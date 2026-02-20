You can listen to me read this essay here:

0:00 -13:31

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

God bless Mosab Hassan Yousef and Yoseph Haddad.

After the horrors of Oct 7, 2023, one of the most inspiring moments for me was listening to the speeches of the pro-Israel team in the so-called “debate” organized by the Oxford Student Union titled “Is Israel an Apartheid State?”

I call it a “debate” because even by the title, you can tell that their minds were already made up. Unsurprisingly, this was their vote:

“This House Believes Israel is an apartheid state responsible for genocide,” with 278 votes in favor and 59 votes against.

This happened despite four of the most powerful speeches debunking the apartheid claim and exposing the lies of the opposing side.

The four arguing for Israel were Natasha Hausdorff, Jonathan Sacerdotti, Yoseph Haddad and Mosab Hassan Yousef.

Two of them, Yoseph and Mosab, are Arab men from the region. What happened to them that night is truly horrifying. They were silenced, threatened, cursed and thrown out.

When I saw the reaction to their speeches, how the more they spoke the truth, the greater was the frenzied hatred toward them, I knew the West was in really big trouble. If our most hallowed halls of education are this ignorant and hateful, what hope is there for the masses who listen to their lies.

This short video shows the moment when Yoseph Haddad, who is an Arab Israeli Christian, was thrown out of the Oxford Union after the audience stamped on the photo of Israeli Arabs who were being held hostage.

This is what Youseph wrote after the incident:

‘I’ll tell you more about what happened at Oxford when I confronted these liars and I’ll also upload clips from my speech there, but one thing I can say for sure - Oxford has been taken over by terror supporters.

90% of the participants are clearly anti-Israel propagandists who admire Nasrallah and Sinwar and believe Israel has no right to exist.

During the biased discussion, extreme statements flew such as praising and glorifying the October 7th massacre and claims that it was a “heroic act of an oppressed people.”

When a speaker in the audience cried for the residents of Gaza in a forced and unbelievable way, I pulled out a picture of the Muslim hostages Yousef and Hamza al-Ziyadna and asked if she was crying for them too.

One of the participants in the audience took the picture and threw it on the floor and others stepped on it. I endured curses, boos, and threats during the confrontation, but there was one thing I was not willing to endure: the humiliation of our hostages.

I demanded that they be removed and I refused to continue the discussion, even when the anti-Israel chairman, who actually took part in the confrontation himself, warned me and finally decided to have me removed from the venue.

In front of the hostile terrorist-supporting audience, just before I left the hall, I did one last thing - over my official tuxedo, I wore a T-shirt that I had brought. It has a picture of Nasrallah with a large X over it and the caption “Your ‘heroic’ terrorist is dead, we killed him”

His partner, activist Emily Schrader, who is of mixed Jewish and Christian background, had this to say of the event:

Here is Yoseph Haddad’s entire speech and please watch it.

Below is Mosab Hassan Yousef’s speech.

He is from Gaza, the son of one of the founders of Hamas. The ignorant students became angry at him for condemning the crimes of his own people, as if they know more than he does. The president of the union encouraged them and tried to throw Mosab out.

The most shocking part of this speech is when Mosab asks the audience, “How many of you, if you knew ahead of time what was going to happen on Oct 7th would report it to the authorities, raise your hand.”

Less than 5% raise their hands.

As one person commented later: Now I know why Oxford Union has not put this speech up on its website. Less than 5% raised their hands, that means 95% are a real, active and present danger to England’s civilian population.

After the “debate”, Jonathan Sacerdotti protested Moosa Harajj’s refusal to publish Mosab’s speech.

Listen to what he says:

“We call on the Oxford Union to publish the full speech of Mosab Hasan Yosef immediately, in full, with no muting of the sound. All of it, abuse from the audience and attempted eviction by the President and all.”

This is how Yoseph described the event and how he was treated afterwards:

Anyone who sees this headline will think that one of the most important universities in the world voted against Israel, and this is further proof that the whole world is against us...

But the truth is that I was there at this event, and I saw the whole truth with my own eyes and heard it with my own ears-

It‘s important to understand that the vast majority of those present at the event were immigrants or children of immigrants from the Middle East, I am not exaggerating when I tell you this. I heard more Arabic there than English!

With the hostility and hatred present at the event, I didn’t know whether I was in Britain or at the University of Jenin!

The president of the association that held the event is an Arab from Egypt and his deputy is an Arab from Lebanon... He served as chairman of the discussion, a position that‘s supposed to be objective, but at the same time, he participated as a propagandist for the anti-Israel side that claimed Israel is an apartheid state that commits genocide.

This is no longer Oxford University, but Oxford occupied by antisemitic and anti-Israel Arabs and racist Middle Eastern people!

This is how Yoseph had to leave Oxford, describing it like a war zone:

I encourage everyone to listen to Jonathan Sacerdotti’s brilliant speech HERE and Natasha Hausdorff’s brilliant speech HERE .

Jonathan Sacerdotti (who gave one of the most brilliant speeches of all time, on any subject) described how the team endured a “bank of hatred and abuse” from pro-Palestinian protesters, some sporting red triangle earrings - a symbol co-opted by Hamas to mark targets.

“One of them screamed at me that I was a liar. I think she screamed ‘genocidal mother******, **** you’, it was extremely scary.”

When I need an uplifting of my spirit, I listen to these speeches. They inspire me to speak louder and more often. Their voices stand forever as a testimony to how light overcomes darkness. How truth exposes lies.

The more powerful the truth, the stronger the hatred against it

And this is the condemnation, that light is come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil.

For every one that doeth evil hateth the light, neither cometh to the light, lest his deeds should be reproved.

But he that doeth truth cometh to the light, that his deeds may be made manifest, that they are wrought in God. John 3: 19-21

One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi

Share Break Free Media

Share

Leave a comment