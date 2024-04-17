Government workers wear protective gear to collect poultry for slaughter during an outbreak of avian influenza on the Ivory Coast. More than 70 countries have reported cases this year, according to the World Organization for Animal Health. (Legnan Koula/EPA-EFE)

We never learn, do we?

Senator Joni Ernst is demanding answers from the Biden administration as to why the “Department of Agriculture is spending $1 million in US taxpayer funding experiments on highly pathogenic bird flu viruses in cooperation with the Chinese government and a researcher connected to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Here’s an excerpt from Sen Ernst’s letter :

I was troubled to learn… that USDA is supporting experiments involving “a highly pathogenic avian influenza virus” that poses a “risk to both animals and humans” in collaboration with the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), which is controlled by the CCP, and a researcher affiliated with the infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology. The Biden USDA began financing the collaboration for “wet-lab virology” to study “newly emerging avian influenza viruses” in April 2021… and is slated to be funded through 2026. The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates the very real dangers that can result from reckless research with lethal pathogens in unsafe laboratories. Under the pretext of preventing the transmission of bat coronaviruses to humans, more than $1 million of U.S. taxpayer money from the NIH was steered into China’s now notorious Wuhan Institute of Virology for risky research in which coronaviruses were enhanced to become more virulent.

We still don’t even know how Covid started. Or if it was ever a thing at all. Or if it was simply a repurposing of the flu. Take your pick. Everyone has an opinion on the matter. I can’t claim to know the answer.

What we do know is that people were getting sick from something.

Looking back, we can see how we were purposely given conflicting information meant to confuse and keep us in a continual state of anxiety. Government and Big Pharma seized on the opportunity to make billions of dollars by partnering with one another to come up with “cures”.

One can only wonder if with the latest bird flu scare, we are being prepped for another illness and another set of cures. Are we being set up for another Wuhan lab-leak confusion?

Check out this video from August 2020, where CBS goes into the Wuhan Lab and is assured by the Chinese that there was no leak—absolutely not, no way!

And of course, anyone who dared question the truth of that was immediately silenced. It was an affront to the God-like status of Dr. Fauci to suggest the NIH might have played some role in the Covid pandemic.

From there we were taken on a roller coaster ride of ever-shifting ‘facts’, because you know, The Science changes and Dr. Fauci was The Science, and we should go along with his every whim.

In 2021, we were told, oops, scratch that. The NIH provided new evidence that the U.S. funded gain-of-function research.

At the same time, it was insisted that “the experiment, which involved infecting genetically engineered mice with ‘chimeric’ hybrid viruses, could not have directly sparked the pandemic. Still, several scientists said the new information…points to biosafety concerns, highlighting a general lack of oversight for research on pathogens and raising questions about what other information has not been publicly disclosed”.

On the other hand, in May 2021, Fauci testified before Congress: “The NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

So, what does all of this tell us? Absolutely nothing. Except that our government never tells us what’s really going on.

Fauci always had a thing for gain of function research. Back in 2012, he was arguing that its benefits far outweighed pandemic risk :

In an unlikely but conceivable turn of events, what if that scientist becomes infected with the virus, which leads to an outbreak and ultimately triggers a pandemic? Many ask reasonable questions: given the possibility of such a scenario – however remote – should the initial experiments have been performed and/or published in the first place, and what were the processes involved in this decision?

Scientists working in this field might say – as indeed I have said – that the benefits of such experiments and the resulting knowledge outweigh the risks. It is more likely that a pandemic would occur in nature, and the need to stay ahead of such a threat is a primary reason for performing an experiment that might appear to be risky.

No wonder Fauci kept insisting Covid occurred “in nature”, not from the Wuhan Lab.

Pundits in alternative media seized onto the uncertainty, twisting it their benefit, assuring followers that a reckoning was coming for the likes of Fauci and Big Pharma CEOs such as Albert Bourla. To this day, they continue to uncover ever more shocking new discoveries, new proofs, new statistics, new promises that they are “winning” against the mRNA vaccine industry.

Yet no one has been prosecuted for any crime. Indeed, Fauci et al are still reaping the rewards in billions of dollars of pay outs, personally and for the companies they represent. And vaccines production shows no sign of stopping—quite the opposite.

Perhaps the farthest-reaching result of Covid has been the public’s heightened contempt and distrust for Big Pharma, the government and the media.

Are we likely to believe our government if they announce another pandemic and claim it’s the result of a leap from animal to human—just another unfortunate natural event and no fault of theirs? How much more of this balderdash can people stomach?

No matter what the “experts” say, there is nothing natural about these viruses “leaping” to humans or the synthetic cures they foist upon us.

The dangerous side effects and lackluster immunity provided by mRNA vaccines hasn’t stopped their production from soaring—for every disease imaginable.

That includes mRNA vaccines for animals to combat emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases such as rabies, Zika, and influenza. If you want to learn more about mRNA vaccines, history and concerns, you can read mRNA Madness--it's only just begun and Building the mRNA Empire.

Vaccines are big business. By 2024, total sales of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine alone surpassed $80 billion, and more than 400 million doses of the shot and subsequent boosters have been administered.

The global influenza vaccines market is projected to exceed $ 9.5 billion mark by 2027. The global animal vaccine market is approximated at $ 15.62 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $ 37.42 billion by 2034.

$15.62 billion is a lot of money but it’s chicken feed compared to just one company, Pfizer’s, $100 billion pay out from Covid during 2022 .

Shareholders got used to the big profits and they want more. Imagine if they can get themselves a bird flu pandemic—and figure out a vaccine in time for it. Wow, that will be a “killing”.

Never mind that thousands upon thousands of animals are kept squashed together in unhealthy conditions. No one really talks about that as a factor in the spread of disease. Just as no one ever talks about humans living a healthy lifestyle as an alternative to being pumped full of drugs. Drugs are always the answer now.

In 2023, it was announced that vaccine makers were prepping bird flu shots for humans 'just in case' as rich nations locked in supplies .

Executives at three vaccine manufacturers — GSK Plc Moderna Inc and CSL Seqirus, owned by CSL Ltd — told Reuters they are already developing or about to test sample human vaccines that better match the circulating subtype, as a precautionary measure against a future pandemic. Others, like Sanofi, said they "stand ready" to begin production if needed, with existing H5N1 vaccine strains in stock.

However, for now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is telling the public to remain calm, with its Principal Deputy Director Dr. Nirav D. Shah saying, "The risk overall for the general public remains low."

A dairy worker in Texas is the second person ever in the United States to test positive for bird flu and it was basically an eye infection.

No need to panic!

Yeah, this all sounds too familiar.

Remember in February 2020, when Nancy Pelosi took walked through San Francisco's Chinatown to “send a message?” Everything’s great, keep on coming, tourists! Meanwhile, Trump was assuring the country that the “virus is under control!”

That didn’t last long. I don’t need to remind everyone of what happened next.

The idea of a bird fly pandemic and the search for a vaccine goes back many years.

In 2006, the NIH published an article Avian Flu and the Quest for Immunity: Not Just Chicken Feed stated, “What is certain is that the threat of a pandemic has directed billions of government support dollars to antiviral development programs, eliciting a feverish response from investors who are funneling money and resources into new vaccines and therapies.”

That feverish response was paused on occasion, due to the danger of the experiments, but it always started up again.

According to Science Magazine:

In 2011 Fouchier and Kawaoka alarmed the world by revealing they had separately modified the deadly avian H5N1 influenza virus so that it spread between ferrets. Advocates of such gain of function (GOF) studies say they can help public health experts better understand how viruses might spread and plan for pandemics. But by enabling the bird virus to more easily spread among mammals, the experiments also raised fears that the pathogen could jump to humans. And critics of the work worried that such a souped-up virus could spark a pandemic if it escaped from a lab or was intentionally released by a bioterrorist. Work was paused only to resume again with new grants in 2017. The grant stated its purpose was to “understand the mechanisms that would allow highly pathogenic avian H5N1 influenza viruses to infect humans and transmit among them”.

As a result, in 2019, two controversial “gain of function” projects were approved to start up again. These are experiments that were previously considered so dangerous that federal officials had imposed an unusual top-down moratorium on such research.

Not everyone was happy about it, including Harvard University epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch, who said:

"After a deliberative process that cost $1 million for [a consultant's] external study and consumed countless weeks and months of time for many scientists, we are now being asked to trust a completely opaque process where the outcome is to permit the continuation of dangerous experiments."

So here we are again. The same scenario, the same warnings, the same history of deadly experiments, the same billions of dollars in payouts to greedy government officials and Big Pharma players.

I guess we are all supposed to be “sitting ducks” waiting for the next “pandemic” to occur.

