Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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FreedomFighter's avatar
FreedomFighter
12h

Mamdammit is a puppet. He does not control NY or the demonrat party. He is a tool of a large front of many organizations passing money around so it can't be pinned on any one operation. It is a well organized, well financed machine who sole purpose is the destruction of Israel (and the US also) and the deaths of the all Jews. The resources behind these anti-Semite candidates is staggering. Those carrying the banners and signs have no idea what or who is manipulating them. Read Robert Goldman's The New Zionist Times substack published today. He has done extensive research into who is running this machine (and the demonrat party).

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3 replies by Karen Hunt and others
Marsha's avatar
Marsha
12h

Karen, I appreciate your integrity and your faith in Jesus. Thank you for speaking the truth.

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