AP photo: Micel Euler

French President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday that France will recognize Palestine as a state.

Macron said that he will formalize the decision at the U.N. General Assembly in September. “The urgent thing today is that the war in Gaza stops and the civilian population is saved,’' he wrote.

The media is calling this a “bold diplomatic move” when in reality all it does is legitimize terrorism and embolden terrorist to continue terrorizing.

French opposition leader Marine Le Pen accused Macron of legitimizing the October 7 attack by Hamas.

"To recognize a Palestinian state today is to recognize a Hamas state, and therefore a terrorist state. There is, in this gesture, no fidelity to the history of France—quite the opposite—and even less a guarantee of peace for Israel," Le Pen said.

But of course, we mustn’t listen to her because she has been tarred and feathered as “far-right.” A label slapped on anyone who opposes the increasingly extremist left.

Who would have ever thought just a couple of years ago that it would become the norm to label anyone who stands with Israel “far-right.” Or that being a Jew who supports their own country of Israel, would be called a Nazi. It started on Oct 7th with condemning “Zionists” but now, anyone who stands with Israel is a Nazi.

Humanity has become so devoid of morality, so lacking in the ability to discern between good and evil that those who fight for democracy and Western civilization are condemned as Nazis, while the Islamic forces openly calling for the extermination of every Jew (and every infidel) on the planet are called “oppressed” and “freedom fighters.”

The danger is that the longer those on the right are accused of being Nazis and the more they are silenced and forced out of government, the more they will embrace extremism, simply out of frustration at first, then out of growing hatred. We see this in Europe and the UK, with anyone opposing the open-door migrant policy, especially of those arriving from Muslim countries, being called a Nazi. At some point, the label of “far-right” will become a reality.

This is the plan of the propagandists in Qatar, who seek to isolate Israel from the rest of the world and create division and chaos in Europe and then in the United States. We see it happening in New York with the very real probability of Zohran Mamdani, a Twelver Muslim—the same religion as the Supreme Leader of Iran—being voted in as mayor of the financial capital of the world.

How long will it take for Mamdani to destroy New York as has happened to London with Sadiq Khan?

Insanely Mamdani is being welcomed with open arms; a seductive vampire who people are inviting into their homes when they know what vampires do—suck the blood out of you. It’s insane.

At least the US government still stands with Israel. Secretary of State Marco Rubio rejected Macron’s decision. Rubio said the move will only reverse the progress made towards peace and promote Hamas propaganda.

“The United States strongly rejects Macron’s plan to recognize a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly. This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace. It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th,” Rubio said.

Of course, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wasn’t happy:

‘’We strongly condemn President Macron’s decision. Such a move rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became. A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel — not to live in peace beside it.’'

To show how completely out of touch with reality he is, Macron wrote a letter to the President of the Palestine Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, stating he is “committed to a two-state solution as the only road to peace.”

“We must also ensure the demilitarization of Hamas, secure and rebuild Gaza. And finally, we must build the State of Palestine, guarantee its viability, and ensure that by accepting its demilitarization and fully recognizing Israel, it contributes to the security of all in the region,” he said.

Wow, what a nice sentiment. Just do it, Macron. It’s easy, obviously. All you have to do is say it with your handsome face and your nice smile, no different from Mamdani. They are two peas on a pod. Hamas is reasonable, it’s Israel that isn’t. Of course, Hamas will accept demilitarization and will fully recognize Israel.

I have news for you, Hamas has been defeated, the war has been won by Israel, and Hamas still refuses to surrender. The clans that want to seize power next do not want to surrender either. They just want to keep fighting, if not with Israel, then amongst themselves. They care NOTHING for the people of Gaza. They lie about the dire aid situation, and who is really out there shooting innocent Gazans.

If anyone in Gaza is dying through starvation or violence, the blame lies squarely on the shoulders of the Gazans themselves, who elected their own leaders, the clans and Hamas.

There will never be peace with a “two state solution.” The “Palestinians” cannot even have peace amongst themselves. You would think the leader of France would understand this at least as well as I do, just an ordinary person.

Besides the infighting amongst powerful clans, doesn’t Macron realize that the majority of “Palestinians” hate Abbas. They see him as a traitor making deals with the US and Israel.

How many times does it have to be said that the majority of those living in Gaza and the “West Bank” want nothing to do with the PA or Abbass. They are NOT interested in a “two state solution.” They have been fed lies since birth, convinced of the “right of return” and they refuse to acknowledge that it is their own leaders who have lied to them about it. They will never be satisfied with anything less than one Pan Arab state ruled by Sharia law, with Israel ceasing to exist all together.

Watch the short video below of Jenin residents protesting against the PA.

But hey, Macron knows better. The United Nations knows better—a corrupt entity that has always sided with the enemies of Israel.

Macron will go before the United Nations and spout his garbage, and the UN will lap it up.

The UN General Assembly has adopted 164 resolutions on Israel and 84 on all other countries combined. Notably, there have been zero resolutions passed condemning countries such as Venezuela, Lebanon, China, Saudi Arabia, or Iraq — or terrorist groups such as Hamas — all of which have poor human rights records or committed extensive war crimes last year.

One of the most striking ways the UN’s hatred of Israel is demonstrated is by its “unsackable” special envoy Francesca Albanese who spreads conspiracy theories about the ‘Jewish lobby’.

Albanese has been a special rapporteur for the United Nations since 2022 - AFP

Once again, thankfully, the Trump administration has stood up for justice for Israel, announcing it was imposing sanctions on Albanese in the wake of her report, which called for the International Criminal Court to “investigate and prosecute corporate executives and/or corporate entities” that retain economic links to Israel.

Just to see how broad this hatred extends, her report is in line with Mamdani’s vow to fine Jewish groups—just Jewish groups mind you—$1 million for donating to Israeli charities. As the UN makes no mention of condemning countries who are committing actual crimes against humanity, Mamdani makes no mention of fining, let alone condemning, anyone for aligning with or receiving funding from jihadist terrorist groups. Certainly, he has no problem with Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood funding higher education in New York.

Meanwhile, what news really matters? Candace Owens will tell you.

Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte are suing Candace Owens for claims that Brigitte was born a man, and Owens couldn’t be more excited about it. You don’t have to be a fan of Macron to realize this is the least important thing anyone should care about right now. But wow, is it making headlines everywhere.

In her tabloid news outlet, Owens makes the false claim that Amandine Roy (a self-proclaimed spiritual medium) and Natasha Rey—the two women who previously made this claim on YouTube, and from whom Owens got the idea for her own series—have “won” against the Macrons, thereby “proving” that Brigitte is in fact a man. However, nothing could be further from the truth.

In the first place, the Macrons won their defamation lawsuit against these two women. Those women then appealed, and the judge determined they had every legal right to make their defamatory allegations. That does not mean they “proved” she was a man. All it means is that they have the right to say whatever they want about her, even if they have no proof.

The Macrons are now taking the case to a higher court. And they are suing Candace Owens as well.

In response to the lawsuit, Owens started her latest livestream with a clip from the movie "Gladiator" in which Russell Crowe's character exclaimed "Are you not entertained?"

Yes, this is how we are supposed to spend our time now. Being entertained by con artists, while the truth is suppressed because it is just too boring.

Why do I even bring this up? Because facts matter, not emotions. You can have a hundred valid reasons to dislike the Macrons. But for the few journalists left with any integrity, we do our best to report the truth, even if it means less clicks.

There are plenty of facts about what is going on in France that we need to be aware of and none of them concern Brigitte Macron.

