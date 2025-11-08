Slick and Sly Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani is a liar, a fraud and a hypocrite. On the one hand, he is a Twelver Shia Muslim. On the other hand, he stands for gay and trans rights and for abortion rights.

He might as well be trying to mix oil and water. It doesn’t work!

Before I get into what I have to say and since I listen to people who actually LIVE in the Middle East instead of cowardly Western influencers who know nothing of what they are talking about, here is what Gazan Hamza Howidy has to say about Zohran Mamdani. Hamza courageously protested against Hamas and was tortured and imprisoned as a result, so he has earned the right to speak and we should listen:

“I waited for the noise around Zohran Mamdani, the online shouting match that swung between defaming him and glorifying him, to quiet down a little before weighing in.

Mamdani built his brand on grievance: the persecuted Muslim immigrant standing up to the big, bad West. But scratch the surface, and the story falls apart.

To begin with, Mamdani is an Aga Khani Ismaili — a small sect that follows a living Imam and whose interpretations of the Quran most Sunnis and Shias consider heretical. That’s what makes his rise so ironic: a man from a sect rejected by mainstream Islam has become the West’s go-to “Muslim voice,” the self-appointed representative of a faith that doesn’t even recognize him. Though he describes himself as a Twelver.

During his campaign, Mamdani leaned hard on identity politics. Outside a Bronx mosque, he invoked “the memory of my aunt,” who supposedly stopped taking the subway after 9/11 because she feared for her safety in a hijab. Except it wasn’t true.

Records show Mamdani has three aunts, two Hindu, and one Muslim who lived in Tanzania between 2000 and 2003. She never wore a hijab and wasn’t in New York before, during, or after 9/11.

There’s a clear pattern: Mamdani weaponizes the language of oppression, Islamophobia, colonialism, white supremacy, to build power, then turns it into a tool of moral absolutism once he’s there.

Ironically, he also pulled 32% of New York’s Jewish vote (compared to Republican Curtis Sliwa’s 5%). The real danger isn’t his faith or even accusations of antisemitism, it’s his ideology. A socialist revolutionary in activist clothing, a far-left ideologue wrapped in the myth of persecution.

Mamdani’s rhetoric carries echoes of old Ba’athist language, that intoxicating blend of nationalism, socialism, and moral authoritarianism that once ruled the Arab world. If the Ba’athists were still around, they’d be applauding. Saddam would be smiling in hell.”

Hamza, who knows Islam very well, shows that Mamdani tries to distance himself from his religion, but it is to lie. In fact, all Mamdani does is lie, as he did about his aunt.

The only thing I would say is that his faith is the same as his ideology, so this isn’t really something of importance.

Also, in response to Hamza’s statement above, Mamdani said: “Got mad love for my Ismaili’s but I’m actually Ithna-Asheri.” (Meaning a Twelver Shia Muslim). However, this is a minor detail, since I’m not sure which one is worse. For the sake of continuity, I will keep calling him a Shia Muslim.

The most interesting fact is that they believe in the “Hidden Imam,” born circa 874 but to have gone into occultation (Arabic ghaybah)—a state of concealment by God—and considered to be still alive and will return when God determines it to be appropriate and safe. As the Rightly Guided One (mahdī), upon his return he will inaugurate the processes associated with the last days and the Day of Judgment.

Sound familiar? Basically, this is another theft by Mohammed from Judaism and Christianity, since the mahdi is basically their Messiah.

It is foolish for any American city to embrace a Shia Muslim mayor, when so few Americans actually understand anything about Islam. A huge part of the religion is taqiyya or lying to unbelievers.

I am thankful I was raised by Christian parents who instilled within me the age-old saying, “your word is your bond.”

I was told that if you lie, just one time, people can no longer trust you. If I took a cookie out of the cookie jar and ate it when I was told I should wait until after dinner, that was bad enough, but if I lied when asked if I took the cookie, that was the worst thing I could possibly do.

In contrast, I well remember as a child how angry my dad got when we were traveling through Muslim countries. He said many times, all they do is lie. To him, as a Christian, truth was essential. He could not believe the blatancy of the lies. He didn’t make this statement out of Islamophobia or racism; he made it because our family experienced those lies on a daily basis. His observation was the truth.

As a child, I didn’t really get it, because I wasn’t the one facing those lies. It was my dad who had the responsibility of protecting us from them. But I finally understood when I experienced it for myself as an adult living in Luxor. I waged a battle against those lies every day and I can tell you; it gets exhausting.

Americans do not understand this lying practice at all. Not only have they been educated to think that everyone has a right to “my own truth,” but they will purposely ignore truth and logic if the alternative makes them feel good and reaffirms what they want to believe.

Truth is often unpopular and makes one uncomfortable. Nobody wants to be unpopular or feel uncomfortable, so truth is ignored, even made fun of or said to be dangerous.

Mamdani has fed people what they want they hear. He is Everyman for every occasion. This in itself should expose him as untrustworthy.

So, let’s look at the truth.

Just as the Ayatollah Khomeini embraced communist youth and then executed them once he gained power, Mamdani will embrace every single extreme leftist cause to prove he is not what he really is: a Twelver Shia Muslim.

In Iran, the Islamic modernist People’s Mujahedin of Iran (MeK), consisting of liberals, leftists and moderates fought for Ayatollah Khomeini’s revolution, believing they would be rewarded. Once the battle was won, 30,000 of these loyal followers were executed in response to a religious edict issued by the ayatollah that there was no room for mortads, “apostates,” in his Islamic republic.

The terror continued. In 1988 alone, Iranian authorities, acting on the orders of Khomeini, summarily and extrajudicially executed between 2,800 and 5,000 prisoners in at least 32 cities in the country. [1]

By September of this year, Iranian authorities executed over 1,000 people, the highest number of yearly executions in Iran that has been recorded in at least 15 years. [2]

If there is one thing I would like people to know—from my own personal experience—no matter how many smiles are shown to you now, you will always be mortads, and the smiles will come off when the battle is won. In Islam, those who refuse to repent of apostasy are executed.

People will argue with me, oh, come on, calm down. This is America and we are nothing like Iran.

Really? Before Oct 7th, who would have thought that a Shia Muslim would be mayor of New York City, the city that most represents the freedom and vitality of modern Western civilization, and the city with the highest Jewish population outside of Israel.

Zohran Mamdani will no doubt be unable to implement his lofty goals to destroy New York City because Governor Kathy Hochul has said she will not raise taxes. But then, whose fault will it be that well-meaning Mamdani didn’t get his way? It will not be his fault. It will not be the fault of his fawning followers.

Mamdani’s failings will be the fault of the convenient scapegoats: the Jews. Mark my words. The flames are rising.

And please, I am not saying our democratic system is perfect, but it is the best the world has ever seen, and the answer is not to return to the Dark Ages of repressive religion, which is what both the far left and far right is trying to make us do. Remember that Tucker Carlson, who just platformed one of the worst antisemites on the planet, Nick Fuentes, has unsurprisingly defended Zohran Mamdani, saying he is not antisemitic, it’s just “propaganda”.

One of Mamdani’s most obvious “everyman” lies is his embracing of the LGBTQ+ community, specifically trans rights.

Not only does Mamdani support the trans rights of adults, but he supports the trans rights of children. Let’s look at a few of the ways he has done this:

Advocacy at Rallies : In February 2025, while a House Representative, Mamdani attended a rally for trans youth in New York City’s Union Square, stating he was there “to stand up for these children” against efforts to ban “gender-affirming” care (which really means gender-denying) across the country.

Policy Proposals: As mayor he has promised an LGBTQ+ protection plan that includes a $65 million investment for gender-affirming care and proposed creating an Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs, positioning NYC as a “sanctuary city” for queer and trans New Yorkers.

Legislative Support: He co-sponsored the Gender Recognition Act to make it easier for trans and nonbinary individuals to update official documents and supported a state constitutional amendment that banned discrimination based on gender identity and expression.

Public Statements: He has consistently affirmed his support for LGBTQ+ New Yorkers, including trans people, such as carrying a transgender flag in the city’s Pride march.

Let me be clear: If you are an adult and you want to take drugs that enslave you to the pharmaceutical industry for the rest of your life, if you want to cut off your body parts or add fake ones on, go right ahead. But taxpayers should not be expected to pay for it. $65 million doesn’t come out of a magician’s hat. It comes from the “working class”, who Mamdani has promised will not have to pay for anything.

But the worst of it, the most completely evil policy that he supports is pushing transgenderism on children.

Despite parents being told puberty blockers are “reversable,” a Mayo Clinic study published in late March 2024 found that boys who take puberty blockers suffer irreversible harm. The researchers discovered unprecedented evidence of fertility problems and atrophied testes.

While the Mayo Clinic website currently claims that puberty blockers simply “pause” puberty and “don’t cause permanent physical changes,” this recent study proves otherwise.

In 2022, it also was found that putting children on puberty blockers causes irreversible harm to bone density. Along with that I might add, lifelong horrific pain that then needs more drugs. Studies show an increased mortality risk in transgender people using hormone treatment, regardless of treatment type. [3]

Children cannot make these kinds of decisions to alter their bodies, nor should the state lie to parents about the irreparable harm these drugs are doing to their children. And then, if parents dare to object, the state makes the decision for them.

This is tyranny. It is an evil even worse than the experiments done by the Nazis—because it is accepted as normal, it isn’t happening in a concentration camp, and parents willingly subject their own children to these experiments.

In the video below, Mamdani promises to “employ hundreds of lawyers to make sure New York is a sanctuary safe city.” He specifically mentions trans children. Once again, who is going to pay for all those lawyers.

In his talk, Mamdani tells the story of Sylvia Rivera, this brave trans person, whose story goes back to the 1970s. There Mamdani sits, with his winning smile, lying through his teeth, as if he cares about Sylvia.

At the same time, in 1979, Mamdani’s religion was taking over Iran, where the new regime quickly and publicly executed thousands of gays.

To this day, Iran’s legal system, rooted in Islamic law, imposes the death penalty for consensual same-sex sexual activity.

Besides the government executing gays, families take the law into their own hands. In 2021 Alireza Fazeli Monfared, a 20-year-old gay man, was brutally murdered by family members in an honor killing. (1)

I heard about honor killings from the men of Luxor, Egypt, that they are acceptable in Islam. It is the common belief across Muslim nations. And again, this isn’t me being Islamophobic. This is what was told to me in what is considered a progressive Muslim nation, having conversation after conversation with the Muslim men as part of normal interactions at a dinner, or a wedding, or sailing on the Nile.

People will say, oh, that’s an extreme interpretation of Islam, modern Muslims aren’t like that. How plain can I make it. If Muslims do not follow the teachings of Mohammed, then they are fooling themselves. They are not Muslims. It’s like Biden being for abortion and saying he’s Catholic. You can’t be Catholic and believe in abortion! And yet, it just doesn’t seem to matter in our society.

As my father, Dave Hunt used to say, “Islam IS an extreme religion.” In Iran and other Muslim nations that follow Sharia law, executing homosexuals means obedience to the Qur’an and the Hadiths.

To argue that the Qur’an never says the word “homosexuality” therefore it is open to interpretation, is absurd, since “homosexuality” is a modern word. Of course, it is easy to lie to Westerners since even when the Qur’an is quoted to them, it is not quoted honestly.

Here is what the Qur’an and Hadiths say about the sin of homosexuality:

As narrated by means of Sayyidna Abu Hurairah ؓ the Holy Prophet ﷺ stated: “Cursed is he who did what the people of لوط (علیہ السلام) Lot did. Cursed is he who did what the people of Lot did. Cursed is he who did what the human beings of Lot did.” (At-Targhib wat-Tarhib)۔ Sayyidna Abu Hurairah ؓ عنہ reports that the Holy Prophet ﷺ cursed: “Men who imitate girls and women who imitate men and he who goes unto animals and he who goes unto men”.

و عن انم عباس ؓ قال : قال رسول اللہ ﷺ ـ من وجدتموہ یعمل عمل قوم لوط فاقتلوا الفاعل و المفعول بہ

As narrated via Sayyidna Ibn ` Abbas. ؓ the Holy Prophet ﷺ stated: “If you locate a person doing what the humans of Lot did, kill both the doer and the one with whom it’s carried out. (op. Cit.)

Sayyidna Khalid ibn Walid ؓ wrote a letter to Sayyidna Abu Bakr ؓ reporting that there was a man in a certain Arabian locality with whom they did what is accomplished with women. Sayyidna Abu Bakr ؓ proposed that the man be condemned to fireplace. Other Companions concurred and Sayyidna Abu Bakr ؓ decreed accordingly.

Here are the 12 countries that impose the death penalty for private, consensual same-sex sexual activity :

Iran, Northern Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Yemen, Afghanistan, Brunei, Mauritania, Pakistan, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, and Uganda.

Notice Uganda, the country where Zohran Mamdani was born and where his parents own a large property in the most exclusive Kampala neighborhood—also where he held his wedding.

Mamdani now says he would never have taken a photo with Rebecca Kadaga, who pushed harsh anti-LGBT policies that included life imprisonment for gay people, if he had known her stance.

And let me say something about Kadaga. She isn’t a Muslim. She calls herself a Christian. Uganda is a majority Christian nation, with 35% Muslims. Tyranny is tyranny, no matter which side of the fence it resides.

True followers of Jesus would never put gays in prison or torture and execute them. Jesus taught us to have love and compassion, not hatred. Jesus lived a pure life free from sin, gave up his life for the sins of the world and rose again on the third day. His kingdom was not of this world. We are supposed to live as he did.

Mohammed was a violent, lying pedophile who had sex with whomever he wanted whenever he wanted, and murdered his enemies and vowed death to all Jews and infidels.

I have just one more thing to say about that. If Jesus and Mohammed were standing in front of you right how, which one would you trust to babysit your six-year-old daughter?

I rest my case.

If you believe the lies of Mamdani, that he did not know about Kadaga’s politics, you are a fool. Or, if indeed, he was ignorant of the laws imposed by this prominent politician in his home country, how can he claim to be competent to “fight for gay rights” in New York City. It’s preposterous.

As for abortion, Mamdani is all for abortion rights. The only problem is that abortion is haram in Islam.

Once again, Mamdani’s public persona conflicts with his religion.

From Islamqa.org, Mufti Siraj Desai:

An abortion carried out after ensoulment of the foetus which happens on 120 days of pregnancy, is akin to murder. This is a major sin. Abortion done before 120 days without a valid reason is not like murder but is nevertheless a sinful practice. The Hadeeth describes unnecessary prevention or blocking of pregnancy as mini-infanticide, so imagine how serious is the sin of destroying a growing embryo in the womb.

Furthermore, the question should not be ‘how sinful’ this is but whether it is a sin or not. Any sin, irrespective of its size and effect is abominable and obligatory to refrain from.

Zohran Mamdani and Rama Dawaji’s courtship is haram in Islam:

The two lovebirds met on the dating app, Hinge. Haram!

Islam forbids any kind of liaison or affairs between unmarried male and female or being together without a mahram.

The Prophet (PBUH) said: “Whenever a man is alone with a woman, Satan is the third among them.” (At-Tirmidhi)

Instruction on courtship in Islam is very strict, and you can find it all here.

Zohran Mamdani says he is a Twelver Shia Muslim. If he is, then he is putting on a good show of pretending not to be one.

He talks about arresting Bibi Netanyahu if he were to come to New York when Israel is the only country in the Middle East that does not impose the harsh laws that Mamdani’s religion requires.

In Iran, Mamdani would be imprisoned for his blatant disregard for Islam. His wife would certainly be arrested for immodesty. Perhaps a public flogging would be in order. (Although, since his duplicity is serving a vital purpose in the West he and his wife could well be spared)

There is no way to “modernize” Islam or be a “moderate” Muslim. Either you follow Islam as it very clearly states, or you are not a Muslim.

Of course, no one will bring this up to Mamdani in an interview because they will be accused of Islamophobia. It is nothing of the sort. It is what used to be known as telling the truth.

Leave a comment

