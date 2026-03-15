You can listen to me read this short essay here:

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Good morning to everyone! A quick note before I get back to sorting through my books as I finish moving in—I have a lot of books, I mean, really a lot. I love them!

As I mentioned in my last essay, Repulsive Rama contributed an illustration to Sinister Susan’s book “A Trail of Soap.” Sinister Susan hates Jews, she just can’t stop talking about how much she hates Jews, calling them “lying supremacist cockroaches, vampires, ghouls, cultureless, rootless demons,” and, well, you get the idea.

Maggot Mamdani has defended the “love of his life,” Repulsive Rama, claiming that:

“As is common for freelance illustrators, the first lady was commissioned to illustrate an excerpt of a book by a third party. She has never engaged with or met with the author. Nor had she seen the tweets that you are referring to.”

Let’s talk about that because I know a bit about the publishing world. I have illustrated 19 children’s books, some written by other authors, most written by me, all published by major publishers like Harvest House.

The illustration on the top left is from The Money Tree, written by my dad, Dave Hunt.

I can assure you that I always research the person I am doing an illustration for to find out if they are repulsive or not. And guess what, if somehow, I failed to find out they were so repulsive that they hated Jews and regularly spewed filth about it online, I would immediately condemn that person and demand my artwork be removed.

To say “Oh, I never met her,” or “I never saw those tweets,” is unbelievable and also laughable. Even IF Repulsive Rama had never met Sinister Susan and never seen the tweets, we all know she agrees with them since she liked her share of tweets praising the events of Oct 7th—videos taken by the terrorists themselves and proudly shared for all the world to see. I guess Repulsive Rama was proud, too.

Repulsive Rama just can’t be happy, even about marigolds, with this artwork inspired by “Had a dream about marigolds last night”:

But anyway, now that Repulsive Rama is “First Lady” of NYC, did she at least correct what she could now say was a terrible mistake and immediately condemn Sinister Susan and demand her artwork be removed? Certainly not! No matter what Maggot Mamdani says, both he and his wife agree with Sinister Susan! It’s obvious!

In fact, since they’ve apparently never met her, she can come to dinner at Gracie mansion just like Killer Khalil did and they can defend her courage against persecution, just as they did with him.

I have my own nightmarish experiences with the publishing world. I wrote an entire essay (Beware Far-Right Influencers) on what happened when the publisher of my sci-fi book, Luminaria, was taken over by far-right publisher Passage Press and how I immediately contacted them to ensure I got my rights back because I did not want to be associated with such a publisher. Take note, Repulsive Rama, that is what a person who is repulsed by Jew hatred does. We don’t remain silent.

artwork from Luminaria

I will probably do a follow-up to that essay, although it’s a very deep rabbit hole, because a lot has happened since then. FYI, Passage Press is bank-rolled by Peter Thiel.

On to the next part of Maggot Mamdani’s statement about the ‘love of his life’:

“And we stand in our administration, and I can tell you, our administration, which is separate from the first lady, she doesn’t have a role within it, against bigotry of all forms, and we do so unflinchingly.”

First of all, you cannot become the mayor of the most powerful, vibrant city in the world and claim the first lady has nothing to do with any of that. She can just carry on being her repulsive self and everyone should just ignore it or else the next thing will probably be that anyone who criticizes her is an Islamophobe.

And no, your administration does NOT stand “unflinchingly” against bigotry of all forms. I have written enough about that elsewhere, so won’t waste time repeating myself.

You can imagine Maggot Mamdani’s comments didn’t go over well with those on the left. Here’s what some are saying. Keep in mind none of them flinch at Sinister Susan’s take on Jews because they all agree:

Popular left-wing American political commentator Hasan Piker, who was named by Time Magazine as one of the top 100 creators of 2025, and who celebrated at Maggot Mamdani’s election victory party with Medhi Hasan, Mahmoud Khalil, and Jamaal Bowman, and who tells his 2.9 million followers on Twitch garbage like Yemen’s Houthis are just like Holocaust victim Anne Frank said:

“They’re never going to stop btw. You can only reason with someone who’s sincerely confused. These attacks are not from those that demand clarity, they are cynical smears to consistently claim that the mayor is antisemitic. Any concessions offer legitimacy to the sinister attack.”

Shaiel Ben-Ephraim, a geopolitical analyst and activist, wrote:

“He is stupid for apologizing and explaining. Nothing will ever be enough for Zionists anyway. They just want to destroy them. Stand tall.”

Sana Saeed, a media critic and writer, wrote: “Logged back on tonight only to find out Mamdani went from wife guy to ‘may this love never find me’ kinda guy.”

James Ray, who writes for Mondoweiss, an anti-Zionist news website and describes himself as a Marxist Anti-Imperialist, spouting stuff like, it’s a wonder Palestinians are as nice as they are to Jews, wrote in a post:

“Personally I would kill myself before even considering talking about my wife’s decisions publicly like this. Can’t imagine giving into a Zionist mob over going to bat for her. This is just shameful man grow a f****** backbone.”

Hmm … What would happen if Maggot Mamdani grew a f***** backbone. I guess folks like James Ray could then say about him, “It’s a wonder NYC is as nice as they are to Jews …” as they behave like the “freedom fighters” of October 7th, showing enormous restraint in their torture, rape, beheading and carting of as slaves every Jew and Jew sympathizer they can find.

When Repulsive Rama comes out of a rose looking like this, as she says, “how it feels to enjoy spring while raging at the state of the world,” I wonder how she’ll illustrate herself once the pogroms in NYC start, or worse, what she will do to egg them on.

@ramaduwaji RAMA DUWAJI on Instagram: "how it feels to enjoy spring while r…

And that concludes another chapter on the disaster that is Maggot Mamdani. (I rarely get into name-calling, but it works for this essay.)

An important note. I don’t know what’s happening to Substack, but I fear it’s turning into X—please, NO!!!

I regularly lose subscribers now. My subscribers used to grow consistently. I think I am losing my visibility. The biggest accounts are being featured by the algorithms, that is why I say PLEASE HIT THE LIKE BUTTON or my essays just fade into the darkness.

On top of that, there are all sorts of problems with payments from Stripe. Not only are there problems but Substack and Stripe take a percentage off my earnings, as if that wasn’t enough.

A word to those paid subscribers who wish to unsubscribe. I understand and am grateful for all the months and sometimes years you supported my work. But please, contact me directly instead of issuing a dispute. What happens is that I get charged for the dispute.

Instead of issuing a dispute, please contact me at khmezek@gmail.com and I will refund you directly. Thank you!

Sometimes people get confused because the name that is it is charged to is “karensmagicalworld.” I set this up many years ago and am trying to figure out how to change it to Break Free Media, which isn’t easy. It is on my long list of things to do.

Now, if you read my work and have not yet become a free subscriber, what are you waiting for? That along with “liking” my essays is the most important thing you can do to show your support—especially liking essays, which very few people take the time to do, but which makes all the difference in the world.

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