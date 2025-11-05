I am adding this short piece after publishing Election Day Bomb Threats, Mamdani’s Terrorist Funding .

You can listen to me it here:

0:00 -7:41

I started my previous essay about the mayoral race in New York City with little-known information about Paterson, New Jersey and the infiltration of Islam into government.

I want to thank Dog for his comment on my essay, which unveiled more shocking truths about Paterson.

Absolutely unbelievable that this is happening in the United States, so I am sharing his comment with my readers and listeners, as well as two of the videos he included:

Interesting that you wrote about Paterson NJ. Its persona is unknown to most Jerseyans let alone the rest of the country, allowing it to sit as a patient powder keg waiting to explode. For those that don’t know, it’s west of Manhattan and a trip from there to the Big Apple takes about 35 minutes when traffic is low. It’s also just southwest of Bergen County NJ which has a large affluent Jewish population that is probably paying little attention to Paterson. A trip by car from Paterson to densely populated Jewish communities in Bergen County is about a 20-30 minute ride and there are obviously more sparse Jewish communities/institutions nearer by. So at any time the population of Paterson can unleash itself on numerous targets and probably will.

It’s also not just a few loud voices there getting attention. The Muslim doctrine, pro-Palestinian stance, and Antisemitic mindset are thoroughly embedded. Have a look at this video which shows a Palestine flag on a cop’s uniform:

The video below shows the shocking extent of the indoctrination in Paterson.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh proudly reminds everyone how it was “three years ago that we took the bold step to rename Main Street, Palestine Way. Now every year on Palestine Way we celebrate Palestine Day, and I think last year we had 10,000 people

What is the all-American street name—it’s Main Street, USA. Imagine across America, Main Street, USA being changed to Palestine Way, USA:

Children are sent to the “Palestine Center” to learn about Palestine. The children in this last video waving Palestinian flags might as well be in Gaza. They might as well be Gazan children indoctrinated by UNWRA.

BTW - the Hasidim in this video are the ABSOLUTE definition of useful idiots.

End of Dog’s comment.

I will never understand Jews siding with those who will kill them. It was explained to me that when Israel was formed, orthodox Jews were angry that Israel became a liberal state, not ruled by their extremist religious views. Thank goodness!!!

As a result, these extremists have sought revenge against Israel ever since. The stupidity is that their hatred is so great, they support their own extermination by their enemies. Do they really imagine that if Israel no longer existed and it was a majority Muslim state, they would be spared?

This is no different from the Christian Nationalism that is rising on the far right in America that seeks to gain control. They hate Jews and Israel so much that they gladly align with jihadists who will kill them given half a chance.

Thank you, Dog, for sharing this! It is vital because Paterson is “every-town” USA. And “every-town” USA has the potential to look like this. On the flip side, this sort of thing could push people to the opposite extreme of Christian Nationalism. And that is exactly what is happening.

