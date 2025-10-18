You can listen to me read this essay here:

1× 0:00 -14:58

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

New Yorkers have lost their friggin’ minds.

Zohran Mamdani worships with New York City’s Imam Siraj Wahhaj, perhaps America’s most radical and influential cleric.

If you enjoy my essays and believe they have value, please become a subscriber. Thousands of people read these essays, but few hit the “like” button and share. Please do so—it only takes a second and it’s the most important way to fight this battle of words online. Thank you!

One-time or recurring donations can also be made at Ko-Fi

Remember I have been saying Zohran Mamdani wears the cloak of “Democrat”, the cloak of “socialist”, the cloak of “communist”. He will be whatever you want him to be in order to win the election. But that is all for show. Underneath it all he is a Shia Muslim, no different from the Ayatollah Khamenei of Iran—or New York’s notorious Imam Siraj Wahhaj.

For saying such a terrible thing, my dear democrat, liberal friends call me a “racist”, a “joke”, and the standard “Islamophobic”. Mamdani will have the last laugh on them.

After the so-called NYC mayoral debate, which I did not watch, I had no time for it, the media said Mamdani now has a 90% lead to win the election.

Mamdani is so self-confident that he will win—and why wouldn’t he be—that the mask is already off, and he is revealing his true self.

Here is what Mamdani posted yesterday:

Today at Masjid At-Taqwa, I had the pleasure of meeting with Imam Siraj Wahhaj, one of the nation’s foremost Muslim leaders and a pillar of the Bed-Stuy community for nearly half a century.

In the comments, under Mamdani’s post, you will find responses from Muslims, like this one from hurulhain1:

However, democracy ( man made legislation) isn’t compatible with Islam, ALLAH is the only legitimate law maker. Qur’an 18:26

As an honest Muslim, this person is right. Democracy isn’t compatible with Islam. And yet, we invited a Shia Muslim to lead our nation’s most powerful city, the city that has always represented to the world what it most means to be American.

Who is Siraj Wahhaj?

Wahhaj founded the Muslims Alliance of America, and he is the imam of Al-Taqwa mosque in Brooklyn, New York.

He is probably the most influential imam in America. In fact, he is known as “America’s Imam”, and he is the first Muslim cleric to be invited to offer a prayer before the U.S. House of Representatives.

Here are a couple of quotes that tell us how “American” he is:

“Islam is better than democracy. Allah will cause Islam to prevail over every kind of system, and you know what? It will happen.”

“Wherever you came from, you came to America. And you came for one reason- for one reason only – to establish Allah’s deen…. You get involved in politics because politics are a weapon to use in the cause of Islam.”

Does everyone understand why Mamdani got involved in politics? It is ‘a weapon to use in the cause of Islam’.

You can listen to Wahhaj curse America here

And now, Zohran Mamdani publicly aligns with this dangerous fanatic—and it gets much worse the more you find out about him. I have no doubt Mamdani hates America just as much as Wahhaj does.

The weapon to establish “Allah’s deen” can be “soft”, through politics, education and conversion, or it can be violent. Do not ever imagine Mamdani won’t approve of violence, as does Wahhaj and every true and honest Muslim, in order to establish the worldwide Caliphate.

Call to Violence against Infidels in the Qur’an:

As much as moderate Muslims might try to interpret the Qur’an otherwise, it contains at least 109 verses that speak of war with nonbelievers, usually on the basis of their status as non-Muslims. Some are quite graphic, with commands to chop off heads and fingers and kill infidels wherever they may be hiding. Muslims who do not join the fight are called ‘hypocrites’ and warned that Allah will send them to Hell if they do not join the slaughter. Unlike nearly all of the Old Testament verses of violence, most verses of violence in the Quran are open-ended, meaning that they are not necessarily restrained by historical context contained in the surrounding text (although many Muslims choose to think of them that way). They are part of the eternal, unchanging word of Allah, and just as relevant or subject to interpretation as anything else in the Quran.

To see a list of many of the verses in the Qur’an that advocate for violence against infidels, go here.

Just because most Americans no longer believe their faith is worth fighting for, and in fact have been told they should be embarrassed by their own history and Judeo-Christian heritage doesn’t mean Muslims are the same—quite the opposite. And yes, I said Judeo-Christian, although many now refuse to acknowledge the Judeo part, to their shame.

In December 2024, I wrote The Islamic States of America, specifically warning about Siraj Wahhaj who has been teaching his toxic Islamic doctrine in New York unimpeded for years. Despite being openly connected to terrorism, Wahhaj was given a platform to boast about Islam’s rapid gains in the heart of America’s largest city (1).

According to the Investigative Project:

The Imam Wahhaj of Al-Taqwa appeared on a list of unindicted coconspirators in the trial of the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center.

Wahhaj provided testimony during the trial to defend the Blind Sheikh, Omar Abdel-Rahman, the former leader of the Egyptian terrorist organization, Gama’a al-Islamiyya. Rahman was found guilty of “conspiracy to murder President Hosni Mubarak of Egypt,” “solicitation to attack a military installation,” and of bombing conspiracy related to a plot to bomb the New York FBI headquarters along with tunnels and other landmarks.

During Wahhaj’s testimony, he called the Sheik a “respected scholar,” also calling him “bold, as a strong preacher of Islam.”

Wahhaj repeatedly advocates for the establishment of an Islamic State in the U.S.

Wahhaj predicted the demise of America unless it accepted “the Islamic agenda.”

Speaking at last year’s ICNA, the largest gathering of American Muslims in the United States, Wahhaj said Muslims must have a lot of children and raise them in strict Islam.

Wahhaj boasted that he has 9 children and every one of them went to a Muslim school. What he failed to mention is that 3 of his own children formed a jihadist cult and are in prison. But more on that later.

When Wahhaj speaks, he gets confused or maybe it’s just that he outright lies. He doesn’t care if what he says is true or not, as long as people are caught up with his charismatic rhetoric.

He boasts that 1.5 million Muslims live in New York City (that’s correct). There are 34 mosques (there are actually many more, between 175 to 285 mosques), 300 Muslim schools (there are 30) and 96 thousand Muslim businesses in NYC (that’s correct). He claims that one out of ten students in public schools are Muslims. I couldn’t find anything to verify this.

He says he has traveled throughout America, and he can tell you how impressed he is with how many Muslims have bought churches and synagogues. He says in the last 25 years; 40 million churches have closed. However, this is a ridiculous number and obviously not true. What statistics really show is that 40 million Americans have left Christianity and other religions. Disturbing enough in itself.

Wahhaj goes on to say that 45% of prison inmates are Muslims. Surely this can’t be right. Muslims make up about 9% of state prisoners, though they are only about 1% of the U.S. population, a report from the civil rights organization Muslim Advocates finds. Wahhaj uses his numbers to prove his point that Muslim youth need to return to Islam. He could have mentioned his own children as an example, since three out of nine being incarcerated is a shocking number. Especially for a religious leader who is telling people how to raise their children.

Siraj Wahhaj’s notorious children

In 2018, his grown children, sisters Hujrah and Subhanah, and brother Siraj, were found at a New Mexico compound where they had started an extremist Muslim cult. With them were 11 starving children, nine of which were Imam Wahhaj’s grandchildren. (4) Prosecutors accused Wahhaj’s son and daughters of training the children to use firearms to carry out school shootings.

Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, 39, had an AR-15 rifle, 150 rounds of ammunition and four loaded pistols at the site. He has been on the run since December when he vanished with his three-year-old disabled son from Georgia. The toddler was not found. Sisters Subhanah Wahhaj, 35, (left) and Hujrah Wahhaj, 38, (right) were also arrested

Imam Wahhaj’s son Siraj had been missing since December when he vanished with his three-year-old disabled son, Abdul. Remains of a young boy believed to be those of Abdul were subsequently found at the compound.

Imam Wahhaj claimed to be “baffled” at how his children could espouse such extreme doctrines. Yet, this is what he preaches:

“If Allah says 100 strikes, 100 strikes it is. If Allah says cut off their hand, you cut off their hand. If Allah says stone them to death, through the Prophet Muhammad, then you stone them to death, because it’s the obedience of Allah and his messenger—nothing personal.”

Like all devout imams, Wahhaj believes in sharia law and the fulfillment of Allah’s command that the entire world should be ruled by the Caliphate.

Take note all of you liberal Jews who are going to vote for Zohran Mamdani.

Take note every New Yorker as you watch the downfall of New York City and then the dominos that will most assuredly fall across the country thereafter.

Oh, and for all the women of New York City, check out this short video of Wahhaj, preaching how there is no woman as beautiful as a Muslim woman who dresses to please Allah, who makes sure she is fully covered when she goes out of the house.

Have fun with that.

And do not imagine that just because Mamdani’s wife Rama Duwaji doesn’t cover herself, he wouldn’t love to impose a strict dress code for all you other women. His wife is an artist, a free spirit, after all. But something tells me she won’t be dressing like this in public anymore:

Anyway, Duwaji lies about herself, because she can, and nobody calls her out for it. She claims in her Instagram bio that she is from Damascus, Syria. However, according to The New York Times, Duwaji is “ethnically Syrian”, but she was born in Texas. Yes, just another Texan girl. So why do they have to say, “ethnically Syrian”? Who does that? And why doesn’t anyone in New York call her out for her hypocrisy?

As I write this I am completely at a loss. I don’t even know what to say anymore. It’s beyond my comprehension how blind the West has become. All I can do is keep writing my book, The Seduction of Islam, and hope it can reach a wider audience. With each passing day, I realize I have given my book the perfect title.

Share

Leave a comment