WARNING: Contains accounts of sexual assault.

American citizens, Yasin El Sammak, 22, and his 15-year-old brother thought it was a great idea to protest Israel’s tyranny and its “starvation” of Gaza outside an Egyptian diplomatic building in Manhattan last week.

There they were, about to film their noble cause when Egyptian government personnel dragged them off the street and into the building, where they were repeatedly pummeled, thrown to the ground and whipped with a metal chain. Yasin describes how they took his keffiyeh scarf and tied it around his neck and proceeded to strangle him with it. He says if the NYPD hadn’t shown up and saved them, he fears he would be dead.

And yet, despite admitting that he was saved by the NYPD, he turns around and complains because they then arrested him. Despite his arrest, which probably amounted to nothing (how much will he sue them for?) there he was, right back on video, ranting on autopilot against the tyrannical regime of Israel that starves and kills babies, when it is Hamas that does this. It is Islamic nations that are tyrannical, not Israel. I mean, what more proof does he need than being phsyically assualted himself?

Protest all you want in Israel, no one will stop you. But try it in Egypt or any other Islamic nation (just try it in Saudi Arabia) and you will find yourself tortured and disappeared into the hellhole of the prison system.

I often quote Egyptian scholar Dalia Ziada. If these protestors truly care about Palestinians, why don’t they listen to her?

Why don’t they protest against the Muslim Brotherhood, which was founded in Egypt.

“The Muslim Brotherhood’s strategy is not about peace or humanitarian concerns, but about weaponizing the Palestinian cause and Jew hatred to undermine Western society from within.”

Why don’t they listen to American/Egyptian writer Mona Eltahawy , who protested with so much hope in Cairo in 2011 during the Arab Spring.

First, she was sexually assaulted by men in the crowds who were protesting. Then, the police took her, broke both her arms and sexually assaulted her for hours.

I don’t agree with everything Eltahawy says, she is a radical feminist, but her writing was instrumental in opening my eyes to what was really going on in Egypt when I was living there.

Or how about reporter Laura Logan who was raped while covering the Arab Spring protests

Logan, who was in Cairo at the time working as a journalist for CBS News, said that at first, the crowd she was in seemed "pro-American."

"Suddenly, our translator turned to me with a look of sheer terror and said, 'Run, run!' I felt people grabbing between my legs," she recalled. "I was quite stunned."

The journalist told Newsweek that her security guard, Ray Jackson, and crew were running with her and others in the crowd.

"I thought we were getting away," Logan said, "but some of the men running with us became my rapists."

"Ray told me to stay on my feet and hold onto him. If I was knocked down, I'd die. I fought the assault as best I could for 15 minutes, but they tore all my clothes off and raped me with their hands, with flagpoles and with sticks. They sodomized me over and over. They were fighting for my body. I couldn't hold on to Ray any longer."

"There was a moment I gave up, but I kept thinking about my two babies," she said, referring to her children.

Logan was saved by a group of women and Egyptian soldiers. Eltahawy was assaulted by Egyptian police. In Egypt, you never know where the assault will come from, and you will never get justice once it happens.

These two examples are from a while ago, but I use them because they were at a turning point in Egypt when there was so much hope of change. It didn’t happen. It can never happen as long as a country is ruled by Islam.

But here is Yasin, in the United States, protesting the “tyrannical regime” of Israel and he just can’t believe what happened to him. Surely Egypt would be sympathetic. How could Egyptians do this to him?

They dragged this young man into their territory because they knew they could do whatever they wanted with him there. And what they did was to teach him a lesson about how they really feel about “Palestine” and the stupid Americans who protest about it.

Egypt has no interest in a Palestinian state, despite what they may say in public. Nor does any other Arab nation. They use it for their own purposes against Israel, that’s all.

The same thing happened a month or so ago, when “peace activists” thought they would happily march through Egypt to Gaza to protest the war, thinking of course Egypt would support them. They were unceremoniously thrown out of the country, and oh how they played the victim card because of it. Read my short essay, Egypt Sends the "Global March to Gaza" Back Home Crying. It has some hilarious videos of these “victimized” Western protestors.

Can’t people recognize the difference between freedom and oppression anymore? Sure, the West isn’t perfect. I have a lot of criticisms of our justice system. A LOT. But we still have freedoms that they will never have in any Muslim nation. Israel is fighting a war against this oppression. It is a tragedy that every Western nation didn’t stand with Israel from the minute Oct 7th happened. If they had, we wouldn’t be in this situation today, where Hamas is increasingly held up as the purveyor of truth.

I just had an irritating exchange with a woman who is determined to believe Israel is committing genocide and calls Hamas a “Palestinian army” instead of a terrorist organization. She tells me I need to listen to Western intellectual Jews like Jeffrey Sachs, Noam Chomsky, Norman Finkelstein and Gabor Mate. These men do more damage to their own people than anyone else because Westerners look at them and say, see, they’re smart Jews and if they hate Israel, then we’re justified in hating it, too.

As always, people who believe these lies completely ignore any statement from Gazans who actually LIVE there. They would much rather believe “intellectuals” who self-righteously criticize Israel from afar. Why? Because the fact is that even though they will tell you “No, I don’t hate Jews, just Zionists.” Or “No, I don’t Jews, just Israel,” what they really mean is “I hate Jews.”

I ran across this excellent statement by Mosab Hassan Yousef, which of course, this woman ignored when I sent it to her. Isn’t it interesting that those who claim to care about the children of Gaza will never acknowledge the voices of those who truly do care. Like Mosab, who was born in Gaza, grew up there as a child, with a father who founded Hamas, and therefore understands the suffering of the children because he experienced that suffering during his own childhood.

How dare anyone ignore his voice in favor of Western intellectuals who don’t know what they are talking about, but they can use a lot of impressive words and “studies” and “theories”.

Listen to words born of experience, words that take an enormous amount of courage to say because Mosab now lives under the constant danger of assassination:

“I spent 15 years fighting against Hamas ideology and against Hamas operations, knowing that if Hamas succeeded in destroying Israel, they would come after the Arabs. They would come after other Muslim sects. They would come after the West. Because jihad has no limit.”

“On October 7, Hamas did not kill and kidnap in the name of Palestine. They killed and kidnapped in the name of Allah.”

“When ISIS, Al-Qaeda, Salafi jihadists and other terrorist groups declared war on civilization, it was much easier to counter them and deconstruct their operation. We have been fighting against the Muslim Brotherhood for almost a century, and we cannot defeat them because they have a totally different strategy,” he said.

“They build infrastructure, schools, they take on national causes like Palestine, Afghanistan, like Kashmir, and the world is fooled,” he added.

“Suddenly, on October 7, barbarism became legitimate and justified. In Gaza, there is only one crime: the use of human shields by the governing authority. That is the responsibility of Hamas.”

“I am afraid that if we betray the Jewish people after all its contribution to life — sharing all the innovation, science, literature, morality, ethics and values with the rest of the world — and then punish them for being successful for the sake of the Muslim majority, this means that we are in big trouble. The more we show tolerance, the more it will be perceived as weakness and ignite their bloodlust.”

“Hamas knew exactly what they were doing, and they still did it. Why? Because their strategy is to weaponize civilians. They claim to care for the children. And yet, on one hand they push indoctrination that leads children to death, and on the other, when those children die, they blame Israel. This is so twisted. The world must understand it.”

And now we have Egyptian diplomats dragging a fifteen-year-old child and his older brother into their territory so they can punch them, whip them with a chain and strangle them with their keffiyeh scarves because they know they can do it without consequences. They torture and rape women on a regular basis to teach them a lesson. Yet, people still protest against the tyrannical state of Israel, not the jihadists who celebrate when their own children die for Allah.

