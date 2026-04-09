Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Ross S's avatar
Ross S
2h

It’s telling the truth that will set us all free. Free from governmental overreach, free from religious hypocrisy, freedom from medical tryanny and mandates, freedom to oppose the psychotic sexual revolution seeking to destroy western civilization, freedom to be me and to find the living God as He revealed Himself. Keep at it dear lady! You are a voice crying in the wilderness! 🙏🏻

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1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Angelique Davey's avatar
Angelique Davey
2h

I loved this little excerpt Karen. Thank you! How fascinating. I too like to try to find obscure female writers who talk about the injustices and the cruelty imposed on them by the tyrannical and patriarchal regimes mostly run under Islamic countries. It’s a dreadful, evil world for women living under Islam for the most part and the foolish free loving westerners who support that evil are insanely stupid. Ironically we mostly have so called teaching institutions for indoctrinating our youths with the misguided beliefs that Islam and the tyranny emitted from those countries such as Iran should be supported. I would love to see them go live in Iran and Lebanon and Afghanistan and Syria and try to be the free loving cross dressing pan sexual beings that they profess to love and be. They need a wake up call of cold hard reality. Useful idiots is not a very clever expression but it describes them well. I look forward to more and your book release. God bless 🙏

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