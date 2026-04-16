Break Free Media

Break Free Media

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Lindsay.'s avatar
Lindsay.
4h

I am so thankful for your writings and shared experience. I grew up hearing a lot of the "antizionism" rhetoric and did not realize the severity of (islam, et) spiritual war and propaganda war against the Jewish people until I started reading your writing. I am now disgusted with Carlson, the unquestioning "conspiracy theorists" who blame Zionism and Israel for everything.

Bless you and thank you for your strength to educate us. I now feel that defending and speaking up for Israel is so important.

The anti-isreal side is so vicious!

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13 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
Dorothy Auble's avatar
Dorothy Auble
4h

Thanks for caring so much and taking the time to engage with your readers!

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5 replies by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek and others
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