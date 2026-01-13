Zohran Mamdani being sworn in as NYC mayor on an Ottoman Empire Qur’an.

WELCOME TO BREAK FREE MONDAYS, especially for paid subscribers.

You can listen to me read this essay here:

0:00 -16:25

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

One-time or recurring donations can also be made at Ko-Fi

The inconvenient truth that far-left and far-right agitators, influencers and politicians hate to admit is that the uprising in Iran isn’t just against the regime but it’s against the repressive tyranny of ISLAM.

“If the regime does fall, it will be a seismic event, reshaping the region and world politics. The insurrection might be the most consequential global event so far this century. Yet from Western liberals, there’s been little more than pursed lips.” - Melanie Phillips

Those “pursed lips” include the new mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani who is both a Muslim and a Communist (I refuse to say socialist), representing the two most dangerous threats to face the Western world. These ideologies of mass murder and tyranny have come together as one destructive force. Even worse, they are joined by a growing far-right element that has sided with Islam in its hatred of Jews and anyone who stands with them.

It is especially surreal to see the people of Iran fighting to free themselves from Islam even as New Yorkers are choosing submission to it.

If you think that’s an exaggeration, think again.

At his swearing in ceremony, Mamdani placed his hand on an Ottoman Empire Quran, symbolizing Islam’s attempt to conquer the West. How can this be allowed? How is this not an insult to every American? Not only an insult, but treason.

I watched the crowds cheer Mamdani as he smugly smiled, his wife holding the Quran, her feet incased in a pair of very anti-working class $630 “artisan” leather boots that cried hypocrisy on her husband’s “everyman” image.

“They’re $600. But when he seizes the means of production, everyone will be able to afford them,” one critic proclaimed.

Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev mocked Mamdani’s inauguration speech after the city’s new leader said:

“I was elected as a democratic socialist, and I will govern as a democratic socialist. I will not abandon my principles for fear of being deemed ‘radical,” adding that his administration would replace “rugged individualism” with “collectivism.”

To which Dmitriev responded: “Dear ‘Comrade’ Mamdani — just a friendly reminder that this has been tried before.”

Russians know full well that the “warmth of collectivism” killed over 100 million people. Why didn’t the foolish Americans cheering Mamdani know this?

Far from elevating everyone to the level of Rama and her individualistic designer boots (that none of Mamdani’s working class comrades can afford), the masses will be forced to lower themselves to the level of the lowest amongst them in order to make “everyone equal”. Anyone who dares to rise above or be in any way an individual will be sent to the Gulag.

But Mamdani isn’t just a communist, he is a Twelver Shia Muslim. The same as the Ayatollah Khamenei of Iran, who is no doubt planning his escape to Russia. It’s getting pretty crowded in Moscow with dethroned dictators.

Mamdani choosing to be sworn in on a Qur’an dating back to the Ottoman Empire is no small matter.

The Qur’an has become a powerful symbol in the West. It has been elevated to a position of great importance, even as the Bible and any reference to Christianity has been suppressed. Sorry, but this makes me angry. Mohammed was a fraud who plagiarized the Bible and the Torah. The man never had an original thought in his brain, except when he was hallucinating and finding justification for marrying 6-year-olds and murdering his enemies.