Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Mindi's avatar
Mindi
6h

We cut cable when Megyn Kelly debated Trump all those years ago — she seems to be a desperate person who needs attention and will say or do anything to get it, even her vulgarity which she seems to think gives her weight 🙄 It does all ultimately seem foolish. God is not mocked and pride comes before the fall.

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j p m's avatar
j p m
6hEdited

I always thought Kelly had a sane center right audience with her until at least last year. The centrists like Matt Welch and Michael Moynihan of The Fifth Column were regulars. I would have said most of her viewers, not fans of Islamism. It will be interesting to see how much of that audience she can get to adopt her new found Islamophilia.

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