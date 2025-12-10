December sale on BREAK FREE MEDIA! $5 per month and $50 per year. Jan 1, 2026, it will go up to $6 per month and $60 per year. Founding Members will receive a free, signed copy of my book, The Seduction of Islam. Thank you!

Telling people to be “less fearful” from behind bullet proof glass while you live sequestered in a fortress and control more money and power than entire nations, does not reassure anyone.

During Pope Leo’s “interfaith” tour through Turkey and Lebanon, the new pope wanted to reassure the world that Islam poses no threat to Christianity. In fact, it’s fear of Islam that creates all the problems.

When a journalist on the papal plane asked whether Muslims are a threat to Christian identity in Europe, the pope dismissed the idea.

Ignoring the Quran, the Bible, ancient history and escalating terrorism, the pope insisted that “Fears of Islam are created by people against immigration.”

It’s always wonderful when world leaders pat each other on the back and say meaningless things that sound nice but have nothing to do with the realities that ordinary people face every day.

If Pope Leo is so concerned about poor Muslim immigrants, why doesn’t he shame Muslim nations for not taking them in? In fact, Gulf States take in ZERO refugees.

Qatar could kindly take in refugees from Gaza and other warring Muslim nations, employing them instead of enslaving millions of poor people from India and Bangladesh under the Islamic kafala system. But they would never do that. They would never sully the purity of their Qatari population.

Let’s get one thing straight—and I wish more people with larger platforms than mine would say this loud and clear every single day:

No one is against LEGAL immigration!

But EVERYONE should be against ILLEGAL migration.

It is not racist or Islamophobic to demand that immigrants enter Western nations LEGALLY and go through the LEGAL process to obtain citizenship. It is not racist or Islamophobic to throw them out if they don’t. Why is that so hard to understand? Why is that considered extremism, racism, Islamophobia, when it is just common sense.

Nor is it unreasonable for Europeans to want their countries to remain majority Christian, or to insist that there is a cap on immigration, so it remains that way.

I dream of the day our religious leaders have a spine and speak out against Islam instead of pretending that Jesus and Mohammed are the same. They are as different as good and evil.

It makes no sense that the Middle Eastern Muslim nations of Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are NEVER accused of extremism or “Christian-phobia” even though ALL citizens must be Muslim, it even says so on their birth certificates. They deny women equal rights and practice the cruelty of Sharia law. In 2024, the number of executions in Saudi Arabia doubled from the year before, rising from 172 to 345.

For a Qatari to say, “Qatar is for Qataris,” is fine. But if a Frenchman says, “France is for the French”, or an Englishman says, “England is for the English”, they get carted off to jail for hate speech.

This is looking more and more like a twisted form of nation-suicide.

Remembering December 20, 2024, when five people – including a child – were killed and more than 200 injured after a car plowed into a crowd at a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg.

Just riding the subway, one feels the need to look over one’s shoulder for fear of being knifed by some radicalized lunatic.

What parent doesn’t worry about attending a Christmas market with their children this holiday season out of fear of a knife attack or a car ramming into them or a bomb being set off?

These fears didn’t appear overnight. They are grounded in many years of violence, during which governments refused to do anything about it. Whereas attacks used to be highly organized, they don’t need to be any longer. Individuals are radicalized online to do enormous damage and it’s almost impossible to trace back to the origin where they are being radicalized from.



The pope is not displaying spiritual leadership. He is spreading the same dangerous ideological blindness that popes did before him. Who could forget Pope Francis last year in Jerusalem with baby Jesus lying on a keffiyeh, the scarf that is soaked in the blood of innocent Jews and all infidels, made famous by the vilest terrorist of them all, Yassar Arafat.

Pope Leo is the first ever American pope, and he is purposely blind to the facts. He cares for nothing but appeasing the Muslim world and protecting his own image.

Somehow, I doubt he will be addressing the escalating terrorism in the United States. It’s all fear of Islam and immigration, right?

Five alleged high-profile terrorist attacks have occurred across the United States in the first six months of 2025 alone, including four that investigators suspect were motivated by the war in Gaza or radicalized by the ISIS terrorist group. (1)

The New York City Police Department, responsible for protecting the largest Jewish population in the world outside of Israel, warns, “Jewish people and institutions continue to be the target of violent assaults, harassment, intimidation, hate crimes, and threats, especially since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war.”

And now that we have a Twelver Shia Muslim mayor of New York City, I do not look forward to what I will be reporting in 2026.

Someone should remind the pope of the horrific terrorist attacks that led us to this point. Below are a few of them:

2016 French Priest killed by two ‘IS militants’ An 84-year-old priest was killed and four other people taken hostage by two armed men who stormed his church in a suburb of Rouen in northern France. The two attackers, who said they were from the so-called Islamic State (IS), slit Fr Jacques Hamel’s throat during a morning Mass. A nun said she was in the church at the time. “They forced him to his knees. They recorded themselves. They did a sort of sermon around the altar, in Arabic. It’s a horror”.

July 2016, Seven Deadly Days in Germany:

18 July: An axe-wielding teenage asylum seeker from Afghanistan is shot dead after injuring five people in an attack on a train. IS claims the attack, releasing a video recorded by the attacker before the incident.

22 July: A German teenager of Iranian extraction goes on a shooting rampage in the Bavarian state capital, Munich, killing nine people, most of them migrants, before shooting himself.

24 July: A Syrian asylum seeker is arrested in the town of Reutlingen, Baden-Wuerttemberg, after killing a Polish woman with a machete and injuring two other people.

24 July: A failed Syrian asylum seeker blows himself up outside a music festival in the small Bavarian town of Ansbach, injuring 15 other people.

In recent years, not a week has gone by without a jihadist terror attack in some European city being reported in the news. Most of the perpetrators turn out to be failed asylum seekers, highlighting the fact that Western European governments have failed to protect their own citizens by mismanaging the migration crisis that started a decade ago.

Below is a chart of terrorism in Europe in 2022:

What is incredibly disturbing is that since Oct 7, 2023, the number of terrorist attacks in the EU has increased as hate crimes against Jews in particular have increased.

According to the 2024 EU Terrorism Situation and Trend Report, 120 terrorist attacks were recorded in the EU in 2023, including 98 completed attacks, 9 failed attempts and 13 foiled plots. This marked a sharp increase from 28 attacks in 2022 and 18 in 2021.

In France alone, there were 80 attacks.

Just as I listed the entire timeline of Yassar Arafat’s life of terror in Hard Facts: From the River to the Sea , I am listing the most vicious attacks that have occurred in Europe 2024 and 2025 , as well as thwarted terror attacks that were prevented.

November 30, 2025—a 50-year-old Afghan man allegedly stabbed his own daughter in what investigators describe as an “honor based” assault. The man reportedly flew into a rage after learning his 15-year-old daughter had a boyfriend. He is accused of grabbing a kitchen knife and repeatedly stabbing her in the upper body and neck

May 26, 2025—A violent knife attack shocked Vienna, leaving a man with injuries to his head and arms. The attack occurred in the heart of the designated weapons ban zone, an area where violent crimes has been on the rise, where another man had been recently stabbed nearby.

May 23, 2025—Migrant children stabbed schoolmates in Germany, in two separate incidents, caused this time by children as young as eleven. An 11-year-old Iraqi boy stabbed a 13-year-old German boy on Thursday, May 22nd, in the western city of Remscheid.

May 19, 2025—A Syrian migrant who came to Germany in 2023 on a temporary residence permit, stabbed five people in the western German city of Bielefeld. He was revealed to have been in contact with known Islamists.

May 14, 2025—A Syrian-Palestinian immigrant previously convicted of a knife attack was arrested (again)—this time for stabbing a Jewish man in the neck. The suspect, Malek F., was charged with attempted murder with a terrorist motive.

April 24, 2025—A student carried out a stabbing spree at a high school in northwestern France, killing one classmate and wounding three others. At least one of the injured students is in critical condition. The 15-year-old attacker sent a left-wing manifesto to his classmates before the stabbing spree.

April 12, 2025—A Syrian knife attacker killed a passenger on the Berlin Subway. An argument in the subway turned lethal after a 43-year-old Syrian stabbed a 29-year-old German to death. The suspect followed his victim off the train and inflicted three stab wounds, leaving the other man to die.

March 27, 2025—Five were stabbed in an attack in Amsterdam. Police say the motive was a mystery; the attacker himself was stopped by a brave British tourist.

February 22, 2025—37-year-old Algerian kills a 69-year-old man and injures five police officers in Mulhouse, France, while shouting “Allahu Akbar.” The attacker was on a terror watch list and marked for deportation, but Algeria has refused to receive him.

February 21, 2025—Syrian refugee stabs and seriously injures a Spanish tourist at Berlin’s Holocaust memorial. Investigators said his goal was to kill Jews.

February 19, 2025—Austrian authorities announce the arrest of a 14-year-old boy with Turkish roots. He had been planning to carry out an attack on one of Vienna’s largest train stations, the Westbahnhof. The boy was radicalised on social media.

February 15, 2025—A 23-year-old Syrian man randomly selects and stabs passers-by in the southern Austrian town of Villach. A 14-year-old boy is killed, and five others are wounded. The perpetrator had sworn allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS) terror group.

February 13, 2025—Afghan asylum seeker Farhad Noori drives his car into a crowd of demonstrators in Munich, killing two people, and injuring dozens more. Prosecutors say the attacker, who is a failed asylum seeker, had an Islamist motive for the crime.

January 22, 2025—28-year-old Enamullah O. attacks a group of preschool children, killing a 2-year-old toddler and a 41-year-old man, and injuring three more people in the Bavarian city of Aschaffenburg. The Afghan migrant is a failed asylum seeker.

December 20, 2024—A Saudi Arabian man rams his car into a crowd of shoppers at the Magdeburg Christmas market in Germany, killing six people, including a child, and injuring at least 299 others.

December 4, 2024—A 37-year-old Iraqi asylum seeker is arrested in Augsburg, Germany, for planning a terrorist attack on the city’s popular Christmas market. The man had scouted the market and engaged with Islamic State operatives online.

December 2, 2024—Four men are charged in Sweden with participation in a terrorist organisation following the raid on an Islamic association and several homes in Tyresö outside Stockholm in March of 2024. The men are suspected of preparing a terrorist attack against Jewish targets. The investigation uncovers links to the Islamic State in Somalia.

November 12, 2024—Police in Germany announce that a 17-year-old male of Turkish origin they had arrested the previous week in the northern town of Elmshorn had been planning a terror attack on a local Christmas market. The suspect was aiming to intentionally kill people by driving a truck into them.

November 6-7, 2024—In the wake of rising antisemitism in Western Europe, Israeli football fans are attacked by a pro-Palestine mob in Amsterdam following a match between Dutch team Ajax and Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv. Twenty to thirty people sustain light injuries, and five people are hospitalized.

October 19, 2024—A Libyan failed asylum seeker is arrested in Bernau, a town just outside of Berlin for intending to carry out a high-profile attack with firearms on the Israeli embassy in Germany. He reportedly was in contact with a member of the Islamic State terror group.

No, Mr. Pope, these are not “fears created by people against immigration.” These are hard, cold, indisputable facts.

Mr. Pope, you purposely choose to ignore these facts, laying all the blame on ordinary citizens who feel increasingly under siege in their own countries. It’s cowardly leaders who are the fearful ones. It’s cowardly leaders who submit to the will of growing Muslim populations that are responsible for the rise in anger and hatred.

Mr. Pope, most of us live on ordinary streets in ordinary neighborhoods. We take public transportation and walk down busy city streets. We don’t live in fortresses with armed guards, and we don’t drive around in bullet proof vehicles.

I’m not sure at this point how we stop this snowball of anger and resentment that has grown so big and is moving so fast downhill. There are many who say the UK, for example, is headed for civil war.

What can we do, dear pope, when students in Northern California form a “human swastika” calling for the annihilation of Jews and proudly posting it on social media. Are they just fearful of immigrants or is there a deeper problem?

It seems our leaders never learn anything from history. They are the ones creating the extremism. And without a doubt, they are the ones that the angry mob will eventually turn on.

