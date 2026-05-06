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Look what happened to Megyn Kelly in just four months:

Megyn Kelly says a lot of the anti-Muslim rhetoric out there comes from “the pro-Israel crowd who kind of need us to demonize them.” Can someone please explain what that means, because I can’t figure it out. So, she thinks Jews and those who believe Jews have a right to exist actually enjoy being demonized? That Jews enjoy being exterminated, perhaps? I’m baffled.

This just gets more and more disturbing. I feel like we are going back to the Dark Ages.

Bottom line, there are only 15 million or so Jews in the world and there are 2 billion Muslims. Forget the Jews and those 600 million Christian Zionists. There’s a whole new audience of Muslims out there to take advantage of.

Kelly says Carlson is “defending Muslims.” Against what??? She says, “it’s exciting to have a whole new audience of young Muslim men.” For every “pro Trump, pro-Israel” person that leaves, there is a “younger person to take their place.”

Are these the followers she’s so excited to have? This happened today in Mamdani’s New York City. Does it look like they need defending:

Another view here:

This New York Times interview is no small matter. While most of the clips circulating make fun of Carlson denying he ever said things that he did say, the interviewer, Lulu Garcia-Navarro actually agreed with a lot of what Carlson had to say. Who would have thought we would see that day when the NYT promoted what was once the biggest voice on conservative TV.

In her interview, she says they had a “wide-ranging conversation about his views on the war, his Fuentes episode, his friendship with Vice President JD Vance and, more surreally, whether he thinks Trump is the Antichrist — something he’s been musing about on his show.

Hanging over our whole two-part discussion was one central question: Will Carlson’s anti-Trump conversion last — and portend a wider cracking of the MAGA movement?”

Carlson vilifies President Trump and defends his friend JD Vance. A lot of people get mad at me for dragging JD Vance down to Carlson’s level but mark my words. I called out Tucker Carlson before anyone else did and everyone said I crazy. Just watch, the same thing will happen with Vance.

Carlson says his buddy Vance won’t be manipulated by Israel. However, Trump, president of the most powerful nation on earth, is “held hostage by Netanyahu”, he’s a “slave of Netanyahu”.

Lulu then AGREES WITH Carlson, when she asks him, “what has made Trump more susceptible to Netanyahu’s influence than other presidents.”

Well, of course she agrees with him. The left hates Trump. Now, a growing segment on the right hates him, too. Left and right hate Israel. Left and right hate Jews. Left and right are joining forces with Islam. I’ve been saying it would happen for the past three years. Now it is. I read comments from liberals all the time, like, “wow, I never thought I’d agree with Tucker Carlson, but I do now!”

Carlson goes on to say of Trump that “there’s a kind of quality he has that’s spellbinding. And I think it probably literally is a spell. And the effect is to weaken people around him and make them more compliant and more confused. And I’ve experienced this myself. You spend a day with Trump and you’re in this kind of dreamland. It’s like smoking hash or something. It’s interesting, very interesting. And there may be a supernatural component to it. I’m not a theologian, but it’s real, and anyone who’s been around him can tell you it’s true.”

Carlson might have been attacked by demons in his bed, but it’s Trump that’s possessed. And watch out, he will cast a spell on you.

Carlson is quite upset that Trump mocked Allah. “You cannot mock other people’s gods and put yourself in their place. That is a deal-killer for me. That’s worse than the war with Iran, in my opinion.”

Now, I agree with Carlson that Trump should not have made that meme with him as Jesus. That was horrible. But why shouldn’t we mock a false god and the cult of Islam. I wrote two essays about it: Laughing at Islam: Women in Paradise and Laughing at Islam A wild ride through some of the most ridiculous rules for women in Islam.

Carlson isn’t ready to call Trump the antichrist, and he apologizes for having said that, if there’s a video of him doing it (there is). But when pressed by Lulu, he says Trump is evil. Carlson warns people not to follow the false prophets of Trump and Netanyahu.

There is always an element of truth in the most successful lies. Of course, we shouldn’t follow false prophets, and I certainly have a problem with people holding Trump up as if he can do no wrong, because he does a lot of wrong. So does Netanyahu. But I always say this criticism of these two presidents is a nonargument. So, what else is new? Every world leader is corrupt. No man gets to that level of power in this fallen world without compromising his integrity.

The obsession with Netanyahu has nothing to do with genuinely wanting to criticize what he does wrong. It has to do with demonizing Israel and all Jews. Do any of these haters know the name of the president of Nigeria? It’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Why isn’t he vilified for not stopping the genocide of Christians by jihadists?

There are plenty of Israelis who protest against their government, which will never happen in a Muslim country. Can’t we leave Israelis to figure out their own problems?

Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly aren’t fools. Don’t underestimate what’s happening.

Worse than Carlson’s contradictions, one of which you can see in the link below, are his blood libels against Jews.

It is no longer just Israel that is to blame, as it started with after Oct 7th. The blame for all the problems of the world has now graduated to what it was always meant to be (and what it has always been): JEWS. And, I might add, anyone who stands with Jews.

Carlson states that Christians and Muslims believe humans have souls. Jews, on the other hand are so evil, so vile, that they do not believe anyone but themselves have souls. Thus, it’s JEWS that have no moral compass and therefore believe they are justified to kill everyone who is not Jewish.

Do you see where this is going? To the conclusion that good, moral people, especially upstanding so-called Christians and Muslims are justified in killing Jews.

This interview further implants the justification in the minds of millions and perhaps leading to billions of people: killing Jews is the only way to save the world. Maybe not everyone will agree. This feels like a return to the Dark Ages. Maybe not everyone will participate when the pogroms start. But the vast majority will remain silent out of fear and cowardice as they have always done.

DO NOT REMAIN SILENT.

Do not think that the right thing to do is to ignore people like Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly and they will just go away.

THEY WILL NOT GO AWAY.

Their voices are being magnified while the voices of reason are being suppressed.

That’s why I keep talking and writing and responding to the haters.

SPEAK UP.

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