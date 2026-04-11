This was so outrageous, I had to write about it. It isn’t so much the attack—which is horrific—it’s how we are expected to react to it, as if it’s no big deal, just get used to it.

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State Police, NYPD and National Guard patrol NYC’s train stations.

Maggot Mamdani’s New York is a great place NOT to live:

Police fatally shot a man on Saturday morning after he attacked three people with a machete at the Grand Central subway station.

The victims included two men, 84 and 65 years old, and a 70-year-old woman.

Elderly people who cannot defend themselves, and why would they expect to get slashed with a machete in New York City. Maybe in a village in Nigeria.

Here’s how the New York Times made light of the attack, interviewing a man named Mr. Miller:

Mr. Miller, a longtime New Yorker who had purchased tickets two weeks in advance to visit the museum’s Gabriele Münter exhibition, said he was frustrated by the inconvenience.

Still, he said, the couple is accustomed to adjusting their plans in an unpredictable city.

“Another day in New York,” he said as he and his wife walked toward the 51st Street subway station.

No big deal, right. Just “adjust your plans” when the “unpredictable” happens. It’s just another “inconvenience” that people are expected to deal with.

Governor Hochul called it a “senseless act of violence.” Oh well, nothing they can do about it… It’s “senseless.”

Maybe he wasn’t a terrorist. Maybe he was just another mentally disturbed man roaming the streets of the city. How is that not terrorism, to always wonder if the next person you pass on the street or the guy sitting behind you on the train isn’t going to randomly stab you? And where does someone like that even get the idea of a machete attack—no doubt from videos of jihadists using machetes on innocent people in places like Nigeria. So, the line between terrorism and “random” acts of violence is blurred.

Grand Central and all train stations in NYC look like war zones with heavily armed police everywhere. But that didn’t stop this man from hurting three people and it could have been much worse. It certainly doesn’t protect commuters that are sitting ducks inside trains. Sure, the stations are heavily patrolled, but once you pass that gate, you are on your own.

Be vigilant and ever ready.

Or, better yet, get out of New York City and others like it.

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