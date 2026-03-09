Jake Lang (centre) during a protest near Minneapolis City Hall. (Photo: AP)

It is absolutely insane that Zohran Mamdani is mayor of NYC. He should be thrown in prison as a traitor.

The man who was sworn in on an Ottoman Empire Quran is the enemy of everything that the United States stands for. He is the enemy of Christians. He is the enemy of Jews. He is the enemy of Hindus. In fact, like any devout Twelver Shi’ite Muslim, he is the enemy of every so-called infidel, which means he is the enemy of most Americans.

Today, after a failed terrorist bombing attempt outside his mayoral residence, Mamdani called Christian activist Jake Lang a white supremist racist bigot, while refusing to call Amir Balat and Ibrahim Nick, the two Muslims who threw bombs at Lang, terrorists.

As the Babylon Bee hilariously said:

“Mamdani Condemns New Yorkers For Making Muslims Throw Bombs At Them.”

Do I agree with all Jake Lang’s views? Certainly not. He sounds pretty wacko. It is reported that he believes in the Great Replacement Theory, which holds that Jews are orchestrating mass immigration. He makes racist remarks towards immigrant children, including that “they’re anchor babies sent in as chemical weapons by the Talmudic Jews.”

The point is that he should be free to protest, without fearing of being bombed for it. No Jew is going to kill him for offensive remarks against Judaism. But he can be killed for offensive remarks against Islam.

Listen to Lang describe what happened below:

You can watch the attack HERE

Here are the twisted words of Mamdani responding to the attack :

Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism. Such hate has no place in New York City. It is an affront to our city’s values and the unity that defines who we are.



What followed was even more disturbing. Violence at a protest is never acceptable. The attempt to use an explosive device and hurt others is not only criminal, it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are.

From what Mamdani says, you’d think Lang and his small crowd of protestors were responsible for the bombs, right?

If ever Mamdani revealed where his loyalties lie, he did today. He proved he will always side with Islamic jihadists.

The media reenforced his position. This is how Newsweek reported on the attack:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani broke his silence Sunday, calling the protest outside his official residence “rooted in bigotry and racism” and condemning the use of explosive devices that led to six arrests the day before. “Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism,” Mamdani, a Democratic socialist, wrote on X. “Such hate has no place in New York City. It is an affront to our city’s values and the unity that defines who we are.”

Most people won’t read further than that. It is only way down in the article that it is mentioned the bombs were thrown by counter protestors yelling Allahu Akbar, not the Christian protestors.

This is absolutely unconscionable. What makes it even more horrific is that NYPD confirmed the devices were authentic improvised explosive devices (IED), containing nuts, bolts, screws and a hobby fuse.

Thankfully, the devices failed to go off or there would have been bodies littering the ground, including that of Jake Lang.

One might ask what was the terrible thing Lang and his group were protesting?

Well, they were protesting the “Islamification” of New York City and they wanted an end to the Muslim call to pray that now echoes through the streets of NYC, at all hours of the day and night.

How dare they.

As a Twelver Shi’ite Muslim, Mamdani is no different from the mullahs of Iran who believe that protesting against Islam is punishable by death.

Just ask Ayaan Hirsi Ali whose friend, Theo Van Gogh, was stabbed to death by a Dutch Moroccan (Sunni) jihadist because they were making a film documenting the abuse of women in Islam.

Or ask Iranian activist Masih Alinejad, who was recently in court, facing the jihadists who tried to assassinate her.

Only a few days ago, the Iranian-linked hacker group Handala placed a $250,000 bounty for the beheading of former Canadian Conservative MP Goldie Ghamari and lawyer Elica le Bon because they dare to speak out against Islam.

Kudos to former New York City Mayor Eric Adams for setting the record straight :

“No one should be surprised. After years of hateful rhetoric and incitement, attempts to justify attacks on Jews in Israel, praise for violence like the killing of a CEO, and chants about ‘globalizing the intifada’ and ‘Death to America,’ words have now escalated into violence on the streets of New York City, with explosives being thrown. We have a serious radicalization problem on both the far left and the far right, especially among young people. If we don’t confront it, this will only get worse.”

The fact that anyone can protest against Christianity and not get blown up for it, while no one can protest against Islam without the fear of getting blown up, should tell everyone what the real threat is to our nation.

Don’t be silenced. Be louder. Be braver.

