Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Liza Tacher's avatar
Liza Tacher
2h

I agree with you that evil is evil,. Evil has no sides. I also agree with you that only the truth serves a higher purpose and that the truth will prevail. Unfortunately, the truth takes time to verify and mainstream media doesn’t care to verify so the damage is done. We have allowed a generation to be educated by Tik Tok and we are seeing the consequences. just like it is the law to use a seatbelt for our own protection or that there are rated R movies for our own children’s protection, we need to implement laws that don’t allow kids on social media. We need to stop normalizing hatred. These radicalized boys so stupid, they literally thought they were attacking a Jewish institution, (there is literally a Jewish school next to this Islamic center.) They even filmed themselves just like Hamas filmed on 10/7.

I also want to note that tragic as it is, the security guard that was murdered was a jihadist where he praised Hitler. Everybody and anybody that goes through that Islamic Center under Iman Taha gets radicalized. This Center was involved in 9/11 and it definitely is more than just a mosque.Time to shut it down.

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2 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
G B's avatar
G B
21m

Is this "devil uses opposits, both evil" in the Narnia books? I dont remember noticing it.

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