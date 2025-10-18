Break Free Media

Break Free Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
j p m's avatar
j p m
16h

Leftists hate settler colonialism except the Islamist type.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Dog's avatar
Dog
16hEdited

I happened to watch this fresh interview with Curtis Sliwa a few hours ago: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zHO1hm2iyF0 but certainly not the debate.

Curtis says so many logical things but misses a few points like his attack on Cuomo for not remembering what mosques he visited and touting his own record of visiting mosques, synagogues, and churches. He asks why a candidate would say anything against any religion and against islam because he says there are 1 million muslims in NYC and they will throw away that vote. That's nice thinking and a nice way to live, but completely ignorant to believe that even if he spent his days praising islam, that any muslim would vote for any candidate other than a muslim candidate.

So when the only conservative and republican candidate is ignorant about the muslim reality in a historically massively democratic city, and when a multi-time bought-off outdated democrat is the only alternate democrat choice, and most especially when stupid leftist Jews thinking kissing muslim ass will spare them... and when extremist socialist, communist, and muslim groups have been spending untold money to brainwash the younger generations, no surprise this is happening.

I think the unraveling of New York will be a somewhat slow boil initially. But putting that shia loser in office will quickly provide inspiration, unleashing a wave of muslims organizing and getting active in politics across the country.

And... that imam will surely see such a victory as a signal to triple down on the rhetoric and a veiled call to an American antifada.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
45 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Alaine Hunt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture