While Tucker Carlson fawned over Nazi Nick as they talked about “Christian concerns”, real Christians are being massacred in Africa, with nary a peep from them.

Here is a short report on what’s been happening in Sudan. Then, I want to contrast it with Tucker’s latest interview with Nick Fuentes.

Handout video footage released on Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Telegram account on October 26, 2025© Rapid Support Forces (RSF)/AFP

This short video shows the horror of the genocide. I do not flinch from seeing the truth, but some might not want to watch it.

Within 48 hours, 2,000 innocent people were massacred, in El Fasher, Sudan, after RSF jihadists seized the city this week. Men yelled “Allahu Akbar” as they ethnically cleansed innocent people in mass executions, planting machetes into the faces of children and other atrocities.

Sound familiar? Does it remind you of Oct 7th? But like Oct 7th, this massacre is of no importance to the fake Christians who want to take over the government after Trump goes off into the sunset. In fact, such horrors would draw attention to the charlatans they really are and that’s the last thing they want.

The RSF has been engaged in conflict with Sudan’s military for more than two years leading to tens of thousands of fatalities and forcing approximately 12 million people from their homes. Nearly 300K are trapped in a besieged city where people are starving.

This is a case of Muslims killing Muslims because they aren’t the “right kind of Muslims.”

But don’t worry about it. Here is what we really need to focus on—the violent, apartheid state of Israel, Jews and Christian Zionists.

Tucker wants you to know that if you are a Christian and you believe Israel has a right exist, he despises you more than anyone.

Also, Christian Zionism is a brain virus that has infected the church. His new buddy, Nazi Nick couldn’t agree more.

This all makes sense, right? I mean, every day we read about Jews yelling praise to God as they chop the heads off of children. Every day we hear Jews screaming on social media that they are going to take over the world. And you will always find Jews in parks or outside mosques or churches or praying in the streets blocking traffic. I cannot tell you how many times I’ve been bothered by Jews knocking on my door trying to convert me.

Uh, no, those things never happen. But Jews are the dangerous ones and any Christian who defends a Jew is just as bad.

Next let’s get down on women. Who else to talk about women but Nick Fuentes. Everything that’s wrong with America boils down to women never being held accountable for their actions. Overweight, liberal women who have an inflated opinion of themselves.

Now remember, first it’s liberal women, just like first it was Zionists. But soon it will just be women, right, just like it’s Jews. In America any Jew who believes in the right for Israel to exist is dangerous.

Any woman who does not shut up and submit to the authority of men—men like Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes—is dangerous.

And then, guess what? Joseph Stalin is cool.

We might need to remind Nick and Tucker how many millions Stalin killed. But never mind, they know that and it isn’t a problem.

And here is Tucker assuring everyone thet he doesn't hate Jews, he's the most reasonable person alive. From one of my favorite podcasters, the “Muslim Mum.” This fully covered Muslim woman siding with these two men as they trash women is so perfect.

Dave Smith is so excited about Nick Fuentes being platformed because it means “you guys” (Jews and Christian Zionists?), don’t get to control the conversation anymore. Besides, Nick Fuentes makes a lot of really good points…

Please do not underestimate the Christian Nationalist movement. People didn’t take the Nazis seriously at first either.

They thought Hitler was a joke, and indeed, looking at Hitler, who would have thought such a drug addled maniac would take over Germany. But then again, who better? He was an agent of Satan; he gave himself over to Satan to be used and so Satan did.

Tucker Carlson seems like a joke, too, with his maniacal laugh.

Dinish D’Souza describes Tucker’s style as that of a ventriloquist.

This is such a perfect description. He brings on all these questionable people, gives them a platform, almost as if he is a kind of medium, as if their voices speak through him. This is demonic.

Trust me, I don’t say this easily. In my entire life, I have never thought very seriously about demons. I believed in demons, but it wasn’t something that I considered to be relevant to my life.

I have been in evil places. I have felt evil in Luxor. But never have I seen it on display at this level. I now believe Tucker Carlson is demon possessed. I don’t think there are many people in the world who give themselves over to evil so wholeheartedly. It takes a huge commitment—giving up your soul. I think Tucker Carlson has made that commitment.

I have heard his recounting of being attacked by demons. This is just my opinion, but I don’t think he was attacked. I think he was visited by demons and he willingly opened himself up to dark forces.

Candace Owens has done the same. Something happened when she married George Farmer and joined his Roman Catholic cult. I have discussed that elsewhere. Nick Fuentes seems like such a buffoon, as if he would be too weak and terrified to open himself to demons, but you never know.

The growing far right movement calls themselves Christians. But Tucker Carlson never even claimed to be a Christian, until, suddenly, he says he is. Suddenly, he’s going around quoting the Bible as if he knows what he’s talking about.

Charlie Kirk died in the most horrific way, with a graphic video circulated throughout the world. The next thing you know, Tucker Carlson is up on that stage as if he owns it. What do you want to bet Candace Owens will be invited back into the fold. Nick Fuentes will become beloved of the audience.

Something very evil is going on with TPUSA. Tonight, JD Vance is speaking to a full TPUSA house.

If JD Vance becomes the next president, (Erika Kirk as VP?) ushering in a “Christian” government, you might as well be ruled by Sharia law because it will be no different.

These so-called Christians want a return to the law when Jesus fulfilled the law. They want to make Christianity the law of the land. They want to force people to obey them. Not God. Them. They are the most dangerous liars and hypocrites and all they want is power for themselves. They hate true Christianity which means giving up everything, taking up your cross and following Jesus.

Jesus would never stand on a TPUSA stage. I can guarantee you that.

No one can ever obey the law perfectly. That is why Jesus came and died and rose again, to free us from the law. When he said, “It is finished,” the veil in the temple was torn so that all could come before the presence of God, washed clean by “the blood of the lamb.”

Later, knowing that everything had now been finished, and so that Scripture would be fulfilled, Jesus said, “I am thirsty.” A jar of wine vinegar was there, so they soaked a sponge in it, put the sponge on a stalk of the hyssop plant, and lifted it to Jesus’ lips. When he had received the drink, Jesus said, “It is finished.” With that, he bowed his head and gave up his spirit. ~ John 19: 28-30

The word in Greek, Tetelestai, means, “It was finished in the past, it is still finished in the present, and it will remain finished in the future.”

Jesus was the perfect sacrifice who went willingly to the cross because he loved us.

Imagine a nation where these demon-possessed charlatans put Jesus aside and they make the rules.

Sure, it’s better for women to dress modestly, but do you want it to be the law that women have to wear dresses, and they have to be a certain length?

How about women no longer being able to work, they must stay at home and “submit” to their husbands. What would be the punishment for disobedience, I wonder.

How about persecution of Jews and those who stand with Jews because Jews “killed Jesus.”

How about cutting off all ties with Israel and aligning with the surrounding Islamic states to destroy Israel.

If all of that sounds familiar, it’s because it is no different from Islamic Sharia law.

Christian Nationalism/fascism/Nazism whatever you want to call it (but please don’t try and whitewash it) is the flip side of Sharia law. That is why they never criticize Islam. They have the same goal; they are on the same page. I suppose they think they can eventually overcome Islam, but this is crazy thinking. Christian Nationalists and the cult of Islam both serve Satan.

We are looking at a world where the forces of evil are coming together from all sides, left and right aligning with Islam to bring about the destruction of Israel and the extermination of Jews. Never in history has there been the potential for Satan to unleash such chaos, hatred, destruction, and violence.

The end of everything.

This is all foretold in the Bible. But God never breaks his promises.

God will never abandon his people. Not the Jews, not the true followers of Jesus, not the land of Israel.

I pray Americans realize how serious this is. You might think I am exaggerating or too caught up in it from a religious perspective. I am not a religious person. I follow Jesus. Manmade religions are inevitably corrupted the bigger and more powerful they grow. We see it happening before our very eyes with TPUSA.

Whether you like it or not, we are caught up in a spiritual battel between God and Satan. Know where you stand.

