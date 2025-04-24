You can listen to me read this News Flash here:

I’ve been thinking a lot about these words of Douglas Murray, from his new book, "Sometimes a flare goes up and you get to see exactly where everyone is standing."

Those words are an encouragement to me as I tackle the task of compiling my essays from My Life Under Sharia Law into a book. I took a stand for Israel 3 years ago when I started writing Break Free Media, but I never dreamed how important that stand would become in a world increasingly consumed with hatred for the Jewish people.

It was while I was living in Luxor, Egypt, that Covid descended on us all, and then, once I returned to the United States, October 7th happened. The world forever changed, and I found myself wanting to share my own experiences to warn others of the growing dangers of Islam.

Despite the onslaught of hate I got in return; I am more determined than ever, and so I am writing this book. My experiences are somewhat unique as there aren’t many Western women who have lived in a Middle Eastern Muslim country and who are brave enough to talk about it. Thousands of Western women are trapped in countries like Egypt, married to Muslim men who treat them like, well, just like the Quran tells them to, as slaves to be used and abused as the men wish. Many of these women have willingly submitted to Islam. Many others become trapped in a living hell from which they cannot escape.

Watching the world so irrationally embrace Islam, I now look at it as a cult; the largest, most successful cult in the world, with Mohammed as the vilest cult leader that ever lived. Ominously, the same cultish behavior is overtaking the right with the “Christ is King” Christian Nationalist movement. It’s what some are calling the “woke right” which is the flip side of the “woke left,” with its communist ideology.

We are programed to always want something new, so I guess people need this trendy “woke right” to help them take notice. But that’s just a watered-down term for what it really is: fascism. And a particular kind of fascism: Nazism. I believe the term Nazi has purposely been overused so it will lose its power, and people will forget what it really means. So, I want to remind people.

No, it isn’t “woke” anything. It’s Nazism, plain and simple. And it’s coming from all sides.

These three cults, Islam, Christian Nationalism, and Communism, may seem different. But they all share a hatred of Jews and a common goal: the destruction of Israel.

We live in the most dangerous of times. Thanks to the internet and AI, antisemitism can now be spread across the world in seconds, whether subtly or blatantly, inciting billions of people to focus all their hatred, all their anger at their own failings, on one tiny nation, Israel, and one indomitable people, the Jews.

Pundits have all kinds of theories about this, and some are valid, up to a point. But the only explanation that makes complete sense is the Biblical one. That is also part of my story. Despite the terrifying experiences I had in Cairo as a child, my family escaping Egypt just days before the start of the 6 Day War, and despite having a Christian author as a father who warned about the growing danger of Islam, I went to Egypt with the sincere desire to find out the truth for myself. I was ready and willing to believe that Islam is a religion of peace, that my father’s warnings were exaggerated. I learned otherwise.

I still love Luxor; for anyone who values history, who enjoys stepping back in time and experiencing the magic of civilizations long gone, there is no place on earth to match it. Founded in 4,000 BC, Luxor has 33 percent of the world’s antiquities. 33 percent! Walking along the Nile, through the village streets, and further out to the sands surrounding the Valley of the Kings, I was always conscious that beneath my feet lay untold mysteries still to be discovered.

I don’t regret a minute of my time there. In particular, although some might find it surprising, I don’t regret my marriage. It gave me insights that I would have never gained otherwise. It’s because I genuinely wanted to know the truth and went to the trouble of living under Sharia Law for almost three years, that I am able to write and speak about it with authority.

I can’t resist adding, “Yes, Joe Rogan and Dave Smith, I have been there.”

I don’t think any of those comedians would stand a chance debating with me on this topic. But then, they would probably just mock me. Even though I also know a bit about fighting and started the first and only boxing club for girls in Luxor. How about that, Joe.

My hope is that by sharing my experiences, a door can be opened to a world that Westerners don’t understand but so arrogantly think they do. Life under Sharia law is cruel and uncompromising. In countries where it is practiced, openly defying it means torture and death. I openly defied it, and that’s why I can never return to Luxor.

This is not something to joke about. This is why Douglas Murray got so angry. These men who treat it like a game are influencing millions of followers to do the same. It seems insane that people in the West would not see what is so obvious, that Israel is the first line of defense against an evil that threatens us all.

Many of us who have kept our reasoning brains intact, are beginning to realize a terrible truth: that hatred of Jews far outweighs logic, and even self-preservation. People would rather align with jihadists who, after they have killed all the Jews will kill them next, than align with Jews, who they insist are the real danger. Incredible.

Anyway, putting my essays together into book form will take some time, I’m giving myself three weeks to do it, but then, I have hip replacement surgery on Tuesday and I’m sure that will distract me for a few days.

Then there’s the podcast I hope to start within the next month or so. My goal with the podcast is to have in-depth conversations with people who have knowledge to impart on the topics I write about.

At the same time, I don’t want to slack off with my essays, but something’s gotta give! At least for the next two weeks, I probably won’t be writing as many as usual. To see this book published, to be held in reader’s hands, and listened to on audio, will be one of the most important achievements of my life.

Those are my thoughts for today, so you know what I am working on.

God bless you all!

