At age 34, forever student and anti-Israel jihadist-lover Mohsen Mahdawi, has finally graduated from Colombia with an undergraduate degree in philosophy. You can find out more about the life and times of Mahdawi in my essay, How to Deceive America.

Fresh out of the United States gulag and wearing the keffiyeh that we have come to know and love so well, Mahdawi heroically strode across the stage to cheers from the audience. Afterwards, he joined a vigil for his chum Mahmoud Khalil, who remains in a federal gulag.

Mahdawi has suffered terrible persecution in America. Even so, this courageous man refuses to leave the country. In fact, he is fighting in our courts to stay, despite our justice system’s horrific corruption.

It’s quite incredible, you must admit, that despite how corrupt and oppressive the US is, Mahdawi is being allowed representation and his day in court. And American taxpayers are happily paying for it. What big hearts we have!

Americans have also funded a decade of this man’s never-ending education on US college campuses, during which time he never graduated from anything. Rather, he spent those ten years forming more than 80 anti-American, pro-Palestinian organizations and fomenting unrest.

Mahdawi had planned to start a Masters’ program in “peacekeeping and conflict resolution" at Colombia in the fall. Now, he’s not so sure. Why?

Because he’s learned that he won’t receive any more financial aid. Can you imagine how unfair that is? No more aid from the school and the government that he tells us are “participating in the destruction and the degradation of our democracy.”

You gotta respect his tenacity. It’s like a grown man demanding his parents give him money while spitting on them. And then, when they refuse, he threatens them even more, thinking somehow that will change their unreasonable minds.

Honestly, I don’t know why anyone wouldn’t want to give him aid. In fact, how much you wanna bet a Go-Fund-Me page will be started and hundreds of thousands of dollars will be raised for the guy.

What a rotten country!

But honest question, if it’s truly so horrible here in America, why not go back home? Mahdawi could attend the Arab Al-Quds University (AQU) in East Jerusalem. For a place that’s even more oppressive than America, I have to admit, it looks pretty nice.

Faculty of Medicine, AQU

AQU offers more than 120 undergraduate and postgraduate programs, taught through its fifteen degree-granting faculties that cover the main scientific disciplines such as medicine, life, and natural sciences, business and management, arts and humanities, law and jurisprudence, engineering, and social sciences. Established in 1977, AQU currently enrolls around 12,000 full time students, taught by more than 700 faculty members.

Goodness gracious, I totally get his reticence. The suffering he would have to endure with the apartheid state of Israel breathing down his neck, persecuting him...

If Mohsen Mahdawi wins his case, won’t it be awesome? It will mean scores of men and women just like him will be emboldened to come to America, infiltrate college campuses, partnering with already embedded communists, and continue their intent to indoctrinate young and impressionable American students with jihadist propaganda.

Congratulations, Mohsen Mahdawi. The more you spit on our Western Judeo-Christian values, the more we welcome you.

