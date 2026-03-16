Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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KARYN TRUITT's avatar
KARYN TRUITT
13h

Sasha Stone recently had her X account hacked / deleted - and several accounts she tried to establish. I think she also lost her FB account....

She is on Substack, and you might be able to reach out to her and see how she managed to get her account back.

God Bless you Karen. The evil in this world is strong, and I Thank God that HE is stronger than any evil.

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8 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
Dan Larson's avatar
Dan Larson
13h

Sorry to hear that. I hope you're able to get it resolved. I've recently had to change my Instagram password 3 times. This never happened before I recently started reposting stuff about Iran, Islam, politics, etc.

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8 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
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