I am sick at heart today. Thankful for the hostages to be released but knowing that evil never dies as long as Satan rules this world. We must fight on and keep our courage.

I have been watching an excellent French documentary series about World War II, aptly called Apocalypse. Surely all down through history, people have lived through apocalypse after apocalypse. The world wars, the Black Death. So much suffering.

Strange things come into one’s mind in such times, but as I was watching these Hamas terrorists, I started comparing them to the fighters I saw in the WWII documentary.

Of all the footage of the French, British, American, Russian soldiers, every one of them looked scruffy, their uniforms creased and dirty from battle. They were worn out from the fight.

But look at these Hamas guys, modeling their color-coordinated outfits and their pristine little headbands. We have been told how much the people in Gaza have been suffering. These guys sure aren’t. All those fashion statements must cost a pretty penny. Who is paying for that?

All I can say at this point is that I am thankful for my Christian faith or truly, my despair would be too great.

