This is serious, folks, so I hope you will take a moment to consider what I have to say here.

Today, I was unable to get into my X account. I use this account to connect with like-minded people fighting the good fight and to do valuable research and occasionally post and share posts of others.

This is what it looks like. It now says the posts are “protected”. If anyone reading this is on X and followed me, please see if you can see the posts:

I am extremely concerned as it is clear my account was hacked. Someone must have figured out my password.

My username on this account is karenalainehunt. That username no longer exists. They changed my email address to karenalainehunt@suiemail.com.

I looked up suiemail:

suiemail.com is flagged as a disposable email domain, also known as a temporary or throwaway email service. These domains are often used to create short-lived email addresses for registrations or verifications.

When I go to my X page (as an outsider) it looks like this:

When I say we are fighting a battle of words online, I am not kidding around. I have contacted X to resolve this issue. But how do I know it isn’t X that did it?

I have said it many times. Do not ever imagine we have “free speech” on any social media platform. Yes, we are freer in the United States than anywhere else in the world.

But as I have explained numerous times, on X and other social media platforms, it is only the massive accounts that get visibility. On X these accounts make a lot of money. Most of them are accounts like Tucker Carlson’s.

The purpose of all medium and small accounts is to “like” and comment and share on those massive accounts. The algorithms then push those massive accounts even more while smaller accounts are more suppressed.

There is no debate, no discussion, just people locked into algorithmic prisons where they share the same propaganda AI gives them, which they in turn reshare and around and around it goes, the same information regurgitated in ever more sensationalized short videos and posts. Nothing longer than one minute or so because people don’t have the attention span. This makes everyone in their algorithmic prison think their beliefs are the dominant ones and everyone else’s beliefs are dangerous and stupid and beneath them. No one sits down and has an actual discussion.

Please understand, there are some great accounts on X, big accounts like Gad Saad, to name one, no time to make a list here. But as much as their voices are important, these people know, although they will never say it, that they must praise Elon Musk regularly in order to maintain their visibility. No one can criticize Musk and be successful. What happens when the day comes that they must compromise their integrity a little bit in order to maintain their visibility and the money they earn? Maybe they can justify it a little bit, and then a little bit more. This is how good people are bought. (I’m not saying that about Gad Saad, I am speaking generally about this danger).

I will never compromise my integrity like this and if that means being silenced, okay. There are always other ways to let your voice be heard. I lived under communism and I know that the truth can never be silenced. Hasn’t this been the battle for all time, and we keep fighting, no matter what.

THIS IS NOT FREE SPEECH. No, in the United States, you will not go to jail for saying something controversial on social media. But you will be put in an algorithmic prison while you happily think you have free speech. In some ways this is worse because there is no antagonist in front of you to fight. It is a shadow that many can easily choose to think doesn’t really exist.

I can’t remember the name of the massive account that continually sings Musk’s praises on X, but he recently posted a big thank you to all the smaller accounts for doing their part in “liking” and commenting on the massive accounts. Yes, we are all supposed to be thankful that we are there as “yes-men.”

I don’t know who hacked my account. It probably isn’t some maliciousness on X’s part. I am just saying how wide this net of suppression goes. But without a doubt, whoever did it wants to silence my voice.

I don’t really get attached to anything that isn’t real (like nothing matters very much unless its on the level of my children and grandchildren) so I will move on from this if I never get my account back.

What concerns me is that whoever took it over might be posting things that I do not agree with, in my name. If anyone of you has access to karenalainehunt on X, please check it out and let me know. It’s possible they just went in there to silence me and will not post anything. It’s also possible they are trying to access all of my accounts and silence me everywhere so of course, I am changing all my passwords.

FYI, my backup account on X is breakfreekaren.

God bless you all as we continue to fearlessly speak out.

As I always say, PLEASE HIT THAT LIKE BUTTON. It takes two seconds and it is the most important thing you can do to battle the algorithms.

Please support my work by becoming a free or especially a paid subscriber. Thank you.

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