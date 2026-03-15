Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Rosemary B's avatar
Rosemary B
3h

It looks like her instagram account was blocked or suspended.

That does not matter, I do not know why I even clicked on it :-P

These people..... I just can not believe this is really happening. Why?

New York is a dumpster fire. Look at Virginia with our Hillary Clinton Clone. .... so many stupid stupid people.

I hope you are enjoying your new place. I hope it is perfect.

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1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Lynn's avatar
Lynn
3h

I can't find any better words for their description. UNDO NY for sure.

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