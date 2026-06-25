Every single Jew-hating, communist candidate backed by Twelver Shia Muslim Mayor Mamdani won in New York City tonight. The results cemented his status as a formidable kingmaker capable of shaping congressional elections.

I might add, I refuse to call them socialists. They are communists. They blend perfectly with Islam, just as the Nazis do on the right.

The heated election centered on Israel and the war in Gaza. For a mayor who keeps assuring everyone all he cares about is New York, all he talks about is Gaza. This is the ideology now. This is all that matters. Just as it did before World War II in Germany.

The video below was not filmed in Gaza. It’s New Yorkers taking a victory lap after the big wins, chanting the simple words they have been indoctrinated to say by thousands upon thousands of hours of hearing it:

“From the River to the Sea”

“Free Palestine”.

They might not know which river and which sea, but they know what it means, even if they won’t admit it out loud (they will). From the river to the sea means the total annihilation of Israel, which would lead to a blood bath and the butchering of every Jew, a million times worse than Oct 7th.

Terrifying.

Some of the night’s most troubling victories saw Democratic Socialists of America-backed political newcomers Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier defeating more moderate candidates.

Meet Claire Valdez.

She is a dual citizen of the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo Nation and the United States.

So, let me get this straight. It’s okay for Valdez to have dual citizenship (yes, Ysleta del Sur Pueblo Nation is a separate state WITHIN the United States) but any Jew expressing love for Israel and defending its right to exist is labeled a traitor to the United States.

Valdez was among the earliest local politicians to accuse Israel of genocide while saying nothing about Hamas. In response to a protest outside a synagogue, Valdez wrote, “New Yorkers don’t just have the right to protest the sale of stolen Palestinian land — they have a responsibility to.”

Vilifying AIPAC while ignoring all other lobbying groups and yelling about “stolen land” when every major American university that saw protests is built on “stolen land”, shows that it isn’t about justice or right and wrong of caring about America. It’s about smearing Israel and now New York Jews in the usual blood libels.

Then there’s Darializa Chevalier.

Chevalier attended an anti-Israel rally on Oct 8th, just one day after Hamas butchered 1,200 Jews and others.

She took part in the 2024 campus takeover at Columbia University and was a key player in the radical anti-Israel, terrorist affiliated group Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), that once declared it was “fighting for the total eradication of Western civilization.”

On social media posts, she spewed unhinged bile – savagely trashing cops and the military, slamming the US as a “f—king disgrace” and rejecting the existence of Israel. None of this stopped her from winning. Far from it.

Here's another one. Aber Kwas won the Democrat Primary tonight for a State Senate seat in New York.

She says that 9-11 was America’s fault because of “like, you know,” our “system of capitalism, racism, white supremacy and islamophobia.” Yes, she talks like a 12-year-old, every other word is “like” and “you know.”

Moderate Democrats have only themselves to blame for all of this. During the Biden era, in their hatred for Trump, they were willing to do anything to win against him. As a result, they eagerly crawled into bed with the far left. They compromised by betraying Israel in exchange for unity against Trump.

But it never stops with just one compromise. Democrats took the knee for BLM and never got up again.

They allowed cities to burn during Covid and anarchy to reign.

They bowed to the horror of mutilating children because of “trans rights”, giving up their last vestiges of moral clarity, thinking it would help them win

Well, congratulations. They got what they wanted. Or did they.

This alliance between communism and Islam is no different from the alliance between Nazism and Islam on the right. Each side is making the same deal, just calling it a different name. In the end, evil wins and it doesn’t need a label of “Democrat” or Republican” or “left” or “right” or “communism” or Nazism.”

Both sides are throwing Jews to the wolves, thinking it will bring them victory.

"THE JEWS...are responsible for all of this."

People on a NYC food line were talking about AIPAC. They don't know what it is but believe it's the Jews taking away money that could go to them.

This is classic Nazi propaganda. Blame the Jews for everything.

Wake up, America.

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