Los Angeles, my hometown:

Was it only a few months ago that Los Angeles was burning due to actual fires, caused by high winds, nature, and okay, we don’t really know because way too many LA fires are started by humans, not by nature.

From January 7 to 31, 2025, a series of 14 destructive wildfires affected the Los Angeles metropolitan area and San Diego County in California. Remember Pacific Palisades. Flattened. All those exclusive homes, all along the Malibu coastline, gone in a puff of smoke. It looked like a warzone.

Well, it now IS a warzone. And there can be no doubt that it isn’t due to the force of nature, but due to the force of a lot of angry people, manipulated by the same old shadowy crew that always seems to be behind unrest.

I know some people reading this will agree with what ICE is doing and some will disagree. My point is bigger than our differences on this issue. It’s about who is behind the riots and how they are manipulating the situation.

I've gathered some info on it, including a quick look at some other recent unrest, that puts it all into perspective.

First it was antifa and BLM riots in 2020, ignited by George Floyd’s death, although it really had been gathering speed since Michael Brown’s death in 2014.

Then it was the anti-Israel/pro-Hamas protests/riots which spread from US college campuses around the world, inspiring knife and firebomb attacks.

And now we have the “anti-ICE” riots. Take a look at this crowd, flying Mexican as well as “Palestinian” flags, throwing bricks and rocks down on police cars. It’s all coming together. Amazing how everything can be linked to the “Joos”:

Here are a few photos:

In the words of Charlie Kirk:

The Palestinian flag at a Mexican immigration riot is not a bug or a mistake, it’s a primary feature of modern progressivism.

Intersectionality is the glue that keeps the global left-wing insurgency together.

Intersectionality masquerades as compassion, but at its core, it’s a caste system of victimhood; where identity outranks truth, grievance replaces virtue, and justice no longer serves the common good, but kneels to a hierarchy of oppression

In this inverted moral order, truth is subordinate to emotion, merit is condemned as privilege, and justice is not about fairness but about redressing collective wounds, even when the individual is neither guilty nor responsible.

“An injustice here, is an injustice everywhere”

“From LA to Rafah there is one common oppressor. Death to the colonial empire”

This is a battle of chaos vs order

Civilization vs barbarism

Truth vs Delusion

Hamas, La Raza, BLM are all the same:

Anti West, Anti America, Anti Capitalism, Anti Law

Either civilization will win, or we will march into the abyss.

The West as we know it is at stake.

Remember, HELL has no bottom. - Charlie Kirk

And listen to this guy, Maverick. He makes some excellent observations, especially about an obscure billionaire named Neville Roy Singham and his wife, Jodie Evans:

I wrote about these two characters back in April 2024, in The Demonization of Jews

A socialist group that promoted the chaotic anti-deportation protests in Los Angeles that began Friday is tied to a network of groups bankrolled by a pro-China millionaire. The Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) spoke out in support of the mob rioting against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) over the weekend, posted to X to call for more action on Sunday and created signs that protesters were seen carrying. The PSL shares personnel overlap with groups funded by American tech mogul Neville Singham, whom The New York Times described in August 2023 as sitting at the center of a “lavishly funded influence campaign” promoting pro-Chinese Communist Party (CCP) propaganda. “The people of Los Angeles and surrounding areas have taken a courageous stand against [President Donald] Trump’s reign of terror targeting immigrant families,” the PSL said in a Sunday statement. “In response, the administration has falsely labeled those taking to the streets in protest of the brutal war on immigrants as ‘rioters’ and called in thousands of National Guard soldiers for a crackdown.”

They’ve been at it a long time. According to the New York Post:

One of the claims made by the American left is that the various causes it launches violent protests for — George Floyd in 2020; Hamas now — are organic upwellings of a popular will bubbling away beneath the surface. That could not be further from the truth. That’s the leftist think tank Singham funds with his cashout from the sale of a software consulting firm to a private equity shop — i.e., in the best Marxist tradition, this red-diaper baby built a fortune on expropriated labor. The protests they helped fund include the one in Times Square on Oct. 8, before Israel had time to mourn its innocent dead. So when the Hamas propagandists scream and shout that they speak for the people, remember who’s paying them. Just as we must remember the buckets of corporate cash that went to fund Black Lives Matter. There are other ugly echoes of the George Floyd riots as well. Namely, that these protests — bought and paid for by rich and powerful people like Singham as they are — have become charged political entertainment for Gen Z. The young people screaming through the streets have no grasp of history or geopolitics; they’ve been denied a real education by ideologists in their high school and colleges. As we’ve seen again and again over the past decade, they can be rallied behind any cause no matter how specious or silly.

The Heritage Foundation has an excellent article about it: How the Revolutionary Ecosystem Sustains Pro-Palestinian Protesters and the BLM Movement

The infrastructure of organizations sustaining the anti-Israel protests today is virtually identical to the one that has supported the Black Lives Matter organizations since their birth in the middle 2010s. It is deceptively powerful, already having altered America in profound ways. Their goal is to dismantle Western democracies, values, and culture, and their primary target is the United States. It is hardly surprising, therefore, that regimes such as communist China, Cuba, and Venezuela are increasingly part of this ecosystem.

The masses participating in these current protests against ICE care no more about the wellbeing of illegal aliens than the protestors at Columbia care about Gazans or the BLM protestors cared about Black lives. It’s all a charade, a big show, meant to destabilize the Western world.

And this is probably still just the prelude.

