Get ready for the smiling masks to come off of the jihadists as Zohran Mamdani takes over New York City.

You can judge a leader by the behavior they inspire in the people who flock around them. In my essay New York Digs Its Own Grave, I wrote about Zohran Mamdani’s ties to NYC’s jihadist imam, Siraj Wahhaj.

Now, let’s find out about the young people Mamdani has inspired to work for him.

Young voters helped propel Zohran Mamdani to apparent victory and will have a hand going forward in reshaping of New York City. Mamdani campaigned hard on TikTok and other social media platforms and it worked.

Young voters were key to Zohran Mamdani’s apparent win in the 2025 Democratic mayoral primary.Photo by Dean Moses

Here are a couple of Mamdani’s jihadist interns who led that social media charge.

Meet Arzoo Malik.

Malik interned over the summer for Mamdani’s campaign. In the social media video below, she is calling for a Holy War through Jihad and martyrdom:

“This is all jihad, this is all ibada, and this is all counted for by Allah.”

“How gangster are you?”

“How committed am I to this? What am I willing to sacrifice for this noble cause?”

She really looks sweet, doesn’t she, as she commands youth to rise up for jihad.

But watch HERE as the demon comes out and she berates a Muslim Police Officer.

I know all about smiling masks and how quickly they can disappear. I saw that mask for two years in Luxor, Egypt. I knew it was fake. Even so, I was not prepared for the revelation of so much hatred when it finally came off. All it took was a few seconds for the transformation to occur and it was terrifying.

I spent the next year after that exposing the seductive lies that trapped foreign women in Luxor, basically enslaving them to the local men who took everything they owned, even their self-respect.

Most people don’t want to confront such unpleasant truths. In Luxor, not a single foreign woman stood with me. They were all too afraid. I understood and don’t blame them. It was just too dangerous.

Yet, even when it isn’t so dangerous, when it simply requires making a verbal objection, knowing all you will get are some dirty looks or mean comments on social media, most people would rather not rock the boat, so they stay silent. We really need to be bolder. To fearlessly stand in front of those who would knock us down, look them in the eyes without flinching. This is the only way. We can no longer be complacent. Calmly, authoritatively, without the violence they throw at us, we must not back down.

See how dedicated Arzoo Malik is. How confidently she commands that we follow her into jihad. Her passion is very seductive for young people who have been indoctrinated in school to denounce the faith of their forefathers, to be embarrassed by it, to believe that it oppressed them.

Sure, there are many things that we get wrong in the West. I personally was not a fan of much of my conservative Christian upbringing. But at least I was able to be honest about it, and I didn’t get beaten or stoned or imprisoned. I had questions, there were things I didn’t agree with, but I never stopped believing in the Bible or Jesus’s teachings or the wonderful history that I learned, thanks to my parent’s teaching.

We can still love our history and our faith, even as we try to do better than those who came before us. We don’t have to completely denounce everything that makes us who we are.

Youth have been told to just “believe in yourself”. Believe in “the science”. But this has left a void in their souls. It has led to deep depression and fear.

Then, along comes Malik with this passion, this dedication to a higher calling. It’s new and exciting. It’s different. It isn’t the boring, worn-out religion of their hypocritical parents. For young people who are yearning for purpose, this is like throwing an anchor to someone lost at sea.

Here are some photos, just to memorialize the demon beneath Malik’s smiling exterior.

Remember in the first video, Malik talks about not fearing being doxed. Well, here she is doxing a Muslim police officer:

She shames him as a Muslim, as if by being a policeman and part of the “establishment” he is betraying his religion.

She calls him a pig, the worst insult you can say to a Muslim:

I can’t say it enough: no matter what it appears to be on the surface, in the end, it always comes back to Islam. Everything Malik berates him about has to do with how he isn’t following Islam in the right way.

No matter what label they put on themselves, be it communist or socialist, eventually, that mask will come off with the smiles and reveal the true purpose of jihad underneath. And no, jihad doesn’t mean some nice “spiritual struggle”. It means the spread of Islam through any means necessary. It means submission to Allah or death.

Meet Frances Macalimbon Hamed

Hamed is a Hunter College grad and intern in Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani’s office as of April 2025.

Watch below as days after the October 7 Hamas massacre, she was caught on video tearing down posters of Israeli hostages:

canarymission A post shared by @canarymission

Hamed was also spotted at a rally held by pro-Hamas group Within Our Lifetime and U.S terror-designated organization Samidoun; holding a Samidoun poster and chanting “Zionism will fall”. These organizations all have terrorist ties to Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood. I wrote about these organizations in The Demonization of Jews.

Despite her jihadist connections and hatred for the hostages held in Gaza, Hamed was accepted into the prestigious NYC Urban Fellows Program in September 2025, a city-funded pipeline to full-time jobs in mayoral and city agencies.

She reportedly wants to work in the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs or Asylum-Seeker Operations. Imagine what sort of immigrants she might want to come into the country.

The program offers a stipend and is considered a fast track to permanent NYC government positions. This is how they are building their army of jihadists to take over not just New York City, but city by city by city. Through our youth. That’s not me saying it, so don’t say I’m exaggerating. This is what they say.

All of us elders will be gone sooner rather than later. Young people will only have what they read and see on social media and from their professors. They will have never experienced what we did, before AI started telling everyone what to think, trapping them in algorithms of never-ending loops of repeating propaganda. How will they maintain any connection to their own histories or hold onto a firm foundation of their own ancestors and all they fought for.

Here is one example of what our youths learn in school. Columbia's renowned philosophy professor Hamid Dabashi:

canarymission A post shared by @canarymission

Shame on the West! Dabashi tells us we don’t understand the history of Muslims in the Middle East. Well, okay, whatever. We don’t mind learning history from all over the world—Japan, China, India, Russia, it isn’t all about you, Dabashi! I love learning history. But don’t then tell us we must despise our own history or our own point of view and forget it in favor of yours.

So, we can’t be as proud of our achievements as you are of yours?

Might I suggest, if you come from a foreign country to live amongst Americans or the French or the British or the Swedish and start lecturing them that their incredible history, their art, their architecture, much of it inspired by their faith, has no value and they must denounce and forget it, WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE?

Here is Dabashi doing just that, even as he calls Israel a “garrison state” as if there aren’t actual human beings living there, it is just something to be destroyed:

middleeasteye A post shared by @middleeasteye

What a hypocrite. In the same moment as he says his culture of Iran has a long memory, he says Israel, with a 4,000 year history tied to the land of Zion, is just a “garrison state”. Nor does he acknowledge that the Persian Empire was colonized not just by Alexander and others, as he mentions, but by Islam. Persians live under the domination of an Islamic regime. But his excellent memory seems to fail him on that score.

I saw all of this as a child, traveling through the USSR, and what was known as the Iron Curtain: Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania. We smuggled Bibles into Romania.

My family passed through numerous dangerous border crossings and checkpoints before we reached our destination in Bucharest. It didn’t just feel like we were cut off from freedom. We were cut off from freedom.

This was back in 1966, and an American family traveling in a van in these countries was almost unheard of. We found that far from being convinced of the propaganda fed to them about us evil, racist capitalists, people were curious and you could tell they wanted to meet us, but most were too fearful. Only a few had the courage to speak with us. Always, their faces held haunted expressions, knowing they were being watched. But they were willing to take the chance just to have a little taste of what it might be like beyond the prison in which they lived.

When we finally gave out the Bibles, I saw how the eyes of the pastor and those around him filled with tears of joy and thankfulness.

As a ten-year-old child, you can imagine what an impression this made on me. I realized before that moment, I had never really understood how precious freedom was. Freedom was worth fighting for, and indeed, my ancestors had died for. Freedom is gained at a great cost, but it can be so easily lost.

Standing on the eastern side of Berlin, looking towards freedom. (I’m on the far left)

Sadly, our youth today don’t know this history. Few have lived it as I have, and that’s why I write about it, so that at least there will be some record for those who come after me. Those who might one day want to know the truth, just as those brave people did behind the Iron Curtain.

Our youth don’t appreciate the freedom they have. They don’t know what it’s like to be silenced. It is precisely because they are free that they can speak out and say such outrageous things. They don’t realize that if they fall for this seduction of Islam, they will finally know what freedom means because they will have lost it. We should have already learned this from history. Communism, Nazism, World War II wasn’t that long ago. This is the lesson we should be teaching our children. We only have ourselves to blame that they do not understand it.

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch, senior rabbi of Stephen Wise Free Synagogue in New York City, posted a video responding directly to Mamdani about his stance on Israel, stating:

“The idea that the mayor of New York, where there is such a big Jewish community, would have those positions, it’s unprecedented in New York, and it constitutes a risk because that kind of vociferous opposition to the existence of Israel, we’re not talking about differences in policies, which of course is entirely legitimate, but the opposition to the very existence of Israel exacerbates and intensifies antisemitism, and it puts the Jewish community at risk.”

Rabbi Joshua M. Davidson, Temple Emanu-El’s senior rabbi added his plea:

“Anyone who has paid attention over the course of the last two years knows that such rhetoric has sparked a rise in antisemitism and violence against Jews,”

Hirsch and Davidson both joined more than 650 rabbis this week in signing “A Rabbinic Call to Action: Defending the Jewish Future,” which declares their position that Jewish Americans “cannot remain silent” on discrimination against Jewish people.

They are fighting against a formidable foe. Speaking about the Democratic Socialists of American and this disturbing Islamic movement, Canary Mission states:

[They] are not just another political group. They openly support terror, call America the “Empire,” and want it destroyed. Now they’re testing the waters with Zohran Mamdani in NYC before launching “1,000 Mamdanis” nationwide.

What makes all of this worse is the rising fascist movement on the right and their connection to Islam.

Just as Islam under the guise of communism captures as many youths as they can on the left, the so-called Christian Nationalists are capturing as many as they can on the right.

With the death of Charlie Kirk, Turning Point USA has gone full-blown Nazi, platforming Tucker Carlson to huge crowds of screaming fans. How long will it be before Candace Owens is invited back? Do not make the mistake of discounting Tucker Carlson or this movement. They have been as busy on the right as communists have been on the left.

TPUSA has been the most influential organization on college campuses turning young people towards conservatism. You will notice how, just like the left, influencers like Tucker Carlson never criticize Islam. They never criticize Hamas, or Qatar or the Muslim Brotherhood. They spew the same hatred towards Jews and the destruction of Israel as Islamists, but from a “Christian” perspective (they are NOT Christians).

This is much worse than in the 60s and 70s when communism was coming from the left. It has grown into this communist/Islamist/Christian Nationalist movement that is coming from all sides.

Let me clear. Anyone who calls for the destruction of Israel is calling for the extermination of Jews. Plain and simple.

As such, they are calling for the downfall of Judeo-Christian civilization.

I stand with the Jews of New York. I pray that those who have been seduced by what they think is tolerance and freedom wake up to reality—now.

I stand for true freedom in America and across Europe and the UK. I pray that the West finds its way back to sanity—now.

