The United States of Islam came one step closer to fulfillment yesterday with the victory of State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani over former New York City mayor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primaries.

Political strategists said the results were stunning. Trip Yang, a Democratic consultant, said: “This is the biggest upset in modern New York City history.”

While Cuomo drew support from prominent establishment Democrats and major donors, Mamdani electrified a young generation of voters with populist policies and charismatic messaging. Mamdani would be a staunchly socialist pro-Palestine mayor with little business experience who wants to control food prices and almost double the minimum wage. The craziest thing is that he has only been a United States citizen for approximately 7 years.

One of Mamdani’s most controversial policies is city-controlled supermarkets, where local authorities would get to decide how much food costs. Business leaders have already threatened to leave the city over the proposal.

I don’t know which is worse, his far-left ideas or his blatant antisemitism. Does New York have a death wish?

Charlie Kirk, one of the few remaining conservative voices who hasn’t revealed a Jew-hating bias warns, “Twenty-four years ago a group of Muslims killed 2,753 people on 9/11. Now a Muslim Socialist is on pace to run New York City.”

Andrew Cuomo made a comeback, but it wasn’t enough:

Maybe if he hadn’t been such a criminal, he would have won. Just as a quick reminder of his failings during Covid, here’s an excerpt from my August 2022 essay The Institutionalized Genocide of 'Undesirables:

Cuomo sent thousands of ill elderlies to die in nursing homes. All while giving an Emmy awarded performance for a gullible public. The media swiftly switched gears when the truth came to light, bombarding the public with Cuomo’s abusive actions toward women. This became the reason for his resignation while the far more serious crime of the alleged murdering of the elderly was never thoroughly investigated.

Instead of facing punishment, Cuomo profited off a $5.2 million book deal at the height of his pandemic popularity. He saw his fortune increase by roughly five-fold in the last decade to about $10 million, Forbes estimates. Ousted as governor, he went back to his lucrative private law practice. Then, after having shut down one of New York’s nuclear power plants as governor, in 2024, he joined the advisory board of a nuclear company, earning him stock options worth over $4 million.

Yes, that’s all terrible, but if I was forced to vote for a democratic candidate—like if a gun was held to my head (I don’t belong to a political party) —I would have rather voted for the old-fashioned Italian gangster Cuomo than what I’m about to tell you next: his rival.

State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani.

Mamdani is a radical, left-wing Muslim. Over the course of the past few months, Mamdani’s support surged from 1% to 32% and further, to the point where he overtook his opponent.

A survey released last week found that 60% of 18-34-year-olds ranked Mamdani first, compared to just 10% for Cuomo. This is the disastrous result of the radical left-wing indoctrination that has taken over our schools since the 1960s and is now spreading like a wildfire across the nation.

On June 6, 2025, Washington Square Park, one of America’s most iconic and treasured public landmarks, was seized in a bold show of Islamic and leftist political power.

RAIR Foundation:

Just blocks from where the Twin Towers once stood, and in the very heart of New York University’s campus, the park was transformed into a platform not for prayer, but for ideological domination. Under the banner of Eid al-Adha, thousands gathered for what was billed as a religious celebration, but it quickly revealed itself to be something far more orchestrated: a political rally to push mayoral candidate Mamdani, cloaked in religious garb.

The event was led by controversial Imam Khalid Latif, who has long been supported by the Hamas-linked Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR). (1)

Latif is focused on a sweeping new expansion—the Islamic Center of New York City (ICNYC), located just two blocks from Washington Square Park. As he told the crowd:

“This community is going to continue to grow and build… There’s not a robust, stand-alone, autonomous Muslim institution in Manhattan… We’re going to continue to get it done.”

In reality, “getting it done” means transforming 350 6th Avenue into a $22 million, 16,000-square-foot Islamic mega-center to serve as the central hub for Muslim religious, political, and social life in Manhattan.

Another firm supporter of Mamdani is Imam Siraj Wahhaj, known as the Imam of America. Wahhaj founded the Muslims Alliance of America, and he is the imam of Al- Taqwa mosque in Brooklyn , New York .

For decades, Siraj Wahhaj has advocated for the replacement of the U. S. government with an Islamic Caliphate and expressed support for violent jihad. Yet, despite being openly connected to terrorism, Wahhaj was given a platform of Al-Taqwa to boast about Islam’s rapid gains in the heart of America’s largest city (1).

In fact, he is the first Muslim to be invited to offer a prayer before the U.S. House of Representatives. A supporter of terrorism.

Even as I write all of this, I can’t believe what I am writing. How is America this stupid, and New York in particular?

According to the Investigative Project:

The Imam of At-Taqwa appeared on a list of unindicted coconspirators in the trial of the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center.

Wahhaj advocated the establishment of an Islamic State in the U.S. "Wherever you came from, you came to America. And you came for one reason- for one reason only – to establish Allah's deen ."

During the same lecture Wahhaj predicted the demise of America unless it accepted "the Islamic agenda." You get involved in politics, he said, because politics are a weapon to use in the cause of Islam." [6]

New York City could very well vote in a mayor who espouses the same radical Islamic agenda as Imam Khalid Latif and Imam Siraj Wahhaj.

It’s almost as if he was born and bred for it:

Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda, to Muslim-Indian parents Mahmood Mamdani and Mira Nair, both of whom are also outspoken anti-Israel activists.

His mother is an acclaimed film director who signed onto an open letter calling on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to forbid Israeli actress Gal Gadot from attending the Oscars.

His father Mahmood is a professor of anthropology at New York’s Columbia University. In a recent course titled "Settlers and Natives," Mahmood promoted the concept of "the necessity of violence in anticolonial struggle."

He supports the BDS group Palestine Action, proscribed as a terrorist organization in the UK.

He is funded by Hamas-linked CAIR, which blamed the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Hindus are against his candidacy due to Mamdani’s long pattern of inflammatory, divisive, and anti-minority statements. Among the most alarming incidents: • Mamdani marched in a rally where the crowd chanted “Hindus are haramis” (bastards), a vile slur targeting Hindu New Yorkers. You can view the video here • He accused Assemblywoman Jennifer Rajkumar — the first Hindu-American elected to the NYS Assembly — of being “funded by Hindu fascists”

Mamdani refused to vote for resolutions recognizing the Holocaust and Israeli statehood.

He condemned Israel the day after October 7th

He regularly gives interviews on unapologetic antisemitic platforms

Watch this interview with Stephen Colbert where Mamdani sounds so sincere when he vows there is “no room for antisemitism.”

Surely, it’s not the same Mamdani screaming at Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan in this video:

And here he is justifying “globalize the intifada” and “from the river to the sea” as a “desperate desire for equality and equal rights” when he knows very well that the phrases mean “the destruction of Israel and the extermination of every Jew.”

When asked about the economic ties between Israel and New York promised by Independent mayoral candidate Eric Adams, and if he would do the same, Mamdani flat out says he would never pursue economic ties or partnerships with Israel, no matter how economically beneficial it would be.

Just as I had my criticisms of Andrew Cuomo during the pandemic, I had them of his brother, Chris Cuomo. But he’s made an amazing turn-around.

Here he is warning America at how fast and furious Islam is spreading across the country, specifically in Texas where Muslims are building their own city:

Here’s Dearborn Michigan:

Here, Imams openly talk about why they came to America—to take over.

Obviously, we have not been paying attention to Europe.

In 2006, the late Libyan leader Muammar Gadhafi vowed:

“We have 50 million Muslims in Europe. There are signs that Allah will grant Islam victory in Europe—without swords, without guns, without conquest—will turn it into a Muslim continent within a few decades.”

Listen to this short video of imams explaining that jihadists are regular Muslims and this is what they have been doing for 1,400 years and they will keep on doing it:

See what’s happening in the Western world, starting with Britain:

As she says:

- The mayor of London is Muslim

- The mayor of Birmingham is a Muslim

- The mayor of Leeds is Muslim

- The mayor of Blackburn is Muslim

- The mayor of Sheffield is Muslim

- The mayor of Oxford is Muslim

- The mayor of Luton is Muslim

- The mayor of Oldham is Muslim

- The mayor of Rochdale is Muslim



- All of this was achieved by only 4 million Muslims out of the 66 million people in England

- Today, in England, there are over 3000 mosques.

- There are over 130 Sharia courts

- There are more than 50 Sharia councils



- 78% of Muslim women do not work and receive state support and free accommodation

- 63% of Muslims do not work and receive state support and free housing

- State-supported Muslim families have an average of six to eight children who all receive free accommodation



- Every school in the UK is required to teach about Islam



- The number one most common baby name in England is Muhammad



This is not immigration. This is invasion.

Here’s Canada:

Listen to this frightening statement by a brave Canadian senator:

Denmark:

Switzerland:

Italy:

And please listen to Aayan Hirsi Ali’s warning. When asked what keeps her up at night worrying, she says, “My nightmare is that the West starts to fall apart”:

That nightmare is now spreading across the United States. Nothing proves this more than a Muslim winning the Democratic primary in New York City. What is New York thinking, to vote for a Muslim whose religion demands that all non-Muslims convert, submit or die.

It will be interesting to see how the Jew-hating conservative influencers who’ve been screaming Jews “control the world” will spin this one. While they’ve been busy blaming everything on “the Joos”, Islam has swept unopposed across the Western world and is now overtaking New York.

I would like to say if we fall like the UK and Europe, but we have fallen, and we only have ourselves to blame.

