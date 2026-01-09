You can listen to this commentary here:

The memes are all over social media and they’re funny, like the one above. But what they’re doing isn’t funny at all and we dismiss them at our peril.

If you don’t think this take-over of the conservative movement hasn’t been carefully planned, think again.

THEY KNOW WHAT THEY ARE DOING.

It’s hard to choose, but I think Megyn Kelly might be the worst of the bunch.

Remember the good ol’ days when they were all “just asking questions.” I have so many friends who are still holding out for Megyn Kelly. I hate to say, “I told you so,” just like I did with Tucker Carlson, but after today, there can be no more doubt.

Megyn’s role has been the bridge between “just asking questions” and full-blown Nazi Jew hatred. That bridge was crossed with her Tucker Carlson interview.

Here is most of the transcript:

How much of the news has been spoon-fed to me by people who are super pro-Israel at all costs, who won’t tell the truth about Israel, no matter what it is, and will cancel you if you don’t defriend people who do.

So, I guess what she means is people like Ben Shapiro and Dennis Prager are telling lies whereas Candace Owens and Darryl Cooper are telling the truth? This is downright evil to the core.

This whole thing has made me reevaluate. I’m just starting from square one, basically, on Israel right now. And I’m actually, day by day, taking a much harder look at ‘who are they’ … ‘what do they do’ … ‘how do I find real information on what happened in this war on Gaza that I will trust because I do know I’m being propagandized —

Even some of the narratives that we hear, … like, how much of the very negative messaging [on Islam] has come from people who are just ardently pro-Israel and need me to hate them.

It’s a fair question and I’m in my own “search mode.”

Her “search mode” has finally taken her past blaming the “Israeli government” or “Netanyahu” or “Zionists” to the inevitable conclusion for all these despicable creatures that it’s THE JEWS.

Tucker and Megyn are two aging buffoons who are experts at nothing except the con, with audiences that are just as old as they are (and yes, I’m old, too, but I’m not stupid). They are jealous of a young man, Charlie Kirk, who accomplished more before his death at the age of 31 than they could ever accomplish in a lifetime.

They hide behind filters on screens that smooth out their aging skin, like creatures from a horror movie. Megyn Kelly is so airbrushed I’m beginning to wonder if she hasn’t airbrushed herself out of existence and been replaced by AI.

But remember, just because they’re buffoons doesn’t mean they aren’t dangerous.

Don’t dismiss The Joker.

They have a plan. Their war on Jews has been developed over a long period of time. They have an influencer for every type of gullible conservative social media crowd and every real world mob: from hard-core Nazis who aren’t ashamed to say it (Candace Owens and Nick Fuentes); to those who fancy themselves intellectuals and happily consume lies about history (Darryl Cooper); to those who say they have no problem with Jews or even Israel, as long as they aren’t Zionists since they’re ‘just asking questions’ and ‘want everyone to get along’ and ‘what’s wrong with that’ (Megyn Kelly) who, I must add, with this interview today, has led her crowd through the wide-open gates to Nazi-land, which is where they always wanted to go anyway, they just needed the encouragement of a red-satin demon to give them courage; to the growing Catholic coalition that has declared war on Evangelicals because they support Israel and believe God will never break his Covenant with His Chosen People (Jack Posobiec); to the puppet master himself gathering them all altogether, who said in his interview with Fuentes, “I can just say for myself, I dislike ‘Christian Zionists’ more than anybody (Tucker Carlson); to, finally, the most popular podcaster in the world who could well join the mix, because he’s already clearly ‘just asking questions’ (Joe Rogan); to the Vice President of the United States who insists that we must include everyone, except pesky Jews like Ben Shapiro—meaning Jews in general (JD Vance).

If you didn’t know it before, you found out today where this coalition stands. Jews are responsible for absolutely every bad thing that has ever happened on planet earth and if the aliens invade tomorrow, they will be responsible for that, too, and if WWIII starts the next day, that, too.

Yes, how convenient it is that Charlie Kirk is dead (sob, sob) because we can now blame Israel for that, as Megyn tells us in the link below:

Isn’t the first question every detective asks when there’s a murder, “Who benefited the most” because 9 times out of 10 they are the murderer? Isn’t that what Hercule Poirot would do?

The answer in this case is, obviously, Tucker, Candace, Megyn, Jack, and Nick—and a lot of others, too many to name here. They can now put words in Charlie’s mouth because he can no longer speak for himself. With Charlie’s death, they can rid TPUSA — and the entire America First/Christ is King/Christian Nationalist movement of any hint of Jews and any Christians who stand with them.

Therefore, if I am anything like them, I can spout my theory on podcasts as if it’s a fact, and I must say, I would have far more reason to be believed than they do. However, I would never have so little integrity. Why? Because it would just be me making stuff up without any facts to prove it.

That is what they do, day after day, hour after hour, filling the empty heads of millions of people with garbage.

This is probably next, because, duh, why didn’t I realize this before. It wasn’t the Japanese…

