--'twas our faith that brought law, order, & the first book of morals ta the whirled...) So it's a strange tightrope ta straddle knowin' in yer head that most are moral good peepull (in every group there are eggceptions, not deyin' that) but what's hard is that most of the folks sayin' the most horrible thangs ain't the skinhead monsters with SS tatts... they are the respected nooze casters, journalists, intellectuals, an' yup...troothers..

I know they are wrong but these are respected folks with the wurst hate a'spewin'....

I'll beg the patience of yer readers here in case some are interested in what I'm'about ta share...mah own little "do battle' an' some'a the BEST most fassynatin' interviews from the great "journalist-teacher" Gil Francisco White (notta joo, velly supportive of Israel) so here goze nuttin'!

FIRST--three fab interviews ('bout an hour long) that Gil Francisco White conducted in Israel... by all means play on double speed but they're all totally worth it!

Amazin' interview #1 iz with Gali Bat (a former lefty who left the left!) who explains how a portion of Israel on the far left t'day has been infiltrated by Marxists tryin' ta dismantle the nation--destructo communists who ALSO run some'a the press (an' teevee) an' promote lies 'bout the IDF (Dangit! I alwayz thought Haaretz wuz an arm of HamAss! seems I wuzn't half wrong!)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9MMnkcFcy3Y

Their univershitties in Israel (yup, she thinks they all should be torn down) also promote self-hate & wokeness gobbledygook just like here...

So there's a reason Israel fights only on the battlefield an' not in the intellectual circles--it's b/c the intellectuals have been co-opted!

Next interview #2--re the responsibility & innocence issues Israel needs to address if they wish ta NOT succumb ta a toxic low morale--are covered in THIS amazin' interview w/ Noga Arbel

(It takes her a while to explain herself to Gil—her English is perfect but it’s conceptually harder ta impart the meanin'... but they end up in full accord an' it's really brilliant!)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jFChP9x2PdY

LAST, interview #3 on the judicial / consty-2-tional crisis in Israel. All those zo brutal on BB for that are fulla BEANS! ('er chickpeas lol). YEP, the man has faults a'plenty but the "Trumped up" (sound familiar?) corruption charges are baloney AND he's AXE-u-ally spot-on via the judicial issue, entire system is due reform! The judges are like sherrifs in the wild west! It wuz always intended that Israel git a proper consty-2-tion... only now is it crystal clear. A must -hear! (imho) With Gadi Taub:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vkv4rGLaBvw

FINALLY......

Havin' just moved our youngest ta college I wuz kinda tethered ta home & phone (landline lol) as it's a big change fer 'er ZO in that time I went ta battle!

I spent quite a few hours yestiddy disputin' (Diss Putin! lol) Ken McCarthy's noo book out that "Israel moidered JFK" (mostly alone!) -- which implies that Israel is the nayshun takin' down the USA... (nobuddy else ta blame)

Much of what he SEZ in his interview 'bout the book casts horrible ass-purr-sions on all joos--an' on Israel, denyin' all but the most virulent anti-zionists any decency...an' of course celebratin' the Faultless "FallaStinians."

I wuz Zo deeskusted this formerly (imho) respected journalist abandoned all integrity fer hateful yet invented accusations... that I felt parTICKularly compelled ta respond even if nobuddy sees it.../'er will seize-it!

Original cross postin' here: https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/cp/171483719

Mah comments (velly extensive!) startin' here (the others foller in the replies):

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/reiner-email-image-and-2-more-audio-messages/comment/148470209

More blessin's yer way fer all the bravery in showin' whuts right thru yer clear & bright window whilst so many others seem ta look thru distorted & grime-streaked glass, confidently misinterpretin' all they are shown ta the detriment... of many

Ana's avatar
Ana
1dEdited

Karen you and the extraordinary Hamza Howidy speak the truth. You are amazing. Thank you!

