Here is a screenshot of the wedding in Kahn Yunis, Gaza that is all over the internet right now. I do love the Gazan traditional wedding dresses:

In my upcoming book, The Seduction of Islam, I write about weddings in Luxor, Egypt. They are not the rosy affair they seem to be on the surface.

This wedding of 50-something couples in Khan Yunis is not what it seemed. First of all, marriages are arranged, and many younger couples are not all that happy with this tradition any longer.

When it comes to weddings in Gaza, unfortunately, we must ask ourselves how many of these couples are terrorists? How many will raise their children to believe that their highest calling in life is to be martyrs for Allah by killing as many Jews and infidels as possible.

On top of that, apparently, this wedding extravaganza was funded by the UAE and was a massive propaganda tool.

Hopefully, the information I am sharing here will help readers better understand the complexities of relations between ME Muslim nations. They do not love each other. So much hatred, not just for Israel and Jews, but between nations and even between clans within Gaza, Samaria and Judea, as I’ve written about elsewhere.

Gazans aren’t that happy about this mass wedding. Here is what someone called “Eternal Palestine” posted:

What happens today in Khan Yunis is sickening. A group wedding for nearly 60 Palestinian couples should have been a moment of joy and dignity. Instead, the United Zionist Emirates turned it into a propaganda circus. Their filthy flag plastered across a bombed-out Gaza stage, massive banners of their satanic ruler hung like some colonial overlord inspecting “his” subjects, and families forced to wave those flags in the middle of the Gaza concentration camp just so the Zionist Emirati regime can claim credit for “helping.”



No words are enough for how revolting this is. The United Zionist Emirates staged a humiliation ritual on a mass grave. This is exploitation of Palestinian pain for PR, and sick imperial ego. “Wave our flag or we don’t pay.” That’s psychological torture.



The same Zionist Emirati monster plundering Sudan’s gold, funding genocides, bankrolling mercenaries, and partnering with the Zionist entity in every crime, now parading himself as some savior of Palestinians? Absolutely disgusting. May God curse the Zionist Emirati satanic regime.

Below you can see people in the crowd were given UAE flags to fly, as were the wedding couples, and photos were displayed of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whose empire is called above: the Zionists Emirati satanic regime.

So, you have to wonder why all these Gazans are pretending to be so happy at this wedding. Is it all for show, just like the despicable production Hamas put on when returning the hostages?

Are they really as happy as they look, or do they just act on command for the money?

How can it be real when most of these people probably hate the UAE. They have been pawns in this game for so long, they just do what they are told and take the advantages. This is not a healthy way for a people to live. It’s like giving a drug addict more drugs instead of getting them sober. Gazans will never be “independent” when they are constantly portrayed as victims. How do they ever get out of that victim mentality when it is all they know. Sometimes I feel real sorrow for them.

At the same time, Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia court the United States with billions of dollars, wanting us to believe they are our friends—and we take their money! They are not our friends either. In fact, they are more dangerous than Iran or Hamas, etc., because they are far more powerful. They have their own influencers spread across social media, convincing the West that there is such a thing as “moderate” Islam. There is not. But that is another subject.

This mass wedding made me think of weddings in Luxor, especially as I was writing in my book on the topic yesterday and today. There were many aspects of living in Luxor that I loved, and it still makes me sad that I could not live there in peace. But it was impossible once I found out the truth beneath the surface.

Here are some photos to bring life in Luxor and the never-ending weddings that seemed to take place almost every night alive.

The first wedding I attended took place a few days after I arrived in Luxor. We drove through a maze of village streets to reach this courtyard where the celebration took place. The light and shadows created an eerie feeling.

Above, women are dancing. This was the night when both women and men from the immediate family were together.

Above is a traditional horse dance that happens at almost every wedding. I can’t say I ever got used to this music.

Above is traditional stick fighting, more like a dance, called Tahtib. This guy was quite drunk (haram in Islam, but almost every man I knew drank alcohol) so he got a bit carried away. Since I trained in Okinawan weapons and the long bo, or staff, I found this very interesting.

Above is a photo of Tahtib. They move very slowly. For me, honestly, I didn’t find it very exciting to watch. The way I trained with the bo was very different.

Above are the women dancing. I was invited to join in, but I didn’t. I had just arrived in Luxor, and I am far too reserved in such situations.

Above, is the night for wedding celebrations for the men. Women are not allowed at these, but as a foreign woman, I was often invited. I only went to a few and then, honestly, I got tired of it. The men invite foreign women to these celebrations, hoping you will get attached to their family. I never felt comfortable at these events; I didn’t trust the fact that as a foreign woman I was invited when it was supposed to be just for men.

Above, at the wedding of the cousin of my husband. This was after I had lived in Luxor for over two years, so going to weddings was something I did if I knew the family. I enjoyed this wedding. The boy on my lap was a nephew, my little friend who followed me everywhere.

Above, dancing at the wedding. I danced with my husband’s mother. This was the last time I saw her. She was already quite sick and sadly passed away shortly before I left Luxor for good. Nobody wanted her to dance because of her heart condition, but she insisted on dancing with me. I think this is the only time I danced at a wedding. I will always cherish that memory.

On the topic of traditional dress, I enjoyed wearing jellabiyas and scarves, although generally I just wore the scarf around my neck. It felt natural to wear the local clothing and it was very comfortable. It also goes with the desert weather. Sandstorms can cut into the skin like a thousand needles and if you don’t have a scarf to cover yourself, you are in big trouble. Also, there are flies, lots of flies in villages. A thin scarf covering your face, so you can still see, is a lifesaver. These are practical reasons to wear scarves, not the oppressive religious reasons.

I loved going to the souk to buy fabric and then to the seamstresses to make my jellabiyas, three lovely sisters. Above are two of the sisters and my friend who visited me twice. The sisters lived in a village not far from me, in a house by one of the canals. If I had stayed longer, I was invited to the wedding of one of them, which I most certainly would have attended. But by the time it happened, I had left Luxor for good.

Above is a very fuzzy photo of me wearing one of my favorites. I had another favorite jellabiya in midnight blue. I wanted it made in the men’s style, so I went to a male seamstress for that.

Above is my niece in the jellabiya she had made for her; she is in the Winter Palace. When she visited me, I was living on a sandal, a large sailboat that had three bedrooms below deck. I loved living there, but I moved when summer came as it was too hot.

Below, are men at the little cafe I went to almost every day and night, working on my scarf. This is my favorite scarf, a traditional handmade scarf that you have to pull out the threads on the ends after you buy it to make the fringe, so they sat and did this for me.

That’s it! Just a little insight into a world you will probably never get to know. It wasn’t all bad. I have never regrated my time living there. I am so thankful I can share my knowledge of life in a ME Muslim country during these times when so much of what we see on social media are lies. The truth is vital.

