"What's happening in Gaza isn't just destruction – it's a full-scale societal collapse. Armed gangs and Hamas militias are storming homes, shops, and storage units, stealing everything in sights. People are being shot over bread. Beaten for trying to protect their families. There is no government, no law, no order – just fear. And as Palestinians dare to speak out, Hamas hunts them down, kidnaps them, threatens their families and silences them by force. This isn't war. This is a terrorist regime dragging a broken society into suicide. They offer no protection, no aid, no leadership – only guns, terror, and slogans." Gazan peace activist, Hamza Howidy

Due to the insane number of lies being spread in the media about Israel purposely refusing aid to Gazans and shooting innocent Gazans standing in line waiting for aid, here is an update about what is really going on in Gaza—as told by Gazans themselves.

As I have mentioned in previous essays, much of the chaos has to do with clans vying for power amongst themselves as Hamas loses its grip. Israel has nothing to do with these internal power struggles. On the other hand, it is willing to work with certain clans if they agree to peace with Israel and disavow any allegiance to Hamas.

Here is a practical example of what I’m talking about.

Yasser Abu Shabab is the leader of Popular Forces, a militia group in Gaza, allegedly working with Israel around Rafa to ensure Hamas doesn’t intercept aid or terrorize Gazans receiving it.

Abu Shabab , the leader of “Popular Forces,” a militia group in Gaza

In an interview last month, Shabab denied working with Israel but confirmed his group’s relationship with the Palestinian Authority. No one is going to openly say they work with Israel, which is a sure way to be executed by Hamas.

"We are a non-political, popular movement that seeks to build a Palestinian society that is stable, free from violence, peaceful, secure, living with dignity, and believing in dialogue as a legitimate means to achieve future understandings," says Shabab.

The Popular Forces reportedly took over land belonging to the Tarabin Bedouin tribe, of which Shabab is a member, claiming his forces have “secured” several kilometers of land in the Strip and they are now governing that space.

“The war is already over for those living in the territory in eastern Rafah,” he says.

Below is an example of how, within this area, they are attempting to transform education of children from the indoctrination of hate to learning basic reading, writing and arithmetic and building a future of peace and prosperity, not death and destruction:

peacecomms A post shared by @peacecomms

“For the past seven weeks, our neighborhood has become the only area in Gaza governed by a Palestinian administration not affiliated with Hamas since 2007,” Shabab claimed. “Our armed patrols have successfully kept Hamas and other militant groups out. As a result, life here no longer feels like life in Gaza.”

It is said that those living in the captured territory had access to shelter, food, water, and basic medical supplies “without fear of Hamas stealing aid or being caught in the crossfire with the Israeli military.”

The Palestinian civilians in the enclave no longer fear being “used as human shields by Hamas.”

“The vast majority of Gazans reject Hamas,” he claimed. “They don’t want it to remain in power after the war ends. But though they hate Hamas, they still fear it. Since protests began earlier this year calling for the group’s removal, demonstrators have been killed, tortured, or forced into hiding.”

Shabab’s own brother, Fathi Abu Shabab, and cousin, Ibrahim Abu Shabab, were murdered by Hamas. He claimed 52 civilians under the group’s care were murdered by the terror group.

“What has prevented most Gazans from expressing their true anger at Hamas is the lack of a viable alternative,” Shabab claimed. “Hamas still controls aid access and dominates institutions like the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, or UNRWA. Hamas still turns aid centers into hubs for its own operations. In some areas, the only thing preventing people from fleeing is the presence of Israeli troops, which might withdraw as part of a ceasefire.”

On the topic of hostages and Hamas leadership, Shabab wrote, “When the rebuilding has begun, Hamas can negotiate with Israel for the release of hostages in exchange for safe passage out of Gaza. Let them go to Qatar, Turkey, or wherever their enablers will have them. We don’t want them among us.”

“From eastern Rafah—where families now sleep safely under civil protection—I can see Gaza’s future,” he concluded. “The question is: Will the world help build it with us, free from the ideologies of violence and terror?”

Nowhere does Abu Shabab say he or his people fear the IDF or that the IDF is “shooting them down like dogs.” It is Hamas that is killing Gazans, using terror as it always does to maintain control.

To be clear, Israel has gone to great lengths—lengths unprecedented in times of war—to remove civilians from danger zones before attacking Hamas. It is vital to clear up some misconceptions, promoted by Western media.

When looking at photos of the terrible destruction in Gaza, it appears that the IDF just went in and indiscriminately leveled buildings without reason. However, this is not the case.

Gaza City’s Shujaiya neighborhood, Oct 2024. Omar Al-Qatta/AFP/Getty Images

Nearly every second building in Gaza is boobytrapped by Hamas . The IDF has had no choice but to go in and blow up these buildings. Listen to the realities of war in Gaza:

jdr.podcast A post shared by @jdr.podcast

Listen to a Gazan explain how Hamas funded the war after Oct 7 and held onto power—by stealing humanitarian aid:

peacecomms A post shared by @peacecomms

Despite this reality, the United Nations and other international aid groups have refused to take part in the new distribution scheme, which would mean taking control away from Hamas.

These groups say it violates the principle that aid should be distributed “neutrally,” based on “need”. What does that mean? It means they want business to go on as usual with Hamas in control of “policing” aid trucks, when this has been the problem all along.

Israel says hundreds of truckloads of aid are waiting at the border for the U.N. to distribute in Gaza. Israel’s military has taken journalists to the Gaza side of the Kerem Shalom crossing where hundreds of boxes of aid were on pallets filling a huge lot.

Tons of aid have been seen rotting in the sun rather than be delivered. The U.S. ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, called it "sad and disgusting" that the United Nations and other groups were not taking part.

Israel says it doesn’t limit the truckloads of aid coming into Gaza and that assessments of roads in Gaza are conducted weekly where it looks for the best ways to provide access for the international community. Col. Abdullah Halaby, a top official in COGAT, the Israeli military agency in charge of transferring aid to the territory, said there are several crossings open. “We encourage our friends and our colleagues from the international community to do the collection, and to distribute the humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza,” he said. An Israeli security official who was not allowed to be named in line with military procedures told reporters this week that the U.N. wanted to use roads that were not approved. He said the army offered to escort the aid groups, but they refused.

Unbelievable.

Whatever Israel does, it just can’t win. There seems to be a concerted effort to ensure Israel is demonized, even if it means the people of Gaza suffer.

As one example, here is Sky News:

First it was “Israel isn’t letting enough aid in.”

Now it’s “bringing aid in is too dangerous.”

When Israel facilitates aid, it’s not enough.

When they airdrop food, it’s too risky.

Here is a short clip on how Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood worked together on a propaganda campaign to smear Israel, despite the UN’s own data stating that 85% of their own trucks have been intercepted by looters or Hamas itself:

emilyintelaviv A post shared by @emilyintelaviv

The New York Times continually spreads false claims, as I wrote about in The New York Times has 'amended' its Gaza starvation story .

You can watch a video here of Hamas stealing aid. The NYT claims the IDF does not dispute its claims. Yet, below is a statement by IDF International Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani, disputing the NYT accounts:

But if you don’t want to believe Israel, listen to Abu Shabab and other Gazans.

From Gatestone Institute:

Videos posted on social media have shown Hamas thugs brutally beating Palestinians suspected of stealing food for their families. According to other reports, Hamas recently executed a number of Palestinians for allegedly stealing food from warehouses. Hamas claims that the alleged thieves were "collaborators" with Israel. On May 5, Hamas terrorists murdered Ziad Abu Shalouf, the head of the Abu Shalouf clan, in the Mawassi area of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. His "crime:" publicly speaking out against Hamas. A day earlier, Hamas announced that three Gazans will soon be slaughtered with knives for allegedly "collaborating" with Israel. Others will have their limbs hacked off with blades for supposed "theft" of food. "This isn't law, it's barbarism – the rule of knives and fear," commented Hamza Howidy, a Gaza-born peace and human rights advocate. "Since October 7, I've said it without hesitation: Hamas is ISIS – only with better PR. And that PR machine runs on Qatari money, through media outlets that spin terrorism into heroism and wash blood with propaganda." Hamas's latest crackdown shows that the terrorist group is determined to keep the humanitarian aid in its hands to maintain its control over the residents of the Gaza Strip and deter them from revolting against it. Earlier this month, Hamas terrorists were seen roaming the streets of the Gaza Strip with loudspeakers, screaming that "whoever says Hamas is finished, his blood is ours and shall be wasted."

It takes incredible courage to take a stand against Hamas.

A few weeks ago, Hamas’s Interior Ministry issued a 10-day ultimatum for Abu Shabab to surrender or face trial .

The ultimatum states that Abu Shabab is accused of “treason, collaborating with hostile entities, forming an armed gang, and insurrection.”

As far as I know, he has not surrendered. Tell me who should the Gazans fear. Israel or Hamas? Any honest person knows the answer to this question.

Of course, there is always the chance that any clan, such as that of Abu Shabab, who says they want peace with Israel today will change their minds tomorrow. Israel is criticized for collaborating and even in some cases arming these clans. But what is the alternative? There are no perfect answers in Gaza.

I have people tell me all the time, “There is no difference between Hamas and the IDF.” Someone said a couple of days ago that they are “two arms of the same monster” or something like that.

In fact, the trend is now to make Israel out to be even worse than the terrorists it fights against.

Today, I read that Dr Tarek Younis, an academic at Middlesex University, delivered a guest lecture at University College London (UCL) as part of the “Culture and the Clinic” unit in Clinical Mental Health Sciences.

“Mental Health”? Has everyone gone insane?

During this lecture, delivered in March, he claimed that “counter-terrorism” was an “abstract construct” used by Israel, and a made-up word to marginalize a category of Palestinian resistance.

Dr Younis went on to say terrorism had been “employed” by the West to discriminate against Muslims and Arabs, and “had led to their racialization. Referencing a book by the academic Lisa Stampnitzky, he said: “The Palestinian resistance was inherently framed as terrorism for a very long time, right, preceding 9/11. “That formalization as an institution, as a policy, that developed from Israel. “

So, now terrorism against Israel, what happened on Oct 7th, and which has happened consistently since Yassar Arafat founded the PLO, is all the fault of—let’s be clear, not Israel, not Zionists—but “the Jews.” We have to lay it out for what it really is, hatred of Jews.

The only way anyone would say anything so obviously false about terrorism—even as Gazans themselves are telling the world about the terrorism they are experiencing—is because they want to believe these lies so badly that they are willing to turn Hamas, one of the vilest and evilest forces on earth, into the good guys, and Israel, who has one of the most humane armies on earth, into the vilest and most evil force to ever exist.

I encourage people to look at the facts and ask themselves honestly, what they would do if it were their homes, their neighborhoods, their cities, their nations under attack. Why is Israel held to an impossible standard not expected of any other nation.

