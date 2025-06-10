Break Free Media

Break Free Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Schecter's avatar
Stephen Schecter
11m

You would think people have got it by now, but they don't. So we need to say it over and over. And then, of course, there are the pictures worth a thousand words, but unfortunately they do not constitute a history lesson nor do they create a common culture. Good for you for writing this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Ragna Raven's avatar
Ragna Raven
12m

Soros.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Alaine Hunt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture