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Tomorrow my son Max and I embark on a road trip across the United States. We’ve wanted to do this for a while, and we finally have the time to do it. I just finished my manuscript. The Seduction of Islam, and sent it off to my publisher, so I feel like I deserve a couple of weeks of freedom.

Tonight, as I finish packing and organizing everything, I thought I would share these uplifting thoughts and photos with all my dear readers.

Although I live a simple life, and in fact, as a single mother, I have often struggled to make ends meet, somehow, through sheer determination and for the love of it, I have managed to write in some of the most astounding places. The views from my windows and terraces have inspired my works. How insipid and flat would my writing be if I had not climbed the dunes of Merzouga or walked the streets of Istanbul. Here are some of my favorites …

TISSARDMINE VILLAGE, SAHARA DESERT

I should start with my profile photo on Break Free Media, taken at Rissani, Morocco. Once a week I made the journey to the town of Rissani to send the latest chapters of my Night Angels Chronicles series to my publisher.

LAKE BLED, SLOVENIA

This was my view, once upon a time, when I was writing at Lake Bled. You can see the castle rising from the mist, perched on the rocky ledge. My inspiration for Professor Strejan’s castle in the NIGHT ANGELS CHRONICLES.

This lake, I came to as a child at the age of ten years old, and then as a teenager, vowing that I would come back and live here. Lo’ and behold, I did as an adult. My daughter is half Slovene. I lived here when it was part of communist Yugoslavia. O divorced my husband but never lost my close connection to the rest of the family. It will always be a second home to me.

Below are my grandsons at Lake Bled.

Below, me and my daughter when she was little, up at the castle, looking down at the lake.

FEZ, MOROCCO

This most breathtaking view of Fez has a special place in my heart. After one month in the Sahara Desert without hot water, or even a real shower ever, or proper heating (don’t get me started), my friend Lux and I escaped on the night bus to Fez, where we found the most fabulous hotel in the Medina and climbed our way to the top to sit and drink martinis and be inspired, her in her art and me in my writing.

What’s not to love about writing in a room like this, in a Riad in the heart of the Medina?

Marrakesh

3. LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND

This is Ouchy, near Lausanne, Switzerland, on Lake Geneva. The little pink building towards the left is where I stayed with my daughter and my niece. I was working on my childhood memoir, Into the World, and had traveled all this way to visit the 17th century castle I had lived in as a child; chateau d’Echendens, on a hill above the city. In the mornings I ran along the lake side and the day we went to visit the castle…well, it was as if I was back there again as a child, running through the streets of the village after school, being chased by the children, who wanted to fight me and my sister, because they were convinced we came from the land of “Zorro,” since it was the only American TV show, besides Perdue dans la Space (Lost in Space). My sister and I would climb over the castle wall and peer back and taunt them.

DJERASSI ARTISTS RETREAT, BIG SUR, CALIFORNIA, USA

This is the view from my time at Djerassi in Northern California, where I spent one week living in a pod-like room with this amazing view, and working on Key of Mystery, book I in the Night Angels Chronicles.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

And I suppose you could say my favorite place ever, the penthouse terrace on the steep little street, just off Istiklal Cadessi, in Beyuglu, Istanbul. From here, I could watch the ships come and go on the Bosporus, the knife that slices through the East and the West, the inspiration for Into the World and the Night Angels Chronicles.

In 2014, this was written on the walls in Istanbul. Nothing changes.

Istanbul is a beautiful city.

MARTHA’S VINEYARD, UNITED STATES

This is Martha’s Vineyard, where I have been three times on a writer’s residency at Noepe. I stayed at the Point Way Inn in Edmonton. There is something magical about this island in October when all the tourists are gone, the shops are closed for the coming winter, and it’s just the ghosts of old mariners.

LAKE ARENAL, COSTA RICA

I spent six months of bliss, in Costa Rica, writing furiously. First, in a house overlooking Lake Arenal, then at an apartment in near Tilaran. Almost every late afternoon the storms rolled in and water swept under the door from the balcony and into my bedroom. I loved this dramatic weather. Of course, scorpions also had a habit of crawling in. At night the howling monkeys kept me awake. Almost every night, a gigantic spider built an enormous and quite beautiful web right outside my front door, so I had no choice but to destroy the web every time I wanted to go out (it was the only way out). I kept telling the spider to change his location but he didn’t listen.

It was a joy teaching My World Project to the kids on the Reserva Indigena Maleku.

SAHARA DESERT, MOROCCO

I love the desert. I had a monkish room. It was winter and hot during the day and freezing at night. No hot water, no shower, just a whole lot of sand. Birds were my constant companion, flying in and out of the open window.

I spent a month in the Sahara Desert, writing my fantasy series and on a fellowship to teach My World Project to kids in Tissardmine village.

SEDONA AND PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA

Sedona on top and Phoenix on the bottom. My daughter and my son with me in Sedona. Phoenix was my home base when I lived in Luxor. For most of my life I have been a traveler, never really feeling as if I belonged anywhere. Now I’m back in Phoenix and I finally feel like this is my home—it took long enough.

OJAI, CALIFORNIA, USA

Whenever a could when my kids were teenagers, I would escape for just one night to Ojai to write. That’s when I lived in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles and all I had to do was to get in my car and drive for about an hour and I was in this peaceful place where I could regain my strength.

The view from my writing desk

TYRONE GUTHRIE CENTRE, IRELAND

Here, the most brooding and mystical place, Tyrone Guthrie Centre, in Ireland, where I am a lifelong Fellow. I always hoped to return but I am quite sure they wouldn’t allow me back again, not since Ireland has become such an antisemitic country. I hope it it returns to its senses.

And this was my desk.

HAMBIDGE CENTER FOR ARTS AND SCIENCES, GEORGIA, USA

I was invited as a fellow of the Hambidge Center to write in this idyllic location. I had a small cabin I called my own, in the Blue Ridge Mountains. I took long walks, always on the lookout for bears.

LUXOR, EGYPT

And then, of course, there was Luxor, Egypt and thanks to my time there, I’ve written an entire book, The Seduction of Islam, soon to be published. This was my garden where I spent many wonderful evenings.

Here is the cafe by the Nile where I sat and wrote and sometimes conducted my English classes in China if the internet wasn’t working at my villa—you never knew when it would go out.

SUCRE, BOLIVIA

I had never been to South America, and I wanted to go someplace out of the ordinary, so I chose Sucre. I was working on my series Night Angels Chronicles. I fell in love with Sucre and used it as a location in the fourth book in the series, still to be published. It was in Sucre that I became obsessed with churches. The buildings are bright white, and the sky is bluer than you can imagine.

I found a roof top gym, Vista Gym, where the owner and I trained early on Saturday mornings. I loved walking these streets.

Below is the street where I lived.

NEW YORK, NY

I have a beautiful view from my window in New York. That’s where I am writing at this very moment. This is what it looked like this past winter.

My writing on Break Free Media deals with tough and sometimes controversial topics that require a lot of research. I have to go horrible places to do some of that research, like X formerly Twitter, and it requires mental and spiritual preparation to do so. But I love what I do. It’s a way for me to speak out about my faith, my support for Israel and the Jewish people, and hopefully encourage others to do the same. I’m thankful God gave me the energy and determination to keep at it, no matter the challenges.

But my writing hasn’t always been like this. I wrote and illustrated nineteen books for children in what feels like another lifetime now. Those books, too, made an impact on people’s lives. I still hear from people about how much my books meant to them as children, and they are now reading them to their children. I can’t tell you how much this means to me at this point in my life.

Three of those books, the Sunita series, have recently been republished and are now available in over twenty languages.

I will end with some of my artwork inspired by my travels, from my book children’s book, All the Children of the World.

Children of the Amazon

Aborigine children of Australia

Children of Russia

Thank you for being here, and God bless you all!

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