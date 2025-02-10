You can listen to me read this essay here:

1× 0:00 -18:34

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi

When I saw Hamas’s latest episode in their on-going drama series “Hostage Release”, I felt such rage and sorrow, I couldn’t write about it.

What could I possibly say to do justice to this horror? I spent all of yesterday in so much sorrow.

The world watches as Hamas mocks, not Israel and the United States, but JEWS. Hamas mocks JEWS. I felt that this time, more than with any of the other productions thus far, this one was about Jews. The evil of it hit me hard, I felt like I could taste and breathe it.

I was thinking, I don’t want to be another one of millions of voyeurs to this horror fest. With each new episode, that horror escalates.

Once the Nazis knew they were vanquished, they tried to hide their crimes. Hamas proudly parades their crimes; they even commit them in full view of the world. How is it that the world watches and nothing is done about it, rather their crimes are even justified?

The latest hostages to be released yesterday were Eli Sharabi , 52, Or Levy , 34, and Ohad Ben Ami , 56.

The men were emaciated and so weak they had trouble walking. Their physical state drew comparisons to Holocaust survivors.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog declared: “This is what a crime against humanity looks like! The whole world must look directly at Ohad, Or, and Eli—returning after 491 days of hell, starved, emaciated and pained—being exploited in a cynical and cruel spectacle by vile murderers.”

The sign behind these emaciated men on the stage read, “We’re the flood … the War’s Next Day.”

Hamas has no intention of ending this war on JEWS. They will never stop. And make no mistake, “they” doesn’t just mean Hamas. It means every single Arab nation in the Middle East. “Palestinians” are pawns, they are the excuse so that the other Arab nations can throw up their hands in futile gestures, saying it isn’t their fault, they would like to have peace, while the Palestinian fantasy of a two-state solution is kept alive for the gullible West.

Even as the hostages were being released, Hamas leaders met with Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in Iran. Not to figure out how to end this war that they had started but to claim a delusional victory and to keep that war going.

In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, speaks in a meeting with members of leadership council of Hamas, Muhammad Ismail Darwish, the senior leader, third left, Khalil al-Hayya, second left, and Nizar Awadallah, in Tehran, Iran on February 8.

In a series of posts on X, Khamenei wrote: "The people of Gaza prevailed over the Zionist regime. In fact, they prevailed over the United States, and by Allah's grace, they didn't allow the US to attain any of its goals."

These bullies think by wearing masks and carrying big guns while parading weak and vulnerable hostages around on a stage proves they are more powerful than the Jews they hate, when all it does is show them up for as inferior cowards.

Here are the shocking photos of Eli, Levy, and Ohad from before their abduction and after their release.

By far the most tragic story is that of Eli Sharabi, whose wife, two daughters, his brother, and even his dog were killed on October 7th.

Hamas then starved Eli and tortured him. But that was not enough. In a final act of humiliation, they paraded him in front of cameras and the usual frenzied Gazan crowds, then put him on that horrible stage and made him read lines thanking his captors, as all three hostages had to do, a classic move by abusers.

Eli didn’t know what had happened to his family until he was released yesterday. His only relatives left are his mom and sister. They had to tell him the terrible news of what had happened to his wife and children.

Released hostage Eli Sharabi reunites with his mother Chana and sister Osnat at an army facility near the Gaza border after 491 days in Hamas captivity, February 8, 2025. His wife and two daughters were murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023. (IDF).

Words fail me and I break down in tears at the return of these men to their families.

Although his wife was killed, at least Levy had the joy of returning home to his 3-year-old son, Almog.

Ohad Ben Ami is hugged by his three daughters.

Yet, somehow, it’s impossible for the world to acknowledge the suffering of Jews. Look at how the exchange of hostages for prisoners is described by CNN:

This is a disgusting comparison, just by virtue of the fact that the comparison is between innocent victims and murderers, as if they are the same.

Prisoners released during these exchanges are heroes in Gaza and the West Bank and beyond. They return to shouts of joy in the streets and celebrations.

A prisoner released on February 8, 2025, flashes the victory sign to jubilant crowds in Ramallah, West Bank. Jaafar Ashtiyeh (AFP)

In contrast, here are the faces of Jews as they watch screens of their family members being released.

Michal Cohen, the mother of Ohad Ben Ami watches the broadcast of his release in Tel Aviv on February 8, 2025. Menahem Kahana (AFP)

Eighteen of the Palestinians released from Israeli prison had been sentenced to life and 54 were serving long sentences for their involvement in deadly attacks against Israelis.

It could be said that every single Gazan has a family member or close friend who has been put in an Israeli jail for anything from throwing rocks (the initiation rite of every good Gazan child) to killing Jews, the highest honor.

Here is just one example of the prisoners released, and notice how the press describes him as a hero:

Abu Shakhdam, 49, was sentenced to the equivalent of 18 life sentences over his involvement in Hamas attacks that killed dozens of Israelis during the second intifada, or Palestinian uprising, between 2000 and 2005. Among the most infamous of those attacks was a double suicide bombing that blew up two buses in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba in 2004, killing 16 Israelis, including a 4-year-old, and wounding more than 100 others. In interviews with Arabic news outlets, he described his militancy as a desire for revenge stemming from his brother’s killing by Israeli security forces in 2000. Abu Shakhdam was on the run for weeks before his arrest in his hometown of Hebron in the West Bank in November 2004, following a gunfight with Israeli security forces in which he was shot 10 times.

Here I must interject that you will notice he didn’t die from his wounds. He was nursed back to health in prison. Just as Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind behind the Oct 7th attack was saved by Israeli surgeons who operated on his brain tumor.

During 21 years in prison, Abu Shakhdam finished high school and earned a certificate for courses in psychology. As he stepped off the Red Cross convoy into the town of Beitunia, Abu Shakhdam was hoisted up onto the shoulders of dozens of supporters. Hugging his father tight, a sense of relief and defiance washed over him. “From the moment I entered prison, I was sure, one day, I’d go home,” he told The Associated Press. “The prison guards didn’t believe me. But this whole time, I was sure that, with Allah’s help, I’d be free.”

Yes, of course, he knew he would go free one day. This is what happens. The cult of Islam with its holy warriors, values death, while Jews value life. Jihadists see this as a weakness and use it against Jews. They can keep on killing Jews, being imprisoned for it, having all their medical needs taken care of, even attaining higher educational degrees, only to get out of prison and do it all over again.

What, I wonder, will Abu Shakhdam do now that he is released. Will he use his psychology degree to heal the hatred in Gaza? Will he perhaps open a clinic for children, teaching them a better way, telling them how the Jews helped him get an education and that they should do the same. Will he go into the mosque and tell everyone that it’s time to end the killing and start valuing life?

No. Abu Shakhdam will use all he has learned to find ways to kill more Jews, more efficiently and with greater psychological torture. Just as Sinwar used his time in prison to better understand the Jewish mentality so he could torture and kill more of them. It is for this very reason that he is given the status of hero.

Sinwar’s legendary status extends beyond Gaza. Below is a Yemeni billboard with the slogan "if Sinwar departs from the battlefields, Palestine will birth a thousand Sinwars".

Also released yesterday were 111 civilians from Gaza who were rounded up after Oct. 7th, Civilians who no doubt took part in the attack. They were brought to Gaza's southern town of Khan Younis, where scores of people poured into the streets in celebration. Anyone who partook in the attacks is a hero.

Kahn Younis is the town where Sinwar earned the nickname "Butcher of Khan Younis." Not for killing Israelis, but for brutally torturing and killing his own people suspected of collaborating with Israel. During his 22 years in prison, he continued doing what he loved most, torturing his fellow inmates.

This is the hero the children of Gaza are taught to look up to, lying dead in the rubble as he tried to escape, his only thought for himself. Yet, Gazans still worship him.

IDF troops around the body of Yahya Sinwar

No amount of money or promises of whatever sort could convince a single Gazan to reveal the location of the hostages, to show the entrances to the tunnels, or to turn on their tormentors. Well, if there is one, they are dead now, because that is what would happen to them. Instead, the abused continue to glorify their abusers, wanting to be just like them. With each fallen martyr, another one steps in to take his place. And that network of hate-filled Muslims continues to extend throughout the world.

As Mohammed Hijab, one of the most popular Muslim influencers in the West and a disagreeable bully who threatens those who disagree with him (to the point where they are truly fearful to speak out), says:

I have too much history in this part of the world not to react to what happened yesterday without rage and sorrow. It hit me hard because it was the most brutal display of hatred against Jews that I had seen thus far.

I know too well what it is like to face such hatred. This hatred is as old as time, and it will not end until the end of time. And yes, we must keep fighting it until the end of time because what else can we do?

One of the greatest lies the West has swallowed is that this battle is over a piece of land.

“The quarrel with the Arabs is not a quarrel for a piece of land. It’s not for territory. It’s not for anything concrete. They just refuse to believe that we have the right to exist at all.” ~Golda Meir

Golda Meir was a wise and courageous leader, unlike the coward Yahya Sinwar. She is perhaps the greatest leader of all time. Here is an interview with her from 1970. Listen to how she must defend Israel’s right to defend itself against the antagonism of this journalist. Even though Israel was surrounded by enemies on all sides that vow its total destruction and had just fought a war in 1967 against those enemies that it miraculously won against all odds. NOTHING HAS CHANGED since this interview, except that the hatred of Jews across the planet has been revealed as a thousand times worse since Oct 7th.

I cannot image what Golda Meir would think if she suddenly came back to planet earth today. Not only has that hatred intensified, but it is glorified. People proudly display it, not just terrorists like Hamas, but ordinary citizens emboldened by the ability to spew whatever garbage they want on social media, because of, you know, free speech.

Here is one small example of rabid antisemite Candace Owen’s good friend Kanye West, now called Ye, ranting on X.

By the way, the best place to go if you hate Jews is X. You will find lots of friends there:

Here he is at the Grammys with his wife that he parades around either naked or wearing a Muslim Abaya, two sides of the same oppressive coin.

As HenMazzig commented:

“I don’t know what’s scarier: that this man was actually at the Grammy’s, or that his antisemitic tweets are receiving tens of thousands of likes in support.”

If you think the war in the Middle East has nothing to do with you, then you are dangerously mistaken. It is the most important battle of a universal spiritual warfare between good and evil, and yes, between God and Satan, although people give me so much backlash for saying it. To deny this spiritual warfare doesn’t make it go away. It makes you complicit in it.

I am following up this essay with Jonathan Saceroti’s interview with the fascinating and absolutely brilliant Dr. Anat Berko, world-renowned expert on counterterrorism and policy maker, whose research focuses on suicide bombers and their handlers.

I always find it amazing how so much of what I am writing about relates to my own life. I had many hours-long conversations with a death row inmate, convicted of a heinous crime, of which she maintains her innocence. Those hours spent with her made listening to Dr. Anat’s interview all the more interesting for me. I will share some of my experiences on death row in that essay.

Leave a comment

Share