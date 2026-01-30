The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is highlighting the worst of worst criminal aliens arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

You can read this essay here:

0:00 -15:40

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

FYI, I do not belong to a political party. I’m often critical of both sides. Scrolling through my almost one thousand essays will show this to be true.

I realize that some of my liberal friends are angry with my reporting about Minneapolis. I encourage anyone who feels this way to read my series of essays on this topic with an open mind, in particular my latest one.

Further, my pro-Israel friends who don’t like these essays should be aware that antisemites like Hasan Piker are using Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) action to increase hatred of Israel.

Piker is one of many Jew-hating influencers claiming immigration action in the U.S. is targeted against “anti-Israel protesters.” He also swore and used language comparing Zionists to animals.

Which means that Piker is confirming what I have previously reported: the same people who orchestrated anti-Israel/pro-Hamas protests orchestrated these anti-ICE protests.

What’s going on in Minnesota right now is extremely important for our nation. I honestly didn’t think it would interest me this much. Along with the illegal immigration issue, I’ve looked further into the fraud cases in Minnesota and the life of Ilhan Omar and what I found was quite astonishing. I plan to share it in another piece.

The Dangerous Face-Off Between Federal and Minnesota State Officials.

First, I want to emphasize that the vast majority of Somalis in Minnesota are peaceful, law-abiding citizens, just like anywhere else. It must be horrible to be associated with corruption and the perception that they are not here legally.

90% of Somalis in Minnesota are citizens. The number of Somali non-citizens went from over 76% in 2001 to 9% in 2023. In the same period, U.S.-born people of Somali descent rose from 19% to nearly 39% of all Somalis as families settled here and had children. (1)

When it comes to ICE arrests, the focus in Minnesota and the Twin Cities should not be on Somalis, it should be on arrests, full stop. The focus should not be to demonize Somalis or to idealize them, depending on your political stance. Politicians and the media are using this to raise emotions among the public for political reasons.

It is the responsibility of political leaders so WANT to uncover corruption rather than cover it up. It is their responsibility to WANT to keep their citizens safe, rather than to obstruct the ability of ICE to get serious criminals off the streets. Both political parties should agree on this. It’s reasonable.

I looked into the arrests taking place in Minnesota by ICE. What ICE is doing in the Twin Cities is what they do in every city: arresting illegal migrants and in particular getting the most dangerous criminals off the streets and out of the country.

If the media made this its main focus, yes, with investigations into situations where ICE has used undo force, because nobody wants that either, then this would help to deescalate the situation. But of course, that doesn’t make for sensationalized news. And every news outlet competes for the most clicks and the way to get that is to sensationalize everything.

Just to give an idea of the most notable aspects of these arrests, I went to Homeland Security’s website where it lists 1,688 of the “worst of the worst” criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE in Minnesota. To put it all in perspective, 30 of those 1,688 were Somali nationals with convictions for homicide, sexual assault, and other violent crimes. (2)

It goes on and on like that, page after page.

This should be front page news in the New York Times. If on another day, they want to feature Alex Pretti with an in-depth investigation, that is important, too. But shouldn’t American citizens know about these arrests, and shouldn’t everyone celebrate them? Search for any articles about this and won’t find them. Instead, you will see articles like “Most Immigrants Arrested in City Crackdowns Have No Criminal Record.” This is disingenuous since it is ILLEGAL to be an illegal migrant.

Recently I’ve been watching the TV series Homeland. My friend Gitte, who I saved from the mob in Luxor, Egypt, has been trying to get me to watch it for about a year. I finally relented and wow, it’s a fantastic show.

Aside from the show no doubt being romanticized because that’s what happens in TV dramas, the series reveals the intrigue behind the scenes between the US secret service and Iran, Pakistan and other Islamic Middle Eastern nations. Invariably, innocent people or people who are only slightly guilty by association get caught up in situations beyond their control, leading to tragedies. Agents do questionable things, make terrible mistakes, in order to achieve their goals.

We can complain about this, as well we should, and thank God we live in a country where we are able to do so. On the other hand, do Americans really want the United States to just stop protecting them against criminals, inside and outside of our country? Can’t we be realistic about this?

The focus in the media seems to purposely avoid what really needs to be said. Yes, Americans are free to protest against policies they don’t like, but does that mean they can enter a church during worship services and start filming agitators, as Don Lemon did, claiming he has “the right” to do so because he’s a “journalist” and thus can scream “free speech,” even though the church did not give him permission to do so?

What about the rights of the churchgoers? Do Americans, both Republicans and Democrats, really want just anyone to be able to invade a church? I would honestly like to know.

The focus with Alex Pretti has been on his right to legally own a gun and take it with him and his right to protest. But hearing from gun instructors, owning a gun heightens a person’s responsibility, it does not diminish it. Taking a gun into a situation where you purposely antagonize officers is not acting responsibly. Why can’t both sides say this? Isn’t it important that Americans understand that foolish or antagonistic actions can have severe consequences?

We now know Pretti showed up without his license to carry the gun or his ID. In Minnesota, this is illegal. Why would he do that? We will never know how bad his intentions might have been. Maybe nothing would have happened the day he was tragically killed. But we have all now seen the previous incident when he attacked officers, spit at them and kicked their vehicle. What about the next time, as he became angrier and angrier. Maybe he would have started shooting next time. I mean, it’s happened before, right?

Do Americans, both Republican and Democrat, really want mayhem on our streets, with ‘protestors’ now empowered to assault anyone they want to in the name of “freedom”, with law enforcement prohibited from stopping them?

Whose rights are being protected here, anyway?

I found this really impressive video that illustrates what I’m talking about.

How Israeli Special Forces CATCH Terror Suspects in Broad Daylight

One thing you will notice is that no one is interfering with Israeli military going about their job. If they do, they know what will happen.

Elite officers from the Gideonim Unit of Lahav 433, together with IDF and ISA (Shin Bet) forces, arrested a wanted suspect in the heart of Ramallah, believed to be responsible for several shooting attacks targeting Israeli civilians and security forces.



The daytime operation took place in the crowded wholesale market of Ramallah, where the suspect was located. Upon approach, he resisted arrest and was shot in the leg and neutralized. The suspect received initial medical treatment and was taken into custody. No injuries were reported among the forces.

No one knows how to make this type of arrest better than Israeli forces. These are targeted arrests. You can look at other situations in the streets of Ramallah where Israeli soldiers must deal with dangerous situations that arise unexpectedly.

I’m not saying ICE should be going around doing this, unless it is a targeted arrest. But you have to admire this level of efficiency and training, to carry out an arrest of a terrorist in broad daylight in a busy area.

I have to lay a big part of the blame for what is happening in Minnesota on the political leaders. Don’t Tim Walz and Jacob Frey want these monsters off the streets? Why can’t they say that as a balance to their criticism of ICE?

As I stated in my last essay, I have hope since Tom Homan came to Minnesota. This is what he had to say:

“Today I met with Governor Walz, Mayor Frey, and top law enforcement officials to discuss the issues on the ground in Minnesota,” Homan revealed Tuesday evening in a post on X. “We all agree that we need to support our law enforcement officers and get criminals off the streets.”

One positive outcome that can already be seen is that law enforcement is now able to aid ICE in keeping everyone safe on the streets.

Or hold on, maybe things aren’t going so well. Mayor Frey has just said that the Federal Government thinks that “might makes right” and that Minneapolis citizens are ‘collateral damage in a hostile negotiation’.

Why does he have to immediately create a conflict? Why can’t he say, “we are doing our best to work together for the good of our citizens?” At least make that a part of the conversation.

No, might does not make right!

Does anyone reading this think that it does?

But there needs to be a balance. If State officials and the Federal Government cannot come together on basic issues of law and order, then these confrontations will only escalate and become more violent, and we will find ourselves in a situation where might DOES take over from right—and it will happen no matter who is running the government—Democrat or Republican, because that is how divided we now are as a nation.

It almost seems as if politicians welcome the violence, they want to see it, just to prove their point. The politicians of Minnesota need to set the example. Protest peacefully, do not impede officers from doing their jobs. Once leaders support this, the dangers in the street will be minimized.

And hey, here’s a crazy thought. Perhaps it wouldn’t be a bad thing if our police and ICE agents received training from Israeli forces who specialize in this type of operation. I believe the more training officers have the more likely it is that situations will deescalate and there will be fewer casualties.

One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi

Share

Leave a comment