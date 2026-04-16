The writer in Vienna

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This made me so happy and trust me, I need all the happiness I can get as I sit here at my computer typing away. I’m sharing a comment that “Juju” made a few days ago which illustrates why I take so much time engaging with my readers in the comment section. Upon reflection, my comments changed Juju’s opinion of Tucker Carlson and Israel.

A lot of writers don’t do engage in the comments section. In fact, I’ve been advised not to waste my time. It is NOT a waste of time. Not responding to comments can mean becoming disconnected from readers and developing an aloof attitude, which I would never want to happen.

I make my writing accessible to everyone, no paywall, except for my Break Free Monday discourses. Putting up a paywall means that anyone who doesn’t agree with me 100% isn’t going to read my work because they sure aren’t going to pay for it. It’s hard enough for those who agree with my writing to support me work and I understand that. Paywalls cut us off further from one another. My desire is to open more doors of communication, cross more barriers, defy the algorithms that seek to separate us.

What’s the point of writing something if you don’t discuss it afterwards. This ability to engage in conversations with those we wouldn’t otherwise ever meet in person should be one of the best things about the internet. Sadly, instead of enjoying respectful sparring with words, we close our ears to one another (often cursing others), preferring a comfortable bubble that often does not reflect the realities of the real world.

I often respond to negative comments, forever optimistic that I can open a reader’s mind to at least consider a point of view they had thought was anathema to them. Sometimes that involves lengthy discussions. I consider this one of the most important aspects of my writing. This was an example set by my father, Dave Hunt, who sold millions of books but always responded to every single person who wrote to him—with the help of my mother (I wish I had a helper like her!). Those were the days when he received letters, yes actual letters collected form the mailbox and he wrote actual letters back. Wow, it’s crazy to think that eventually all of us who lived in those days will be gone. The pleasure of opening a letter, perhaps sent from across the world, traveling by sea or plane to reach its destination, is unknown to most people now.

I admit that sometimes I despair. I wonder if there is any point to continuing this dialogue. It feels like fighting against quicksand. And then I get a comment like Juju’s, and it renews my spirit. It’s hard to express how much such comments mean to me. This is exactly why I engage in the comment section. Juju and I still don’t agree on every detail and who does? Life would be boring if we all agreed on everything.

Here is Juju’s comment from a few days ago:

About a year ago I started to interact less with your posts, but I never blocked you or unsubscribed. I liked how you wrote and I liked seeing that your articles still showed up on my top carousel.

I was learning and needed time to absorb all sides of the modern day Israel issues. I was just starting to learn about their influence in our government at that time, and still to this day I see nothing wrong with an American demanding to be put first before Israel when it comes to our money. But that does NOT mean Israel gets kicked to the curb and are worthy of our hate or derision. It’s like people only offer us two extremes thinking we either have to defend “Israel First” mentality in our own country OR hate them. There can be no in between. How about love them and support them but still put America first??? It’s like loving and caring for your neighbor’s children, but only after you’ve tended to your own first. That’s normal. Any neighbor expecting me to feed their kids or tend to their wounds before mine would quickly become an annoyance and not someone I would want to interact with. I’ll help feed and mend their kids if necessary after I feed mine, and sometimes simultaneously. Israel needs to understand and respect that and I honestly believe they overstepped on occasion, but that’s OK - just respect boundaries and let’s keep the supportive relationship going. There IS a middle ground.

I had enjoyed listening to Tucker and I think you and I went back and forth over his interviewing Daryl Cooper. I didn’t see anything wrong with interviewing someone controversial. And Tucker hadn’t yet gone crazy. You of course saw the danger in what he was doing knowing what it would feed. We disagreed about the interview, but I respected all of your replies immensely. None of your replies chased me away. I kept them at the back of my mind and balanced them with everything else and glad that I did, because they mattered to me when I started to see Tucker go off the deep end.

Now that I’m witnessing such sheer hate of Israel by so many otherwise sane people, my alarm system is triggered. That’s a tactic bullies use. I was bullied as a child pretty badly, and I watched my two sons endure it 24/7 for over 11 straight years, by adults too, so I know the social tools bullies wield quite well, and their number one weapon is changing the perspectives all your “supports” have about you in order for you to lose those alliances and your support system. When you are isolated is when you are the most vulnerable, and they are mean as snakes when they do that. So that’s what I see people doing to Israel, and they are manipulating the perspectives of otherwise influential Americans to do it. Just like the bullies did to my sons. I really do recognize the reactions in the people they are manipulating. They can’t admit they have been used so they become self righteous, double down, and become bullies themselves. You wouldn’t believe how many mothers did that when my sons were being cast out.

The extreme lengths Tucker is going to against Israel set off a lot of warning bells in me, and I believe he allowed himself to be manipulated by the bullies. By people who have an interest in driving a wedge between the U.S. and Israel. So, he’s the one that lost my viewership and my listening, not you. You weren’t extreme about any of it.

There’s something deeply wrong with this kind of hate. I get why we feel that way over the far left in our country. They earned every piece of ridicule and hate that they get from us. But Israel has not.

Every country has their evil doers and bad seeds, and some get into positions of power, but that doesn’t make the entire country in on it. Just like I refuse to see Israel as perfect and righteous and honorable in every single thing they touch, I also refuse to think they are what people in our country are painting them as, because we have our bad seeds in our government, but we also have some darn good patriots too.

Some of us just needed time and space to digest all sides. You probably lost a lot less readers than you think. (And…money is tight for a lot of us too …)

I do remember those lengthy conversations about Tucker Carlson, which was from my Sept 2024 deep dive into Carlson’s interview with Darryl Cooper in The Perfect Storm, Part I.

I lost many conservative followers by criticizing Tucker Carlson and quite a few came back to say, wow, you were right. I saw it long before this, in July 2023, when he interviewed Andrew Tate and I wrote What is a Man. I have had the same pushback criticizing Elon Musk, all the way back to April 2022 when I wrote I Dream of Musk and I won’t stop with that, either.

Knowing that something I said during a respectful conversation in the comment section stays with readers and helps them change their minds about something they were deeply convinced was true, well, what could be more rewarding for a writer?

“Some of us just need time and space to digest all sides.”

Yes, we all need that! But we are not given the time and space. “Influencers” (of which I will never be one) don’t want their readers to have time or space to reflect. Goodness, they might actually use their critical thinking skills to figure out they’re being conned!

We are made to think that pausing and reflecting is a waste of time. We must move on to the next sound bite and the next. We are fed a constant stream of surface news. The latest thing I’ve noticed is that if anything is more than a paragraph, AI offers to “summarize” it for us. Please don’t let it “help” you! Use your own mind.

Above: My artwork from The Money Tree, written by my dad, Dave Hunt. Be like Benjamin Bertram Balthazar McBean and use your own creative mind!

Above: I spent about six months in Lake Arenal, Costa Rica. This is where the young people of Tilaran gather on clear evenings to watch the sunset. I love this photo, two teenage boys, talking, enjoying the moment, no cell phones, no AI breathing down their necks.

Here at Break Free Media, we have the time and space to reflect. I will continue writing researched essays with links to my sources, as well as my own reflections and stories from my life and the lives of others. And I will continue engaging in the comments section. God bless you all and thank you for being here.

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