Break Free Media

Break Free Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Saunders's avatar
Daniel Saunders
13h

The Palestinians are pawns, but they've embraced the victimhood that goes with that as their identity for nearly eighty years now. I stopped being able to feel sorry for them on 8 October, except for the very young children -- but they start to brainwash them around age five and after that, I feel nothing for them.

I know other Jews (decent, God-fearing, Zionist Jews) who would say that I'm a bad Jew for not feeling sorry over the death of Gazan "innocents." While I don't believe that there are literally no innocents in Gaza (as some say), I find myself unable to care much about them. The culture as a whole is steeped in Jew-hatred, funded by the Islamic world and naïve Western governments. Sow the wind and reap the whirlwind. I care more for the Jews suffering in Israel and elsewhere as a result of Hamas' pointless war.

Sorry Karen, bit of a rant! Fascinating photos and videos!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
AB's avatar
AB
14h

I so love your work, Karen! I read almost every one of them, but this stands out as a slice of life, a snapshot of a whole different world. Somewhere I have a picture of younger me in traditional Yemenite attire. The foods and the customs, and the reasons for the customs are what speak to me, and you nail them so well. Are you familiar with the "Hina" or Henna ceremony before the wedding? This is a Tunisian and Moroccan custom that binds the families together, visibly, with henna tatoos for all to see. It's an ancient custom still practiced today, and I love it! But then, this is more a part of the Jewish North African tradition, or possibly Berber or Bedouin.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Karen Alaine Hunt
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture