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I thought I would share one of the courageous Egyptian women writers who inspired me while writing my book, The Seduction of Islam. Before living in Luxor, I had never read a single book by an Egyptian woman writer. Once I found out the reality of life under Islam, I started looking for women writers and found Nawal El Saadawi. I found others, too, but she is generally considered the greatest of them all.

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In interviews Nawal El Saadawi talked about her time in prison, how political prisoners were not allowed paper and pencils to write. But writing supplies were allowed to the prostitutes in the prostitution unit because no one was afraid of what they would say.

I would argue, you never know …

A guard told El Saadawi that in prison, writing supplies were more dangerous than a gun. Well, they are more dangerous anywhere. A war of words, more dangerous now than at any other time in history, is waging across the planet and we must join that fight.

Persecuted, imprisoned, and mutilated, El Saadawi refused to be silenced. It is thanks in large part to her loud voice that the world became aware of Female Genital Mutilation. She bravely wrote about her own experience of FGM at the age of six, before anyone else dared to speak about it.

Born in a town outside Cairo in the 1930s, El Saadawi was the second child of nine, the daughter of a public servant and a wealthy mother.

El Saadawi defied convention when she refused to marry at age 10. Instead, she devoted herself to her education and studied medicine at the University of Cairo where she specialized in psychiatry.

But it was her literary work that transformed her into an international icon and the “dangerous woman” that President Anwar Sadat accused her of being.

In 1972, her book Women and Sex exposed with great courage the truth behind the veil. Due to the success of the book, El Saadawi lost her position in the Ministry of Health, her health magazine, and the position of deputy general secretary in the Egyptian Medical Association.

President Anwar Sadat had her imprisoned in September 1981.

While she was detained, she formed the Arab Women’s Solidarity Association, the first legal and independent feminist group in Egypt and wrote her memoirs on toilet paper with an eyebrow pencil-smuggled to her by, yes, you guessed it, the prostitutes.

‘Danger has been a part of my life ever since I picked up a pen and wrote,’ she reflected. ‘Nothing is more perilous than truth in a world that lies.’

El Saadawi was released after the assassination of President Sadat, but her work was censored and her books were banned.

Due to threats on her life from Islamist fundamentalists, El Saadawi immigrated to the United States, where she taught at major academic institutions around the country.

She then returned to Egypt in 1996, continued her activism, and joined the Tahrir Square demonstrations in 2011 that ignited the Arab Spring.

When BBC presenter Zeinab Badawi suggested during an interview in 2018 that she tone down her criticism, El Saadawi replied: ‘No. I should be more outspoken; I should be more aggressive because the world is becoming more aggressive, and we need people to speak loudly against injustices. I speak loudly because I am angry.’

This means so much to me because I saw how Islam oppresses women. In Islam, women should not be angry, they should not even laugh, they should not even speak unless it is to their own family members. El Saadawi spoke to the entire world in an angry voice. And just imagine, it was a Sudanese woman, Badawi, who should surely have known better, but who told her she should tone down her criticism.

El Saadawi’s work has been translated into more than 40 languages, yet I still had not heard of her until I started searching, hungry to know what women in Egypt had to say about the oppression that I was seeing for myself.

It shocks me that so-called feminists in the West do not pay attention to writers like El Saadawi. They ignore the courageous women who actually FOUGHT for women’s freedom. Just as they now ignore the women of Iran who have been tortured, imprisoned and killed by the Islamic regime that seeks to subdue them.

El Saadawi would have liked to be recognized and appreciated by her own government, her own country, but she was considered a troublemaker, a dangerous woman and like so many dissidents since, she had to flee. I have no doubt she would be sickened now to see women in the West turning their backs on the brave women of Iran and instead embracing the regimes that El Saadawi stood up against.

I must point out that I disagree with much of what El Saadawi says as far as her politics and her extreme feminism. I don’t think, for example, that everything can be blamed on the “patriarchy.” I actually can’t stand buzz words like that. She believed in the Arab Spring and used it as an example for Americans, saying if we’d all just rise up against our government as the Egyptians had, we could bring an end to capitalism and colonialism. So, she wanted the downfall of the country that gave her refuge.

Of course, she was wrong about the Arab Spring. It didn’t make life better for Egyptians, especially not for women. In fact, people told me it had made things worse.

Like so many immigrants that we have seen since who flee persecution in Islamic countries, El Saadawi turned around and criticized the nation that had taken her in, not seeming to realize that what she criticized were the reasons why the United States was free and her country was not. The US isn’t perfect by any means. But that is no reason to give up on the incredible foundation upon which we are built.

Why should we be ashamed but everyone else should be proud? People who live under tyrannies tell us we are the ones who are evil and we beat ourselves on the back and agree with them. How does that make sense. Even now, I’m sorry if it makes some people angry, but it is ABSURD to call President Trump a tyrant. Americans have no idea what tyranny is. Go live under it and then tell me about it. Why would we destroy our own nation because people on the outside claim to know more about who we are than we know about ourselves. Don’t believe them. We have every right to love our nation and be proud of our history and all we have achieved.

With all the negativity going around, I thought I’d add a little pep-talk in there! Yes, yes, I know there is plenty to criticize but can we just leave that aside for a moment.

I can love El Saadawi’s spirit, her courage and learn from her writing without agreeing with everything she said. She died in 2021 at the age of 89, but her work will live forever. Powerful words never die with those who write them. I am so grateful to her. She inspired me to write my best. To tell the truth.

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