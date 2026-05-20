One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi

You can listen to me read this essay here:

0:00 -17:48

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

WARNING: Descriptions of violence because this is the world we live in.

“He (the devil) always sends errors into the world in pairs--pairs of opposites...He relies on your extra dislike of one to draw you gradually into the opposite one. But do not let us be fooled. We have to keep our eyes on the goal and go straight through between both errors. We have no other concern than that with either of them.” —C. S. Lewis

With this horrific mass shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego by Cain Clark, 17, and Caleb Vazquez, 18, people are quickly taking sides.

The left is blaming the right. The right is blaming the left. In my initial essay, I said, “Our nation is reaping what it has sowed. Extremism on both sides will only continue to escalate.” A lot of people didn’t like that. How dare I suggest the right is bad, too.

Well, I have news for you, demons don’t care about “left” or “right.” Labels are put on evil for our benefit, so that we turn on one another. In the meantime, evil simply moves around. It is no respecter of persons or ideologies or religions. It uses anything and everything to destroy our souls.

Evil is being glorified.

Just as the video circulated of blood spewing from Charlie Kirk’s neck after his assassination, immediately we have an even more macabre video of Caleb Vasquez urging his accomplice, Cain Clark to shoot him in the head in a twisted exchange captured on a livestream broadcast after the pair murdered three people. Finally, the camera turns to include only Clark — sitting in the driver’s seat — who uses his pistol to shoot Vasquez in the head twice and then turn the gun on himself.

I saw the video because as a journalist, I cannot look away. I will not post it here. There is no reason to.

But here’s my question: How many teenagers have now seen this video. Thousands? Millions?

How are young people radicalized? Online. It might come from the left and they turn into jihadists. It might come from the right and they turn into neo-Nazis, or whatever term you wish to use. Algorithms feed them propaganda based on their “likes”. That’s it.

Never before in history has a person been able to sit at home in a dark room and be fed evil in a constant, endless stream, directly into their brains.

The tech gods have knowingly done this. They continue to knowingly do it and are not held responsible. They have unleashed a Pandora’s box of demons on our youth. Elon Musk even said it, openly:

“With artificial intelligence, we are summoning the demon. In all those stories where there’s the guy with the pentagram and the holy water, it’s like – yeah, he’s sure he can control the demon.”

He continues by saying that it never works out in those stories. Yet, quite gleefully, he and others like him keep pushing AI to invade our minds and our very souls. It’s the only way, they tell us, since the advancement of AI is inevitable. Why is it inevitable? Because they want it to be. We must ask ourselves, is this what we want? Stop excusing them!

I will continue interjecting this warning into my essays because people just don’t get it. All down through history, those in power have dreamed of controlling the minds of the masses. “For our own good.” Now, they can. We now have an Unknown Entity literally invading people’s minds. What makes it even more disturbing is that people shrug and even welcome it.

Now I am going to transition from the word EVIL to the word SATAN (or the Devil as Lewis says). Not just some nebulous idea, but a Being. I can see the walls coming up and people switching off. I say it anyway because it needs to be said.

Read a little C. S. Lewis and you might see more clearly how we are led to focus on opposites—anything to keep us from recognizing the source of evil.

A spiritual battle is waging between God and Satan over the hearts and minds of every human being. You can scoff, but that doesn’t stop the battle. Instead of acknowledging this battle, billions of people support the efforts of the tech gods to find a way to “become god.” As this manifesto makes clear.

Along the way, those who are most vulnerable fall under the influence of these demons. These two teenagers believed they had all the answers. And those answers were to kill everyone who disagreed with them. Well, of course. Isn’t this the hatred that we see every day flooding social media? They just took it to its logical conclusion.

I will never condone those who comment on my essays with “kill the muzzies” or hatred of any one group of people. Hate Islam, I get that. Hate lies. Hate evil. Don’t hate people who you have never sat down with face to face and listened to what they have to say. The internet makes us lazy. It lies to us, it caters to our worst emotions, it strips us of reasonable thoughts and makes us manic. The AI agents lie because they want to “please” us, to “help” us, to make us “feel better”, not because it offers us truth. Even if we want to kill ourselves, AI will encourage us to do so. What could be more dangerous and perverse, especially for impressionable children.

There is no political party, no world leader, no new interpretation of history, no old ideology spun in a new way, no bastardization of God’s Word, that is going to solve the problem of our fallen nature.

Only a return to our Creator will do that. I have a clear purpose, and this is it, to point the way.

This is why it’s extremely important to read the Manifesto of Clark and Vazquez. These young men allegedly self-identified as “Sons of Tarrant,” a reference to white supremacist Brenton Tarrant who livestreamed his 2019 mass shootings at mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Yes, Brenton Tarrant was a white supremacist, okay? Why is it so hard for people on the right to acknowledge that Clark and Vazquez were inspired by a white supremacist?

The internet is now flooded with pundits claiming these young men were NOT far right, they were actually far left. It’s Putin’s fault, they say. Clark was trans because he had long hair in a few photos. And on and on. I’m not interested in arguing sides. It’s a waste of time and takes away from what is really at stake here.

The Manifesto is 75 pages of pure hatred, starting with Jews, not Muslims. It contains neo-Nazi, antisemitic and racist rhetoric and praises mass killers, including Tree of Life synagogue shooter Robert Bowers and Adolf Hitler.

“I only hope that we can finish what he had once started and make him proud, Heil Hitler,” the document states.

It’s quite possible they attacked the mosque because it was nearest to their homes and was well-know, thus higher visibility. Based on their writings, they would have equally attacked a synagogue, and they spoke of many targets. Here’s who they hated:

They hated Jews.

They hated Muslims.

They hated women.

They hated Black people.

They hated all immigrants.

They hated gay and trans people.

Below is a sample of the manifesto.

I believe Amy Reichart was one of the first to make this manifesto available. You can read it HERE.

My prayer is that when the next horror occurs—and there will certainly be more—we discipline ourselves to take a step back instead of lapping up sensationalized news stories.

Remember that whatever you are seeing is there because the algorithms are feeding you what they know you want to see and hear based on your previous likes and searches. It has nothing to do with which side is right and which side is wrong. That does not matter to the algorithms.

All who read my initial post on the shooters will notice I only wrote about what I reasonably knew to be true. News is published within seconds of an event and passed around the world, so like anyone, I could have made mistakes—and sometimes, I do. If so, the minute I know I’ve made a mistake, I acknowledge and correct it. This is becoming a rare occurrence in the world of online news stories. The New York Times purposely lies and then maybe, days later, writes a little post with a lame correction, knowing it doesn’t matter, the damage is done.

There is never an excuse to purposely lie, with the justification that “it’s okay because it serves a higher purpose.”

Only Truth serves a higher purpose, no matter if it isn’t sensational or popular, even when it is buried by algorithms and therefore seems unimportant. Truth is still Truth. There is a much bigger battle than this back and forth of opposites, and Truth will always prevail in the end. How can it not!

I will close with one horrendous example of what I am talking about.

The current photo circulating of Islamic Center attacker Caleb Vazquez is NOT correct according to Jakub Vazquez, who says the photo is of him!

Here is an example of what was circulating:

The above is from a video that shows the actual suicide (which I refuse to post), so imagine how horrific and terrifying it must be for this young man to see himself identified in this false manner. It takes seconds for such information to spread to millions if not billions of people. Next, he could be put on a hit list, who knows.

He pleads with people to share his video, to clear his name. He says he knew one of the attackers through wrestling two years ago but has had no contact with him since.

There are all kinds of fake information being circulated about the two killers, like the trans conspiracy, or claims that they were actually Muslims, there’s even a photo claiming to be them kissing each other.

Now, imagine one, ten, a hundred, a thousand other impressionable teenagers sitting in their rooms being fed this demonic content by AI algorithms. And more they click on it, the more it is fed to them, and the more the demons of hatred fill their souls.

I have no doubt Cain Clark was one of those teenagers obsessively clicking on demonic content, over and over until it possessed his soul.

His mother said he left a suicide note filled with hate and ‘racial pride' before taking off with her weapons on his mission from hell. Before judging her, how many parents of teenagers can honestly say they know what their children access online?

The Bible says:

“For the mouth speaks what the heart is full of."

It’s very simple. Whatever we choose to put inside of ourselves comes back out again. We see the result in this manifesto and the actions of these two lost souls. We see it online in the vitriol people hurl at perfect strangers and it is terrible.

The internet offers impressionable youth the opportunity to indulge the darkest corners of their minds. The more they look for evil online, the more that evil is presented to them and the more they spew it out to others.

How do we combat this evil? What we choose to think about, what we choose to fill minds with matters.

The Bible also says:

“Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things.”

The verse starts with “whatever is true” and goes from there. If we don’t even know what’s true, how can we go from there in any good direction.

Leave a comment

Share