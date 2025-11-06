“You Americans are so gullible. No, you won't accept communism outright, but we'll keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you'll finally wake up and find you already have communism. We won't have to fight you. We'll so weaken your economy until you'll fall like overripe fruit into our hands.” ~ Nikita Khrushchev

“We will prove that there is no problem too large for government to solve and no concern too small for it to care about.” – Zohran Mamdani

Listening to Zohran Mamdani’s victory speech, I wanted to write something to all the youths who adore him and his lovely wife, Rama. I doubt they will like what I have to say, but I have a feeling one year, five years, ten years from now, they will understand.

Mamdani reminds me of Nicolae Ceaușescu, the leader of communist Romanian who held such promise at the start of his political career. He was the youngest political leader during those times and Romanians put a lot of hope into his political views. He was considered an “enlightened” leader. I won’t get into how badly things went, but he really didn’t care at all about the people. He was hated in the end and executed along with his wife who was perhaps even more despised than he was.

I’m not suggesting Mamdani and his wife will meet such an end. I just can’t shake the similarities of their starting point. It never ends well for these big talkers. If you make such expansive promises as Mamdani has done in this speech, the people expect you to keep those promises. When you turn out to be a liar and a fraud, no different from the billionaires you trashed, the mob turns on you.

Under Ceaușescu , huge lines, waiting to buy some meat. Sometimes, they ran out of it before you could get some.

Mamdani’s victory speech has been given a thousand times, promising “change”, but it sounds fresh and new to a young audience who don’t know how worn out it is because they never heard it before. They have no knowledge or memory of communism or fascism. They have been indoctrinated to think it’s very cool to wear a hijab and a keffiyeh and chant “free Palestine from the river to the sea” without any understanding of Islam or the history of the Middle East.

They don’t realize they are turning their backs on all the women of Iran, for example, who have been tortured and killed for the freedom to remove the hijab. This breaks my heart. I wrote about some of those women in Sentenced to Death.

If you watch Mamdani’s speech you see all the phones being held up to capture the moment. No one is actually watching. They are seeing something in a little box, second hand. They look at the little box and cheer at all the right moments. They are so happy.

In his speech, when Mamdani makes an endearing comment to his wife in Arabic, the entire room erupts in rhapsodic cheers, louder than ever. I wrote about his wife in Zohran and Rama, the hottest couple in town.

Zohran Mamdani celebrates with his wife, Rama Duwaji, Tuesday night after his victory speech.© REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Love bombing in Arabic takes me back to Luxor, and the book that I’m writing, “The Seduction of Islam” (yes, I will finish it soon!). The new mayor of New York speaks in Arabic in the American city with the largest Jewish population, who are now more fearful than ever of what the future holds. This man is not their ally; every Jew should know this.

I can promise you that the new thing will be to learn a few Arabic words. No doubt the greeting on college campuses will be, “Salam alaikum.”

Young Americans, let me tell you something, I lived through what Mamdani promises and I experienced the disastrous results. Mamdani promises a new brand of cereal, but the only difference is that it is a hundred times worse for you than Froot Loops or Lucky Charms.

No, it’s not “democratic socialism”. It is communism. But it is communism as a shroud for Islam, from a man who has clearly stated that “free Palestine” is the core of his politics.

Communism and Islamism go very well together. Yassar Arafat learned his propaganda techniques from the Soviet Union.

Arafat was not a “Palestinian”. In fact, the entire Palestine narrative was a fantasy created in Moscow for the sake of the West:

Arafat’s KGB connections went beyond mere support. The Soviets were instrumental in orchestrating the narrative of Palestinian victimhood and promoting it on the global stage. They helped craft propaganda that painted Israel as a colonial aggressor while portraying Palestinians as freedom fighters. This narrative resonated with many in the developing world and aligned with the broader Soviet strategy of destabilizing Western-aligned governments.

But before Arafat, before Israel was ever created, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem had strong, undisputed ties with Hitler that wanted to ensure a Jewish state would never exist.

In March 1933, only two months after Hitler’s appointment as Chancellor, it was in fact the mufti who sought contact to the new German authorities and not vice-versa. In a March 31 telegram to Berlin, the German general consul in Jerusalem, Heinrich Wolff, reported on his meeting with Husseini:

The Mufti explained to me today at length that Muslims both within Palestine and without welcome the new regime in Germany and hope for the spread of fascist, anti-democratic forms of government to other countries. Current Jewish economic and political influence is harmful everywhere and has to be combated. In order to be able to hit the standard of living of Jews, Muslims are hoping for Germany to declare a boycott [of “Jewish” goods], which they would then enthusiastically join throughout the Muslim world.

On November 28, 1941, three weeks after his arrival in Berlin, the mufti was received by Hitler. As recorded in the minutes of the meeting, Hitler urged his guest to remain patient:

At some not yet precisely known, but in any case not very distant point in time, the German armies will reach the southern edge of the Caucasus. As soon as this is the case, the Führer will himself give the Arab world his assurance that the hour of liberation has arrived. At this point, the sole German aim will be the destruction of the Jews living in the Arab space under the protection of British power. In the same meeting, Hitler likewise assured the mufti of his opposition to the establishment of a Jewish national homeland in Palestine, which, he said, “would be nothing other than a political base for the destructive influence of Jewish interests.” More than 15 years earlier, Hitler had expressed the same thought in more colorful terms in Mein Kampf: “They are not at all thinking of building a Jewish state in Palestine in order, for instance, to live there; but rather they only hope to have a headquarters for their international swindling operations that is furnished with sovereign powers and removed from the influence of other states.”2

Notice that today, on both the left and the right (I can’t even say “far” left or “far” right anymore), there are calls to “boycott Jewish goods”. The age old lie that Jews control America—and the world—is now promoted throughout the West on social media.

All of this is far worse than what happened in Europe leading up to World War II. Extremism has taken over both sides of the aisle and people will soon be forced to choose which extreme they support. There will no longer be a middle ground. For many, this will mean simply choosing nothing; closing their eyes and ears to what is happening, pretending that it will all work out in the end because what can they do about it anyway.

Hatred of Israel and, just plain hatred of Jews, is commonplace now and people express it proudly. Here is what Al Jazeera had to say about Mamdani’s win:

The younger generation, unburdened by the taboos that once silenced criticism of Israel, saw through it. They have watched the barbaric images from Gaza, unmediated and unfiltered, and refused to believe the tired fables of Israel as “the only democracy in the Middle East”. Many are no longer afraid to call Israel what it is: an apartheid state. They no longer accept that compassion for Palestinians constitutes heresy or that moral clarity should be muted to appease lobbyists.

It is an ominous turn of events when left and right both agree with the lies of Al Jazeera, the mouthpiece of Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Those lies are spreading among youths just as much at conservative Turning Point USA as they are at leftist Columbia University. Because our young people do not know history, they accept this construction of lies that have been built for them since the 1960s.

The problem is that American youths have nothing to compare their freedom to. They are ignorant of tyranny. They do not recognize the difference between freedom and oppression because they have never experience actual oppression. They think having to control their emotions and speak politely is tyrannical. They don’t realize that Israel is a free nation fighting against a tyranny that wants to subjugate them, really subjugate them so that they will never speak their free thoughts again. They will be too terrified.

They don’t realize that Mamdani hides behind a veneer of “free stuff” when what he really supports is an Islamic Caliphate. If you tell them so, they laugh at you and call you a racist and Islamophobe.

Whether the far left of the far right wins in the end, it doesn’t matter. The billionaires will not suffer. The working class will.

Ultimately the funders of Mamdani’s “democratic socialism” and JD Vance’s (sorry, I have to say it) Christian Nationalism are the same: Qatar.

Mamdani says he has toppled a dynasty. What dynasty would that be? If he means the billionaires, that is a joke. If he means Western democracy, he hasn’t quite succeeded yet, but this is certainly the goal.

In this interview, a Muslim cleric tells the truth about why both communists and Islamists target the left. However, what he is saying is already out of date because they are having great success among conservatives as well now.

I saw the results of government involvement in every aspect of a person’s life, which is exactly what Mamdani promises. I saw it in the Soviet Union. I saw it as I traveled through Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, both as a young child and as a teenager, in 1974. I saw it when I lived in communist Yugoslavia in the 1980s. I was married to a Slovenian pop star, so I experienced life of the working class in the village where he came from (which in many ways I loved) and the hidden life of the privileged.

Village life was hard. Let me tell you, there was no “free stuff”. If you wanted something, you had to work for it, and the result was to enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning light or a beer at sunset, conversations with friends by the lake, cooking mushroom gathered in the forest. Simple things.

If I wanted heat in the house, I had to go to the barn and chop wood and find the best pieces of coal for the old tile stove in my room. If I wanted to take a shower, I had to build a fire under the small water heater in the bathroom. Talking about recycling, there was no trash, everything was used and reused or else it was fed to the chickens.

My mother-in-law had lived through two world wars; I never met a tougher woman. The house was the biggest in the village and during World War II, the Germans had used it as a police station and had tortured people in the basement. I hated going down into that dark, cold cavernous space. I felt the spirits of the men and women who had suffered there.

When a leader like Mamdani gets up onto that stage with his winning smile and talks about how finally the government is going to love you and take care of you, of course the young will scream support, because what young person doesn’t want free stuff, especially in a world of flashy screens where they expect instant entertainment, instant products sent to their doorstep, all with the click of a button. They don’t know about basements and the screams of tortured prisoners who refused to comply.

I have news for the young, in this fallen world, there is always an elite class, and it exists in Mamdani’s world, too, and he is very much a part of it. And guess what, the working class does not belong in Mamdani’s world, and they are not the ones who voted for him anyway. It’s the upper class, educated liberal youth who fancy themselves as some kind of romanticized revolutionaries.

The working class was not at Mamdani’s exclusive wedding in the most exclusive neighborhood in Kampala, Uganda. Oh, sorry, yes, they were there—as servants of the elites.

Here is a cynical truth. The same youths who follow Zohran Mamdani on Instagram to the tune of almost 4.5 million follow Kylie Jenner to the tune of 396 million. In fact, the most followed accounts on any social media platform are celebrities who do nothing but push products on their followers that they simply must have and so they buy, buy, buy.

Yes, products that destroy the environment that American youths claim they want to save. Products that are made by slave labor in countries where they wouldn’t dream of visiting, nor even spare a thought for, because they don’t really care about anything except instant gratification.

Tough words, I know, but they need to be said.

So, what did Mamdani promise American youth in his speech? Instant gratification of more free stuff.

Free buses, government owned stores where they pay less, affordable rent. Honestly, he sounds no different from Kylie Jenner except he pretends that if they give him their money (because that is what it always comes down to, it’s always give me what you have so I can become more powerful), he will save the planet and give all the power to the working class, when at least she is honest and takes their money strictly in exchange for a product, and then another one and then another one, because everyone is addicted to the feeling they get when stuff arrives.

These are not new promises. They are the same promises given to the working class in the Soviet Union, now being given to the “working class” in the US. What a joke.

The theory of Communism may be summed up in one sentence:

“Abolish all private property.” ~ Karl Marx

Take note. It sounds great to the young. It isn’t.

I will never forget as an 18-year-old driving through the Soviet Union with my family. In Moscow, we were very excited to visit GUM, the large mall which we were told was very impressive. It was indeed beautifully constructed, but nearly empty of anything to buy. The clerks were sullen and unhelpful. Why should they care when there was no possibility of promotion by being a good salesperson, in fact, to stand out from the others was a suspicious sign that you were too capitalistic. The only way to climb the ladder of success was through subjugation to the communist party.

Here are my mom’s reflections about GUM from her journal:

It was wretchedly meager and of poor quality. Only seven years ago, I’d been told that the “nice things had been sent to the Canadian Expo”. Wonder where they are now. Blankets 36-43 rubles, representing half a month’s teacher’s salary. At that rate, our blankets should fetch about $500. The cheapest nylons about $3, average $10. The one’s I’m wearing cost me 73 cents. KGB, are you taking note?

The same empty promises were made in Egypt as Dalia Ziada writes about, warning New Yorkers:

Democracy fixes itself, and

The cure for ill democracy is just more democracy.



It is only a matter of time before the New Yorkers who voted for Mamdani realize that the utopian socialist project he promised was nothing but a poisonous political fantasy dressed as social justice, and start to act to fix the mistake they made.



I have seen this cycle before.



Over 13 years ago, in Egypt, I watched the Muslim Brotherhood win the first competitive presidential election after decades of authoritarian rule.



As a leader in the young liberal movement that initiated the Arab Spring revolutions, I was devastated by the Brotherhood’s victory. Yet it took barely a year for their governing failures and ideological rigidity to alienate the majority of Egyptians, who then campaigned for their removal from power. The military hijacked power, then, but this is another story for another day.



New York is not Egypt.

It will not require a revolution, nor will the city slide into authoritarianism. The United States is already a mature liberal democracy with long-established institutionalism and constitutionalism, and through democratic means, New Yorkers will reclaim their city.



One thing I know for sure: the United States has a remarkable resilience against extremism. No matter how hard radicals (from all shapes and sizes) attempt to impose their agendas, this society’s liberal, rights-based character and constitutional foundations will always neutralize radicalism.



Out of faith in democracy, I am telling you:

Mamdani has won a vote, but his ideology will not win America.

When I lived in Luxor, Egypt just a few years ago, I saw what Dalia wrote about. Our nation is founded on freedom, not oppression. I pray Dalia is right.

I wish I could reach the youths of America with my story. During our travels through communist countries, we came across so many young people who desperately wanted to know more about America. They knew the propaganda they heard from their government was a lie. They yearned to escape the oppression of communism. They were not like the Mahmoud Khalils who come to the US to spit on democracy and try to turn it into a Muslim state. They wanted to come because they loved democracy. They wanted to become a part of America, not destroy it.

Reflecting on the Soviet Union as we traveled into Romania, the most oppressive communist country we visited, my mom wrote these prophetic words:

Despite all, I’m going to take home some tender memories. Certainly not of the 100s of Lenin likenesses I see everywhere urging the Soviet citizen to labor harder (so they can send up more satellites and train more ballet dancers and play better basketball in order to dazzle the world) Neither do I like the uniformly depressing apartment blocks nor people’s stores set amidst tangled weeds and within view of at least several swelling slogans which remind the dwellers how much they owe to their liberator.

I see a new aristocracy here—the government official who hurtles down Moscow’s broad avenues in his limousine preceded by a wailing police siren scattering the peasants out of the way. Now the Czar doesn’t order bejeweled and gilded Easter eggs for his daughter. The new Czars in the Kremlin build monuments of heroic proportions to the glory of the USSR or invade space while the peasants gather wayside grass by hand for the cows or old women sweep the streets with a bunch of twigs or mothers do street excavation. We saw the serfs today and the hovels they live in. We also saw the grand monuments to the USSR’s economic achievement.

But I was speaking of tender memories. I’ll remember the birch forests, the bend in the river where the kids were swimming, the old couple conversing on the bench in front of their log home, white geese at their feet, the lovely Intourist lady at the Leningradskaya, sunset on the Neva, singing in the monastery of Novgorod, the man who led us to the right road.

I close my eyes, and I still see what my mom wrote about. In that dark, oppressive world, one small light can shine so brightly. In the West we can’t see the light anymore.

Mamdani will remind the people of New York “how much they owe their liberator”. He will not get rid of the billionaires, he will just try to be one of them, hurtling down the broad avenue with his security brigade. At first it will seem very rosy and beautiful. But the boot will fall upon the necks of the people and once it does, I wish I could be as hopeful as Dalia and say the people will rise up and remove it. I am not so sure it will be possible this time.

