I had forgotten about Paterson. I’ve been there many times but that was before its Islamization. I can’t imagine a police officer wearing a Palestinian flag and not an American flag. He may as well wear a swastika.

Thank you for that Karen! It's the message not the messenger.

To add a little more: your theme about “every-town” USA is spot on again. Paterson was named for William Paterson signer of the Declaration of Independence. His admirer Alexander Hamilton pushed for the city to be named for him. It was considered one of America's first industrial city's and was planned as such to take advantage of the famous Paterson (or Passaic) Falls, a natural wonder of NJ. In fact, Samuel Colt (Colt arms) established his first plant in Paterson and it was known for producing the quintessentially American stainless steel diners.

Few towns in this country have that good of a pedigree, so if such a well-birthed American city can turn into an islamic enclave, think how easily it can happen to a more ordinary "Main street" town.

I have to run... I'm going to pick up my halal goat shawarma at that new place on the corner of ayatollah way and jihad highway.

