You can listen to me read this essay here:

1× 0:00 -17:58

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

One-time or recurring donations can be made at Ko-Fi

Well, I never thought I’d be devoting so much time to Kamala Harris, but I can’t turn away from so much stupidity.

First of all, what is this?

There’s our future president (if Barack Obama et al have their way), sitting atop a gigantic coconut.

I thought was a dungball.

I guess it comes from Kamala’s “hilarious” little story about her mom saying, “Did you just fall out of a coconut tree?” (huh?)

Except, apparently, a coconut in this context is racist, meaning “black on the outside and white on the inside”. Talk about mixed messages. I guess that makes Kamala a sellout to her white slave owners.

Next, what in the world is Kamalot? Don’t they know what happened to Camelot. It was destroyed by betrayal, infighting and disillusionment.

Then, what about the pathetic cartoonish characters, worshiping the woman sitting on the gigantic dungball—I mean coconut.

I can tell you this, if Kamala wins, this brilliant comedian is going to have so much fun—if she isn’t put in prison first:

Time gushes that “Kamala Harris is now more popular than Joe Biden or Donald Trump have been at any point in the 2024 election cycle, according to a new survey”.

AI conducted the surveys and reached the results it was supposed to get. Don’t you love AI?

Nobody voted for Kamala. She did nothing to prove herself. Nothing. All she did was to be anointed by a seemingly reluctant Obama (I don’t think he’s reluctant, he’s just trying to appear that way, so people won’t realize Kamala is the perfect puppet to replace Biden) and the media machine got busy and voila!

We can’t get enough of how amazing Kamala has become. Literally from one day to the next, she became more popular than anyone EVER, in the ENTIRE history of humanity!

And guess who loves, loves, loves her. White liberal women. They tell me things like this in the most chiding manner:

I have news for my liberal sistas. Kamala is not a “woman in power”. She is a woman CONTROLLED by power.

Those women prancing beneath her feet? Nancy Pelosi passed the humiliation test by bowing down to BLM—remember that. She had a hard time getting up again. Actually, she never got up after that.

Beyonce married Jay Z, and got pimped out, a slave who robotically does what she’s told on the stage. Girls are supposed to look up to her, as if she is a woman of power.

Here’s an example of Beyonce’s mind-numbing message to girls. She wrote it herself.

Run the World (Girls)

Who run the world? Girls!

Who run the world? Girls!

Who run the world? Girls!

Who run the world? Girls!

It goes on like that forever until you want to pull your brain out of your head to make it stop.

But it gets worse.

We now have White Dudes for Harris.

In one zoom call, they recently raised $4 million. With the help, I’m sorry to say, of an actor I always had a crush on, Jeff Bridges.

Bridges who famously played The Dude in "The Big Lebowski, has said Joe Biden "beautifully" passed the baton to her by dropping out of the race.

"I can see her being president," Bridges said. "I'm so excited. A woman president, man. How exciting! And her championing of women's rights, I'm for that."

Championing which women’s right? Where? I’m getting madder by the second at the lies and the people who gobble it up.

But if these women don’t really have any power and they aren’t championing women’s rights, then who is?

Ironically, the women I look up to right now are from Islamic countries, not the West.

Instead of protesting in favor of oppression, like the student protestors Kamala dotes on, they fight against it. And suffer the consequences.

Here are a few women I admire and some quotes that you can compare to Kamala, next time you hear her word salad.

Ayaan Hirsi Ali, from Somalia

“The veil deliberately marks women as private and restricted property, nonpersons. The veil sets women apart from men and apart from the world; it restrains them, confines them, grooms them for docility. A mind can be cramped just as a body may be, and a Muslim veil blinkers both your vision and your destiny. It is the mark of a kind of apartheid, not the domination of a race but of a sex.”

Ali’s life is in constant danger:

In 2004, Ali worked with filmmaker Theo van Gogh to create Submission, a jarring, incendiary film depicting Islam as a religion that sanctions the abuse of women. Several weeks after the film aired on Dutch television, van Gogh was murdered—shot and stabbed, with a knife pinning to his body a letter that called for the death of Hirsi Ali also.

I discovered the writings of Mona Eltahawy when I was living in Luxor, Egypt.

Protesting during the Arab Spring in Cairo, Mona Eltahawy, had both her arms broken, and like other dissident women, was sexually assaulted by police.

I don’t agree with everything she says, and she certainly wouldn’t agree with me, but I respect for her bravery, and her refusal to bow down. Her words are searing:

"Name me an Arab country, and I’ll recite a litany of abuses fueled by a toxic mix of culture and religion that few seem willing or able to disentangle lest they blaspheme or offend. When more than 90 percent of ever-married women in Egypt — including my mother and all but one of her six sisters — have had their genitals cut in the name of modesty, then surely we must all blaspheme. When Egyptian women are subjected to humiliating “virginity tests” merely for speaking out, it’s no time for silence. When an article in the Egyptian criminal code says that if a woman has been beaten by her husband “with good intentions” no punitive damages can be obtained, then to hell with political correctness. And what, pray tell, are “good intentions”? They are legally deemed to include any beating that is “not severe” or directed at the face.” What all this means is that when it comes to the status of women in the Middle East, it’s not better than you think. It’s much, much worse. Even after these “revolutions,” all is more or less considered well with the world as long as women are covered up, anchored to the home, denied the simple mobility of getting into their own cars, forced to get permission from men to travel, and unable to marry without a male guardian’s blessing — or divorce either."

There are many others, too many to name here. These women are well known as dissidents, not as powerful leaders. But to me, they are powerful because they are fearless. No one owns them. They speak up for the thousands upon thousands of brave women who are tortured and killed by the regimes propagandists have told us really “aren’t so bad”.

Let’s look at some of the brave women who refuse to be bought by the powerful.

Iranian Kurdish civil activist Pakhshan Azizi was recently sentenced to death , after being subjected to repeated tortures that included hanging.

This marks the second death sentence for a female political prisoner in Iran this month. Earlier, Sharifeh Mohammadi was sentenced to death by the city's Islamic Revolutionary Court, also on charges of rebellion.

Nasim Gholami-Simyari is on death row in Iran after protesting peacefully against the Islamic oppression of women.

She just showed her hair and sang in videos that went viral on social media.

Nasim was arrested and put on trial at Tehran's Revolutionary Court on charges of "armed rebellion against the Islamic Republic". She may be executed in the coming days.

Eleven women's rights activists in Gilan province, north of Iran, who were detained in August, have been collectively sentenced to more than 60 years in prison for "membership in an illegal group," and “propaganda against the system."

Zahra Esmaili was sentenced to death after her abusive husband from a forced marriage was found dead

After she was arrested, she was held in one of Iran's notorious prisons, where she was inhumanely tortured mentally and physically until she surrendered and gave a forced confession. She received the death penalty and was supposed to be hanged in front of the crowd present at the event. After seeing 16 people hanged in front of her eyes, she had a heart attack and died. But they still hanged her dead body for the crowd to cheer. / The media in the West never bothered to report this case, as they do with most news stories about human rights violations and crimes against humanity committed by Islamic terrorist regimes throughout the Muslim world. Every time an event is inconsistent with the narrative of the political left according to which "Islam is a religion of peace", most journalists simply turn a blind eye.

In February, 19-year-old Zeinab Hosseinkhani was brutally murdered by her father in an "honor" killing, her skull crushed by a brick, because of her romantic involvement with a young man.

Unsurprisingly, no one bothered to come to her funeral, because the Islamic society in Iran justifies such acts of so-called "honor killings". The law in Iran permits this Islamic practice of honor killings. Murderers of women in Iran are not punished if the victim's family forgive him. In this case, Zeinab's mother was killed under "mysterious circumstances" many years ago. So, the father is left to forgive himself for killing his daughter. Every year thousands of women are murdered in the Muslim world after they were accused of violating Islam's informal code of conduct and bringing "shame" on their family. According to Islam, a woman has no autonomy over her own body, and her male guardians (father, husband, brother or uncle) are allowed to kill her if she is accused of violating Islam's modesty laws, rules or social norms. According to the Islamic faith, by shedding the woman's blood the men clean their honor.

I can attest to this as I was told by men in Luxor Egypt, when I lived there, that they had every right to kill their wives if they were unfaithful or even if they were immodest.

More than 200 female political prisoners are in Egyptian prisons, according to the latest update of the Till The Last Prisoner campaign.

16-year-old Rahma describes what happened to her after participating in a protest:

“I was interrogated in one of the National Security detention facilities. They blindfolded me before an officer came in to interrogate me. During the interrogation, the officer kept beating and insulting me, and alternated between slapping my face with his hands and hitting it with a shoe. I told him that I had indeed participated in a number of demonstrations due to the brutality I had witnessed by security forces in dealing with demonstrators. As a result, he insulted me and subjected me to electric shocks.”

As far as I am concerned, all of these women and the thousands of others like them, are more powerful than the Kamala’s, Beyonce’s, Nancy’s of this world will ever be.

And the fact that liberal women or men think Kamala Harris is a good example for their daughters—or their sons—is disgusting in my eyes.

Is Kamala willing to be tortured and killed for what she believes? No. She pretends she believes things in exchange for a show of power that includes rides in private airplanes, mansions and servants, and money in the bank.

Not only do Western women “in power” like Kamala refuse to stand in solidarity with the courageous women I have mentioned here, but they also embrace the oppressors and actively promote the evil forces of this world.

I believe in a power greater than the evil that currently rules in this physical realm.

Those who stand up for what is good and true maintain a balance of power in the spiritual realm that goes beyond the petty physical fights humans so often engage in. In this spiritual battle, Kamala is no match for the power of a 16-year-old girl like Rahma who boldly proclaimed her “rebellion”, was subjected to electric shock, and remained defiant.

But back to Camelot. In the 1967 musical (I loved it as a teenager), at the end when the fantasy has crumbled, King Arthur sings to a young boy to go back home and tell the story so no one forgets that “once there was a fleeting wisp of glory called Camelot”.

I’m afraid that’s what we are seeing now. A fleeting whisp of glory. The demise of the entire Western Civilization. And New York magazine wants us to think it’s funny.

I’m thankful to say, this world is not my home, I’m just passing through…

Leave a comment

Share