“We are all indigenous to somewhere. And there is only one place that the Jewish people are indigenous to and that’s Israel.” ~ Native American Chief Joseph RiverWind

AFTER THE OPENING OF THE TEL AVIV NATHANIA HIGHWAY, MRS. GOLDA MEIR POSES FOR A PICTURE WITH THE CHILDREN OF KIBBUTZ SHEFAIM.

Israel needs all the friends it can get at a time when the media assault is growing fiercer every day. So, I thought I would write an inspiring piece about that.

Let me start with a little explanation. I often criticize what I consider to be manmade religions, and I don’t spare any of them. I am a Christian, a follower of Jesus but I don’t belong to any denomination or church.

I have written about the corruption within both the Catholic Church and the Protestant Church, (prosperity preachers have been a special focus of my criticism). As for Islam, I view it more as a cult than as a religion.

That said, I do not tell anyone what religion they should be, and I do not judge individuals for where they choose to worship (as long as they aren’t imposing it on others). I leave all of that in God’s hands.

I would like to believe that through the example of my life, others would come to know Jesus as I have, not through me trying to force it on them.

As within any institution, be it our government, the justice system, religions, you will find wonderful people doing their best, often despite persecution and corruption. These are the people that matter. You will never hear about most of them, they aren’t famous, they are in the background, social workers, lay people in churches, probation officers, police officers, teachers, pastors and priests of small churches in far-off villages. However, we should never discount the importance of these people who send out their love and prayers and God listens.

So, here are some of the people of different faiths that I’ve come across who support Jews and Israel, often at great personal danger and sacrifice.

Let’s start with Muslims:

Below is a conversation between Hen Mazzig, an Israeli writer who was in the IDF, and Hamza Howidy , a Palestinian activist who was tortured and imprisoned by Hamas and had to flee Gaza.

Keep in mind that any Arab Muslim who has anything good to say about Israel risks his or her very life.

Why are people like Dave Smith given such large platforms as if they know all about Gaza? It’s insulting. Why not talk to those who really know, like Hamza Howidy? But that would destroy the Qatar funded narrative featured in every major news outlet.

Hamza and Hen are friends. This is another truth that the media doesn’t want you to know. Such conversations and friendships between Jews and Muslims should be featured in the New York Times and on CNN. But that is not what they choose to portray. I have quoted Hamza in my essays, such as Giving Voice to the Voiceless

I don’t always agree with Hamza but we don’t have to agree with everything. Here he gives powerful insight into what is going on in Gaza. If he doesn’t know what he’s talking about, who does:

Here is Egyptian activist Dalia Ziad a, a prominent Muslim voice who supports Israel.

Dalia had to flee Egypt when she stood up for Israel after Oct 7th. She now lives in hiding because of threats on her life. You should look at the abuse thrown at her on social media. I absolutely love and respect Dalia. She is the first person I go to if I want true reporting about Egypt and Israel.

According to her bio, since April 2024, Dalia has joined the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA) as a Senior Fellow for Research and Diplomacy.

You have heard about Hamas. But do you know anything about Hasm? Dalia explains how this is Egypt’s other terrorist problem. They went underground in 2016. Now they’re back. Here she explains why hyping Gaza propaganda and bashing Israel might have just invited them back in:

Bassem Eid is a Palestinian peace activist, human rights advocate, political analyst and journalist.

BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) called him a “class traitor” when he turned against their cause. He has a fascinating history. Here is some of it:

Back during the first Palestinian intifada (1987 to 1993), the Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem latched on to a young Palestinian field worker named Bassem Eid and turned him into the darling of the Israeli Left. He reported on many of the incidents of alleged use of force against Palestinian civilians, and was sent on speaking tours to dozens of nations around the world. But when the Oslo peace process was launched, Bassem Eid saw his hopes for a free and democratic Palestinian state dashed by the new regime set up by PLO leader Yasser Arafat. So he set up his own organization to monitor violations of human rights being committed by the Palestinian Authority against his own people. By the time the second intifada broke out in the year 2000, Bassem was watching his dreams of peace and coexistence between Israel and the Palestinians go up in smoke.

Bassem would speak honestly and fairly, something truly lacking amongst “journalists” today. Here is an example of his fair reporting: “During the first intifada there were 600 Palestinians killed by the Israelis, and 1,200 Palestinians killed by Palestinians.”

He lost faith in the Palestinian Authority and Mahmoud Abbass who arrests honest journalists. He became a supporter of Israel, without ever losing his support for his own people. It is possible to both stand with Israel and with those in Gaza and the West Bank. If we do stand with Israel, we are accused of supporting genocide and not caring about the death of innocent babies, when actually the opposite true.

Here is what Bassem said after Oct 7th:

“Hamas is keeping 2.3 million Palestinians as hostages. Hamas is defending their rockets by using their own people. Imagine such organization was attacking the Americans claiming that it’s a justice and social organization, hiding weapons inside hospitals and inside the mosques. I think that what Hamas did last Saturday is considered as a genocide. And unfortunately, some rubbish human beings around the world are celebrating such a massacre by considering it as a Palestinian victory.”

But very quickly, the propaganda machine turned on Israel, as the ones committing genocide, while calling Hamas “freedom fighters.” Bassem does what he can to counteract that propaganda with posts like this that show how much Israel does for the people of Gaza, even as it is at war with Hamas:

In regards the recent declarations by a number of nations to recognize a Palestine state, he had this to say:

“The announcement by dozens of European and Arab states that they will unilaterally and unconditionally recognize a Palestinian state is rewarding Hamas for the October 7 massacre and its decades-long campaign of terror against Israel. Hamas said so itself.



The declaration has only strengthened Hamas, undermined ceasefire talks, and isolated Israel. This PA-led Palestinian "state" will be nothing more than a launchpad for further terror against Israel.



I hope that one day there will be peace. But forcing Israel to accept another terror state on its borders will only lead to more war.”

Because of the claims that Israeli soldiers purposely shoot and kill innocent Gazans seeking aid, he posted this video to prove otherwise:

Below, you can listen to Deputy Chief of Gaza’s first anti-Hamas militia in a generation as he urges support for free Gazan self-rule.

“What happened on October 7 was a catastrophe for the people of Gaza, it made us all hostages…I found myself facing a difficult choice: either remain silent and let the neighborhoods I love be used as human shields, or bear arms to protect what I can of our area.”

Next, let’s take a look at Christians

Catholics for Israel is a Catholic apostolate, faithful to the Magisterium of the Church, of Jewish and Gentile Catholics from Israel and from the nations.

Their mission includes the following points:

Loving Israel

Building bridges between Israel and the Church,

Fostering friendship between Jews and Christians;

Studying and teaching the Jewish roots of the Catholic faith;

Reflecting on the “mystery of Israel” and on the prophetic role of Israel today;

Encouraging humble repentance for past sins of Christians against the Jewish people;

Promoting justice, peace and reconciliation between Jews and Arabs in the Holy Land, rooted in Jesus Christ;

Informing Christians about the situation of the Church in the Middle East;

Providing a balance to the anti-Israel bias that is prevalent in much of the secular media.

Richard Kemp is described as the Christian British soldier who won’t stop defending Israel.

Kemp visited a Gaza Humanization Foundation food delivery site himself. We are always told that no journalists are allowed into Gaza. The New York Times went in to tell the lying story of starvation, which I just wrote about.

But there has been plenty of honest reporting

Here is a short video contrasting the propaganda of Qatar’s Al Jazeera to the reality of food distribution, documented by @RichardKemp:

I’m not crazy about some of these people, like Paula White, for example, who advises President Trump, is always getting a “new revelation” from God and wants you to give her all your money.

But the list does include people who are less controversial such as Dr. Phil, Manny Pacquiao, and US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

And then there are those who stand out, like Hungarian Pastor Sandor Nemeth.

On Oct 10, 2023, Pastor Sandor made this speech at a solidarity demonstration in Budapest, attended by approximately 5000:

“Today we gathered in a place that reminds us of the darkest years of Hungarian history. We stand where the Hungarian fascists of the Arrow Cross Party, fueled by hatred of Jews, murdered innocent Jewish people, our compatriots, and pushed them into the Danube. It was not by chance that the event organizers chose this place to express our support for Israel"

Dr. Jürgen Bühler, President of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) and a Pentacostal Minister, made this heartfelt statement of solidarity with Israel after Oct 7th:

“For all of us, to stand with Israel, especially this last year, was not only of paramount importance as antisemitism is rising like never before. It is, at the same time, a great privilege and inspiration to see the resilience, determination, and undefeatable spirit of Israel, in how this small nation is facing the enormous challenges of the past year and gives leadership to the world."

Let’s move on to Hindus

After Oct 7th, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed solidarity with Israel saying the Indian people stood firmly with the Jewish state.

Hindus across the world protested against Hamas:

Hindu and Jewish communities in Canada joined forces for a protest march in Toronto, where they expressed their condemnation of the Hamas attacks. The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) strongly condemned the acts against innocent civilians. Insight UK, on behalf of Hindus in Britain, unequivocally condemned the violence by Hamas terrorists, especially against women, children, and the elderly.

It’s interesting to note that in the year after Oct 7th, 16,000 Indian workers joined Israel’s construction sector, replacing Palestinian workers who were previously a major part of the workforce.

Indian workers were attracted by wages that are often three times higher than those in India, making it a lucrative opportunity for them. Contrast this with the millions of Indian, Bangladeshi and Pakistani workers who are recruited to work in Muslim nations like Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE, promised high wages and a better life, only to end up enslaved under the kafala system.

This is another important reason, on a practical level, why Hindus support Israel. Israel keeps its promises. The surrounding Islamic nations do not.

Last but not least, Native Americans

There are so many examples of Native Americans standing with Israel. As with Hindus, they identify with the plight of Jews. Here is a video explaining how they feel:

There have been many protests by Native Americans in favor of Israel and against Hamas.

The trip was funded by “Navajo-faith based organizations with non-governmental ties” to draw inspiration from Israeli methods in agriculture technology, tourism, capital infrastructure and offering government services to rural areas.”

While Hamas, Iran and Afghanistan feed off hatred and violence, Israel builds partnerships with other nations and people. And yet, Israel is called an apartheid state!

I think that is enough for today. I felt it was time to remind everyone that you are not alone! Israel and the Jewish people are supported by millions of people of differing faiths around the world.

God bless you all! I am traveling to Los Angeles on Monday, and I will have a very busy week. But I will try and keep up with some writing. Many of you will be happy to know that mostly, though, next week I am working on my book!

To find out more about how Israel benefits the US and other nations through partnerships, read How Hatred & Tyranny Drive the Water and Refugee Crises in Iran and Afghanistan.

To find out more about Israel’s partnership with Native Americans read Israeli, Native American partnership brings clean water to Navajo Nation

