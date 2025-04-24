Break Free Media

Break Free Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jelleke Wierenga's avatar
Jelleke Wierenga
11h

As we say in Afrikaans: Baie sterkte, Karen! Your dad gave a series of lectures in South Africa, which I found on YouTube. Refreshing to listen to him; sanity restored. I pray your hip operation will be a success … please give yourself enough time and rest to recover. It’s not a trifling thing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
11h

Great news Karen, Your exceptional writing has opened my eyes to the real stories behind the MSM propaganda we are all fed.

I can't wait to buy your book, having read your piece on your experience in Luxor.

Hope the hip surgery goes well.

God Bless.

Alan

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
67 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Alaine Hunt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture