Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Robert Goldman's avatar
Robert Goldman
5h

In NYC it's illegal to carry a rolled up newspaper since it can be used as a weapon.. but yeah stroll around with a freaking machete.. no problem.. FFS

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2 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
David Cole's avatar
David Cole
6h

While we're establishing norms, don't be surprised when folks start arming themselves for self defense and meting out rough justice.

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2 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
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