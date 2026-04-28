One World or None? Peter Thiel talks Antichrist & Armageddon

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I first wrote about The Gods of Tech and Pestilence back in June of 2021 and I’ve been following up on that ever since. Peter Thiel has emerged as one of the most disquieting tech gods out there and it’s time to focus on his AI one-world religion. He will never call it that but cut through the intellectual posturing and that’s what it is.

Peter Thiel is especially dangerous because he’s so near the truth and yet so far. He warns of a “one world government” and the antichrist that will make it happen, ushering in Armageddon. At the same time, he says technology is the key to a higher consciousness. He advises being scared of what everyone else is doing with AI because they will usher in the antichrist. Peter Thiel’s AI, on the other hand, will save you from it.