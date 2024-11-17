You can listen to me read this article here:

“Money is a false sense of security. It makes you think that you can’t even die. This is what I know. People are not born humble. Human beings have to be humbled in order to appreciate the value of life." ~ Mike Tyson

What a load of rubbish that fight was last night. Mike Tyson went into the ring as if he could care less. As if he wanted everyone to know EXACTLY how little he cared.

Like, zero.

If he was going to do this thing, he was going to make sure everyone felt as humiliated as he did.

The longer it went on, the more awkward that fight got for Jake Paul. What could he do? Knock the old guy out? Tyson gave him nothing to work with. Paul was exposed as the fake he is.

How much money did Paul make? $40 million. Tyson got $20 million.

No amount of money will ever buy respect. Don’t people realize that?

65 million plus households tuned into Netflix to watch. I was one of them. Ugh. But I tell myself, I’m a writer, I have to do these things for research—what’s your excuse (ha-ha)?

71,000 plus people bought tickets that cost anywhere from $51 to $44,862, with one seat listed at a staggering $350,222. Then, they had to get themselves to the stadium, maybe even pay for a plane ticket and hotel, park their car, navigate the crowds, and then, finally, sit through that excruciatingly embarrassing performance.

Tell me, can you see the difference in these two images below. Where is Tyson’s bling. I mean, come on.

Jake Paul has 28.2 million followers on Instagram. Why? Can someone PLEASE tell me why?

433K likes for this photo as he promotes a product:

Mike Tyson has 33.6 million followers. Now, that I can understand. He’s a legend.

The younger Jake Paul is an influencer, okay, which means someone with no actual talent but with a really big chin (couldn’t Tyson have just punched it once, that’s all that would be needed) and a knack for grifting that you have to admit is really impressive.

Watch this Jake Paul video and see how he has “weaseled his way to an outrageous net worth.”

And then you have the elder Mike Tyson.

Watch this Tyson video to see how he breaks out of every stereotype he was ever forced into.

Mike Tyson came into the ring on his own and he walked out on his own. Closing the door on Tyson is like closing the door on the world we once knew and will never know again.

Last night was more than just sad. It was one more nail in the coffin of reality. A really big nail.

Thank goodness for the women.

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano brought us back to reality. A warriors’ battle. A fighter’s spirit. With all the blood and brutality (no-no head butts by Taylor). They put the men to shame.

Taylor “won” but Serrano was the winner. Just love her spirit.

Yes, REAL women.

They put Imane Khelif to shame, too. Just this week it’s been revealed that Khelif is in fact a man.

According to French magazine Le Correspondant, Khelif's medical records from 2023 showed he had neither ovaries nor a uterus.

The report was initially put together in 2023 via collaboration between French and Algerian expert endocrinologists working at the Kremlin-Bicetre hospital in Paris, and the Mohamed Lamine Debaghine hospital in Algiers, as reported by BiLD.

Medical experts determined that Khelif allegedly has what is known as a "5a-reductase-2 deficiency."

This is a sexual development that is outside the norm and can only occur in biological men.

We have been told that it is not possible to define what a woman is. I will tell you what a woman is: Amanda Serrano is a woman and Imane Khelif is not.

Khelif has previously insisted he is a biological female, stating: "I am fully qualified to take part in this competition. I'm a woman like any other woman. I was born a woman, I lived as a woman, I competed as a woman, there's no doubt about that."

I have some sympathy for Khelif. He has been living a lie his whole life. A denial of reality. And he has been encouraged in that denial in large part because of the country in which he was born and grew up. The truth could not be accepted in an Islamic country. So, he had to be a girl.

Will Khelif now give up the Olympic medal in WOMEN’S BOXING. What will happen to him in Algeria. Will they keep on telling the lie?

More and more it seems as if people want the lies rather than the truth. They even become angry and aggressive if you try to tell them the truth.

People love fakery. That’s because everyone can participate now. Everyone can live in a fake world, with a fake face and a fake body and fake friends and buy fake things and make fake content so they can get more fake likes and on and on it goes.

Is this what hell looks like?

