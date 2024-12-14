You can listen to me read this article here:

Don’t panic. It’s just a bunch of drones. Remember those Russian weather balloons? They were no big deal, right?

Our government let them fly over military bases, remember? The government claims they don’t know what these drones over New Jersey and now all over the country are, but we shouldn’t worry.

Well, let me tell you, if our government doesn’t know what they are, then we have the most incompetent military in the world and we better start thinking about how we will defend ourselves because they won’t be doing it for us.

The Epoch Times has titled its article “ What We Know So Far ” which amounts to… nothing.

Except you can bet the government does know something, they just aren’t telling us. And that is worrying, don’t you think?

When asked why they can’t just shoot them down, White House national security communications adviser John Kirby said in a Fox News interview on Dec. 13, “The idea of taking something down again, you want to worry about public safety. First of all, we don’t have enough conclusions to take that kind of policy action.”

But wait, isn’t that how you get conclusions? By investigating? This sounds like crazy talk but it’s just normal red-tape government inaction—or lies.

NewsNation’s Rich McHugh spoke with a sheriff who said one of his officers saw 50 drones that were coming off the ocean, to which they responded by alerting state police, the FBI and the Coast Guard. The drones are 8 to 10 feet long. Coast guard and police and other reputable sources say the drones move in ways they’ve never seen before and are impossible to track because they don’t give off heat like ordinary drones.

I don’t want to get people all worried, this could well just be mass hysteria. However, drones do pose a real threat.

I think of Oct 7th and how terrorists came in on hang gliders and started butchering innocent civilians. Israel has been accused of knowing the attack would happen—and even planning it. Well, here we are with drones over our heads and our government isn’t telling us anything and we are demanding action. And nothing has happened yet, we haven’t been attacked, they’re just up there!

And then, when Israel responded with its full might, the world turned against Israel, like this person’s response to my article See It For Yourself, where I put up the footage filmed by the terrorists themselves. I just received his comment today:

…in medicine, we call Palestinians behavior is the result of a PTSD inflicted by savage Israelies….they will be excused. Israelis however are sadists and criminals defying all humanity’s norms…..the world finally sees you for who you are!!

Imagine thousands of terrorists descending on this person’s neighborhood, showing up at his door and him trying to explain how he supports their cause. Does he think they are going to sit down and have a cup of tea as they philosophize about it? No, they are going to rape his wife and chop up off the heads of his children and then slice off his head in mid-sentence.

Sorry for the graphic words, but we are talking reality here. No doubt many of the people looking up at the skies in fear, demanding the US government do something, are terrorist apologists like the man above, having condemned Israel for fighting back as they have. I can assure you; if the same thing happened here, those same people would be among the first screaming for our government to respond even more harshly.

So many scenarios could play out with the confusion of all these drones in the air. They could be a distraction for something else. They could be collecting data for our own government or a future attack. Yes, they could even be aliens. Above all else, these drones are another example of the menticide we are being subjected to, the psychological warfare that I warned about in one of my first essays, Utopian Madness.

The attack on Israelis on Oct 7th was an up close and personal attack with actual human beings slicing up other human beings. I don’t know what is more terrifying. That almost medieval personal approach, or that of sci-fi impersonal drones.

Slaughterbots are drone weapons that “select and apply force to targets without human intervention”.

They make decisions about who to kill based on a series of algorithms. We now live in a world where “the sort of unavoidable algorithmic errors that plague even tech giants like Amazon and Google can now lead to the elimination of whole cities,” warns Prof James Dawes of Macalester College.

He’s talking about “mistakes”. But slaughterbots can be programmed to intentionally eliminate whole cities.

Max Tegmark, an AI researcher at MIT and co-founder of the Future of Life Insitute (FLI), describes slaughterbots as “small, cheap and light, like smartphones, and incredibly versatile and powerful. A slaughterbot would basically be able to anonymously assassinate anybody who’s pissed off anybody.”

The FLI has produced a film that envisions the future of these unregulated “slaughterbots.” It is disturbing, but in light of the worry over these drone sightings, it might be a good idea to watch it.

I’ve been warning about drones for a long time. Unfortunately, few people have listened.

In December 2022, I wrote an in-depth article, The Age of Drones about a government patent I had discovered, described as “Systems and Methods for Mobile Sample Collection”, conducted by drones. Zerohedge (which I read every day) republished it, archived now. Here is a short description:

We’re talking armies of drones of all shapes and sizes, down to the smallest gnat, working together in a “swarm” to take samples, administer drugs and regulate the health and behavior of ordinary citizens. The promise is that these drones will be deployed to make our lives easier—for our health and safety.

Starting with 9/11 and then Covid and almost immediately after that the Jan 6th incursion at the capital, citizens have come to accept ever-increasing amounts of surveillance.

A 2020 New York Times article described this post-Covid world we now live in:

Drones have been working as police officers, soaring over the banks of the Seine in Paris and the city squares of Mumbai, to patrol for social distancing violators. They’re delivering medical supplies in Rwanda and snacks in Virginia. They’re hovering over crowds in China to scan for fevers below. “Yes auntie, this is the drone speaking to you,” said one drone, speaking to an elderly woman below in an eerie bullhorn echo, according to a video published by Global Times, a state-controlled newspaper. “You shouldn’t walk about without wearing a mask.” Global Times also published an account of another drone. A voice from above castigated a small child peering skyward while seated with a man who was violating quarantine rules by playing mahjong in public: “Don’t look at the drone, child. Ask your father to leave immediately.” Drones can be equipped with so-called stingrays to collect information from people’s mobile phones, night-vision cameras, GPS sensors, radar, lidar (laser detection technology for creating three-dimensional maps of an area), as well as thermal and infrared cameras.

In March of 2024, I wrote Ukraine's terrifying "People's Drone Project" which is a plan for the production of one million FPV (first person view) drones and hundreds of other types of drones for warfare.

Described as a “dark omen to the future of robotic warfare and an ingenious invention for the needs of the moment,” the killer FPV drone is cheap and not much different from those a photographer or a gamer might use.

FPV derives its name “from the special set of goggles the pilots wear that allows them to control the drone in a way akin to a video game. Multiple clips posted online highlight the skill of the FPV pilots by grimly taking the lives of men fleeing for their lives”.

You can watch how these kamikaze drones are here:

Ukraine is employing ordinary citizens, smart twenty-somethings, to make these drones from supplies they buy online. Tech savvy kids like the one below.

Civilians assemble drones at home , like Matvii Karpenko:

Game developer Matvii Karpenko, 23, has taught himself to build drones and now uses his teleworking equipment to pass on the knowledge to other civilians. Karpenko buys the parts from eBay, e-commerce stores and other locations he finds via social media apps such as Telegram. He plans to send his completed drones to an organization that will check them, and if they're good enough, pass them on to the military.

“Switchblade” drones cost just $6,000 apiece, compared to $150,000 for the Hellfire missile typically fired by Predator or Reaper drones. It’s a 5½ pound killer robot that can conveniently be stored in a backpack and can fly up to 7 miles to hit a target.

AeroVironment makes Switchblades and promises to be there, “helping people gain the actionable intelligence they need to proceed with certainty into a safer, more secure, more prosperous future.”

Safer, secure, prosperous?

Anyone who believes that is an idiot and well, I guess we are ruled by a bunch of idiots.

In 2015, more than 1,000 AI and Robotics experts signed an open letter that warned of a ‘military artificial intelligence arms race’ and called for an outright ban on ‘offensive autonomous weapons beyond meaningful human control’”.

Here is an excerpt from the letter:

The key question for humanity today is whether to start a global AI arms race or to prevent it from starting. If any major military power pushes ahead with AI weapon development, a global arms race is virtually inevitable, and the endpoint of this technological trajectory is obvious: autonomous weapons will become the Kalashnikovs of tomorrow. Unlike nuclear weapons, they require no costly or hard-to-obtain raw materials, so they will become ubiquitous and cheap for all significant military powers to mass-produce. It will only be a matter of time until they appear on the black market and in the hands of terrorists, dictators wishing to better control their populace, warlords wishing to perpetrate ethnic cleansing, etc. Autonomous weapons are ideal for tasks such as assassinations, destabilizing nations, subduing populations and selectively killing a particular ethnic group.

Despite the warnings, all talk of banning killer robots stalled, the argument being that the technology wasn’t there yet, so what would be the point of banning them?

Now the technology is here, and nothing was done in the interim to regulate it. In December 2021, a UN conference failed to agree on banning the use and development of the Slaughterbots I mentioned above.

Almost all of the 125 nations that belong to the United Nations’ Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons said they wanted new laws to be introduced on killer robots. But unsurprisingly, superpowers like the U. S. and Russia objected, making a unilateral agreement impossible.

These drones, like so much of the new tech that hasn’t been thought through, is out of control. It isn’t just terrorists or other militaries we have to worry about. The disturbed kid down the street who’s been playing too many video games in the basement and who might have once shot up a school can now make a killer drone with materials bought online and send it off to kill everyone in the neighborhood.

In February 2024, I wrote Anyone Can Fly a Drone Over a School . This was happening at my grandson’s school:

An individual who sits in the local park flies a drone over the adjacent elementary school while children are playing on the playground. When he does this, teachers take the kids inside as a precaution. Who is this person? Why is he regularly flying a drone over a school and presumably taking photos? No one knows.

It seems incredible that anyone is allowed to do this. A sex offender could do this. A terrorist could do this. The drone this person was flying was small, but it was still easy to spot. Drones can be as small as insects. And they can do all kinds of terrible things.

The worst part is that what the man was doing is perfectly legal. There are no laws preventing it, at least in that particular school area.

And by the way, shooting down drones is illegal, so don’t do that, even if they’re hovering over your house. Just let them be, they have a right to be there.

We need to rethink the rights of drones. And now, they are telling us that at some point soon, superintelligent AI is going to demand their rights.

What happened to us?

We are losing our humanity to technology.

