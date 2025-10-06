You can listen to me read this essay here:

Zohran Mamdani is a Shia Muslim. The same religion as the Islamic Regime of Iran and its Supreme Leaders.

People keep calling Zohran Mamdani a “socialist” or even a “communist”. He is not. This is a cloak he wears to disguise who he really is.

Shia Muslims see Shi’a Imams as infallible. It is an important aspect of Shia theology that they are not prophets (nabi) nor messengers (rasul) but instead carry out Muhammad’s message.

What is Muhammad’s message? To globalize the intifada. To kill every Jew. To bring every infidel into submission under Islam or kill them. I don’t care how nicely Mamdani smiles and how many times he says he cares about working class New Yorkers. He cares about establishing the worldwide Islamic Caliphate.

Mosques all over the United States call to globalize the intifada.

Zohran Mamdani visited a controversial Brooklyn mosque on the mayoral campaign trail.X / @ZohranKMamdani

Mamdani’s visit to the Bay Ridge Mosque on his campaign trail came just five months after Imam Al-Barr called on Allah to “liberate Palestine from the occupiers and the plunderers.”

“Oh Allah, annihilate those who occupied their lands, and those who betrayed and deserted them, and those who spilled their blood,” the cleric said in Arabic in an August service.

In New York, Mamdani woos liberals who fall all over him, believing his lies of “inclusivity”. I’m sorry, but inclusivity does not jive with Islam’s directives to kill everyone who doesn’t convert!

In Islam, no one is more assured of being tortured and killed than those in the LGBTQ community.

Why doesn’t it worry NYC liberals that at Mamdani’s extravagant wedding in Uganda in July, he flashed his winning smile with top Ugandan official Rebecca Kadaga, who pushed harsh anti-LGBT policies — that included life imprisonment for gay people.

The photo includes Zohran’s father, Columbia University professor Mahmood Mamdani.

As a reminder of who Zohran’s father is, here’s an example of what he believes:

“The resistance this time began in Jerusalem and spread to Gaza, now the West Bank and Palestinian communities beyond. This is not a conflict between Israel and Hamas. We are witnessing something far more meaningful, the birth of the Third Intifada against settler colonialism!”

The 2nd Intifada started when Ariel Sharon DARED to visit the Temple Mount, a wave of terrorist attacks against Israelis. Muslim built the Al-Aqsa Mosque ON TOP of the Jews’ holiest site. King Solomon, according to the Bible, built the First Temple of the Jews on this mountaintop circa 1000 B.C. But Jews cannot worship there.

Watch Discrimination against Jews and Christians in Jerusalem (Ascending the Temple Mount). I’ve been to Jerusalem and the Temple Mount. Muslims control when and how Jews and Christians can worship in the most demeaning way. NOBODY TALKS ABOUT THIS:

Just as Jews cannot worship freely in their ancestral city at their holiest site, Muslims assert their dominance in the West by praying outside Christian churches, stopping traffic as they pray in the middle of streets of New York.

Have you ever seen Jews do this? Or Christians? They don’t. We know what would happen to Jews if they prayed in front of a mosque.

Do you think Mamdani will discourage or encourage this practice of special treatment for Muslims?

Mamdani practices taqiyya, making promises that he has no intention of keeping.

Mamdani was born in Uganda and only became a US citizen in 2018. While pushing to abolish private property in New York, he owns lucrative land in Uganda and lives in NYC in a rent-stabilized apartment in the tightest housing market in the nation. (1)

Mamdani’s extravagant lifestyle is a slap in the face of his promises to working-class NYC citizens. Check out the barbed wire and armed guards outside his family home, in one of Kampala’s most exclusive neighborhoods, situated on prime land overlooking Lake Victoria.

Obviously, naive liberals excited to elect a Muslim mayor don’t know (or care) what happened to similar idealists who helped the Ayatollah bring about the Iran Revolution in 1979.

In 2021, when I hardly had more than 100 subscribers, I wrote one of my most important essays, The Reluctant Revolutionary on this topic. This was long before anyone thought a Muslim could become mayor of New York City. Periodically I remind people of this essay because we need to be reminded!

It tells the story of Alec, an Iranian student attending Perdue University, when the American Embassy was seized in Tehran in 1979. All of the other Iranian students were communists and supported the Ayatollah Khomeini in his takeover. They had been promised that upon their return to Iran the Ayatollah would reward them. Only Alec saw through the deceit. For refusing to join the “revolution”, he found his life in danger from those who had once been his friends.

Alec was right.

Upon returning to Iran, every single one of those idealistic revolutionary students was executed.

What happened to them is a dire warning of what will happen to those American (and European and British) liberals today who support the “intifada”.

The same can be said of the new far-right influencers who never say a word against Islam’s spread across the West. Rather, they focus on the dangerous “colonizer”, Israel, and the “Jewish Cabal” controlling the world.

It’s chilling to see what happened in Iran and how it mirrors what’s happening today.

In Iran, the communist Tudeh Party was formed in 1941 and aligned with the Ayatollah Khomeini to take down the Shah. They believed they would form a joint government with freedoms for the working class. Without Tudeh support, Khomeini and his fundamentalist Islamic regime would never have succeeded in rising to power.

As a “socialist”, Mamdani would never come to power without the help of the far left as well as moderate Democrats who believe his lies of “inclusivity”. He is fooling his supporters in NYC the same way the Ayatollah Khomeini fooled liberal Iranians.

Here is a recap of how events unfolded in 1979 Iran and how it relates to today:

Ayatollah Khomeini, center, rallies his supporters in 1979. | AP

From The People’s World showing the disillusionment unfolding within the communist movement:

William Pomeroy reported on February 28, 1979:

It doesn’t take much intelligence work to grasp the fact that it has not been a case of the Iranian people identifying themselves with the Shi’ite Moslem faith that overthrew the Shah, but of the Shi’ite Moslem leaders like Khomeini identifying themselves with the revolutionary cause of the Iranian people suffering oppression.

Iran Marxists urge revolutionary unity Tom Foley | March 21, 1979:

The Tudeh Party of Iran, in its most recent statement—the first issued in Tehran itself since the revolution—urged the unity of all forces taking part in the Iranian people’s revolution.

The statement declared the party’s support for Khomeini and for the creation of an Islamic republic.

It said: “The main condition for achieving the aims of the people’s revolution is the alliance of all forces taking part in the current revolutionary movement, regardless of their ideological, political, or philosophic views.”

Who speaks for Iranian women? Eliza Bennett | March 21, 1979

Militant women asserting their rights as part of a revolutionary process after years of feudal oppression is a marvelous sight indeed. It invokes images of those women of the Soviet Far East who burned their thick horse hair veils in order to declare their path to liberation and support for their revolution….

[T]he original demonstration planned for March 8 in Tehran was to be a small affair, in honor of those women killed in the revolution. Ayatollah Khomeini’s suggestion on March 7 that women must cover themselves with the chador (a head to toe, loosely draped robe) in accordance with the Moslem tradition of modesty led to the enlarged demonstrations on the issues of dress and women’s rights.

One of the blindfolded hostages held hostage by Khomeini supporters at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran in 1979. | AP

Reagan was blasted for remarks on Iran Tim Wheeler | December 30, 1980

WASHINGTON—Leaders of the peace movement blasted President-elect Reagan today for inflaming the Iranian hostage crisis by referring to the Iranian people as “barbarians,” and to their demands as “ransom.” Reagan’s barrage has clearly risked torpedoing negotiations between the U.S. and Iran to win release of the 52 hostages, which have reached a delicate stage.

At this point, the Islamic regime openly turned against the communist element:

The Tudeh Party was pronounced “illegal” and “dissolved” by the “Revolution’s Prosecutor,” and all its members and leaders had to report to government officials within a month…more than 10,000 party members and supporters were arrested. Some were tortured to death. Working people’s living standards have deteriorated, there is a wage freeze despite continuing inflation, strikes are not allowed.

In conclusion:

The Revolution of February 1979 was the work of a wide range of class and social forces, united on a program of democracy and anti-imperialism. Within a short time, the Shi’ite religious fundamentalist groups around Ayatollah Khomeini that controlled the new government of the Islamic Republic, however, moved against the secular left revolutionary forces, particularly the Tudeh Party of Iran. By the early years of the 1980s, it was clear that the revolution had been betrayed.

As I said, all of the idealistic Iranian students at Perdue went back to Iran expecting to be rewarded and were executed instead.

One of the most meaningful stories I’ve ever shared is of Dr. Farokhroo Parsai, I could share her story a thousand times and it could never be enough.

As the Minister of Education, the first female parliament member and an advocate of women’s rights, Khomeini wanted to make an example of Dr. Parsai. Alec told me that before her execution, she was dragged through the streets in a sack to torture and humiliate her.

In her last letter from prison, Dr. Parsai wrote to her children:

“I am a doctor so I have no fear of death. Death is only a moment and no more. I am prepared to receive death with open arms rather than live in shame by being forced to be veiled. I am not going to bow to those who expect me to express regret for fifty years of my efforts for equality between men and women. I am not prepared to wear the chador and step back in history.”

I cannot imagine how appalled Dr. Parsai would be if she saw America today. Gullible young women on college campuses screaming against the one free state in the Middle East, Israel, and demanding to globalize the intifada while they wear keffiyeh scarves and ignore the torture and death of Iranian women who stand against the regimes that would torture and kill them, too.

Does anyone think Dr. Parsai would be applauding Mamdani’s election? She would be warning us that once Islam gains enough power, it will either execute Mamdani for his communist leanings, or if it is just a front, which it probably is, he will turn on those who supported him and order their execution.

Please don’t tell me I am exaggerating. Obviously, this isn’t likely to happen tomorrow. But only a few years ago, a MUSLIM MAYOR OF NEW YORK CITY, would have been laughed at.

Islam doesn’t have a strong enough foothold in America yet, so can we make sure it never does? At what point do we say enough is enough and stop its spread across our nation?

I never want my readers to forget about Dr. Parsai. Hers is the courage we need if we are to overcome this madness.

