Break Free Media

Break Free Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dakinisimo's avatar
Dakinisimo
8hEdited

The Muslim Brotherhood is currently on a trajectory to win, I would say. They are certainly winning the propaganda war, which, one could argue, IS winning the future. The key problem we have, as I see it, is that the Western media and elites have been both actively suppressing and genuinely ignorant as to the full picture of Islam and its 14 century war with the entire world. Once one understands that picture, all of the infighting within the West reveals itself for what it is: an incredibly stupid waste of time and energy that only benefits our mortal enemy. I believe the only way to turn this around is to make people away of the full picture. The historian Raymond Ibrahim is amazing at that and so are you, Karen! Thanks for raising awareness!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
Suzanna Eibuszyc's avatar
Suzanna Eibuszyc
6h

Yet not a mark on his neck, Hamas Terrorist supporter tells a fantastical story like the rest of the big lie about Palestinian existence. The facts are that there are Jews and there are Arabs. "There are Israeli Arabs, Jordanian Arabs, Syrian Arabs, Lebanese Arabs, and Egyptian Arabs. There are Muslim Arabs and Christian Arabs." Arab “Palestinians” are a nationality invented to facilitate and justify cleansing Jews from Israel. The “Palestinians” are stealing history in order to steal land. Without Israel, there is no Jewish People. The “Palestinians” are claiming Jewish history as their own.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Alaine Hunt
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture