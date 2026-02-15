Marco Rubio: the most important speech of our time

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is the voice we need.

In his powerful speech at the Munich Security Conference, Rubio talks about the triumph of two world wars and how the United States and Europe fought together.

Yes, he dares to tell us we should be proud of how courageously we fought. We should be proud of our Western civilization. He then talks about how we went astray:

The euphoria of this triumph led us to a dangerous delusion. That we had entered “the end of history.” That every nation would now be a liberal democracy. That the ties formed by commerce and trade alone would now replace nationhood. That the rules-based “global order,” an overused term, would now replace the national interest and that we would now live in a world without borders where everyone became a citizen of the world. This was a foolish idea that ignored both human nation and it ignored the lessons of over 5,000 years of recorded human history and it has cost us dearly.

He goes on to talk about how we outsourced critical control of supply chains to both adversaries and rivals while creating massive welfare states.

He reminds us all that we part of one civilization: Western Civilization.

“Forged by centuries of shared history, Christian faith, culture, language, ancestry and the sacrifices our forefathers made together for the common civilization to which we have fallen heir.”

He dares to talk about the foolishness of mass migration.

“Mass migration is not, was not, isn’t some fringe concern of little consequence. It was and continues to be a CRISIS that is transforming and destabilizing societies across the West”

“In a pursuit of a world without borders, we opened our doors to an unprecedented wave of mass migration that threatens the cohesion of our societies, the continuity of our culture and the future of our people”

Where Trump is divisive, Rubio is embracing. But perhaps Trump needed to be that way to shake things up. Rubio can then come in and smooth things over.

The fact Marco Rubio received a standing ovation by the European leaders after seeing their defiance against the Trump administration lately shows how he can bring the West together once again.

There is no hint of fascism, of the far right “Christian Nationalism” ideology that we find in JD Vance and his sidekick Tucker Carlson. Marco Rubio is a firm supporter of Israel and the Jewish people.

Whereas NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani was sworn in on an Ottoman era Qur’an, the empire that invaded Europe and sought to force Islam upon it with the sword, Marco Rubio had this to say after being sworn in as Secretary of State:

“I want to end by thanking Almighty God and my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. That is truly the singular purpose of our lives. It’s the most important priority. It’s the only thing that will matter when we take our last breath on this Earth. But this is an extraordinary opportunity that would not have been possible without God’s blessings.”

Marco Rubio for President in 2028.

