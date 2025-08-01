Break Free Media

Daniel Saunders's avatar
Daniel Saunders
39m

Thanks for this, Karen. As a Jew, the last nearly two years have felt very lonely. We need to remember there are people on our side.

There are quite a number of Iranians living in the West who support Israel. Also some former Muslims on Substack (some now Christian, others possibly atheist) who do so.

I think Israel has become (again) a litmus test of morality for the world *not* because Jews are inherently good or important, but because the conflict presents, in the starkest possible form, the choice between good and evil, truth and falsehood, a people who preserve life and and a people who glorify death. However, all the temptations of the world (success, fame, power, money) are inclining people to the evil side. To choose to support Israel means risking losing family, friends, career, status, everything. And yet, brave people like you are doing it anyway. I can't express how thankful I am for that.

Jane Stuart's avatar
Jane Stuart
28m

To your point. People who criticize Israel I have often thought that no, they know nothing about Israel much less visited. One of my favorite books is Douglas Murray’s most recent. Reading it provides a full picture of what’s going on now. I believe he spent months in Israel, being taken along with the IDF soldiers, and interviewing many people from a broad spectrum of society and government. Sadly, none of the rabid critics of Israel would read a book, his or others. They have their narrative, they are clutching it to themselves. They have zero interest in the truth.

