New 'Palestinian' Ambassador to Britain laughs when asked if he condemns Oct 7th massacre

Gazans rejoiced at the deaths of Jews and now their ambassador to Britain laughs about it, legitimately, in front of the entire Western world and the entire Western world accepts it.
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek's avatar
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Feb 23, 2026
∙ Paid

BECAUSE WE MUST NEVER FORGET, no matter how much we are told to “move on”. Make no mistake. Muslim Arab nations are not moving on. They will never move on from Allah’s command to destroy Israel and exterminate every Jew.

Welcome to BREAK FREE MONDAYS, for paid subscribers. Thank you so much for your continued support, without which I could not spend the long hours needed to research, write and record my essays.

Palestinian ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, speaks during the inauguration ceremony for the Embassy of the State of Palestine. Pic: PA

Husam Zomlat is the new Palestinian Ambassador to Great Britain. It comes after the UK officially recognized Palestine as an independent state back in September.

When asked if he condemned what happened on Oct 7th, he looks to the audience and says, “Seriously?” and laughs uproariously and the audience laughs with him.

And then off he goes:

He says, “Such a question has exactly led us to where we are today. And this was not the first time you asked Palestinian officials to condemn ourselves.”

And “This is about such double standards, such racism, such deep embedded dehumanization of the Palestine people that I reject. “

He gets very angry about the killing of Palestinian children. But he does not explain that most of those killed are men of military age and teenagers that most often join in the fighting. Please read Mosab Hassan Yousef’s book Son of Hamas to find out the reality of how teenagers are indoctrinated and used as expendable fighters.

To find out the actual statistics go HERE. The conclusion is this:

User's avatar

