Mike Huckabee Torches Tucker Carlson

I so enjoyed watching Tucker squirm as he's confronted by the truth that I just had to share it with everyone!
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek's avatar
Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Feb 20, 2026

There is something seriously disturbing about Tucker Carlson. He is creepy. He is deranged. He is scary. And it’s getting worse every day.

But what is really disturbing, creepy, deranged and scary is that millions of people listen to him. And what’s even worse is that they don’t care that he’s lying because he says what they want to hear—a relentless barrage of hatred towards Israel and Jews.

As I watched this interaction, I was struck by the contrast between the clear-headed, factual communication of Mike Huckabee and the slimy, slithery doublespeak of Tucker Carlson.

Huckabee talks specifically about Carlson platforming Anthony Aguilar who lied about watching a small boy get gunned down in Gaza.

After lying for months, the boy was found alive, unharmed, and living his family.

