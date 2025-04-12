You can listen to me read this article here:

An immigration judge ruled Friday that Columbia University agitator Mahmoud Khalil can be deported on grounds that he threatens foreign policy.

The ruling “stunned” his supporters. One of Khalil's supporters read a statement from Khalil's wife, Noor Abdalla, calling it a "devastating blow to our family." She is an American citizen and is pregnant, as we hear every time her name is mentioned.

"No person should be deemed removable from their home for speaking out against the killing of Palestinian families, doctors and journalists," Abdalla's statement said.

She called her husband a “political prisoner who is being deprived of his rights.”

Well, let’s see about that.

This was NEVER about “free speech” nor was it about “Palestine” as Douglas Murray so eloquently states. (I’m writing a piece about the debate between him and Dave Smith on Rogan’s podcast, which will be finished soon—extremely important!):

“I always like to say when the subject of Khalil comes up that he has become such a free speech hero for sections of the left and the right in America. But I always say, whenever they try to make him some kind of martyr, remember the name Edan Alexander.

“He is a 21-year-old who was born in New Jersey and is still, after 18 months, being held by the terrorist group Hamas in Gaza. If the people who had campaigned for Khalil’s release or freedom had spent the last 18 months calling for the freedom of the actual kidnapped victim, the person who is actually being denied all of his rights and much more, Edan Alexander, then I’d be interested to hear these people’s thoughts on Khalil. But they didn’t. They have spent the last 18 months not just excusing the massacre, but in the case of Khalil and his group at Columbia University, actually praising the massacre.

“Here are two statements every American should know about:

“The first is that the Columbia University Apartheid Divest called the October 7th massacre:

a moral, military and political victory.”

“The other thing everyone needs to know about this group is that one of the things they call for, is they say they are:

fighting for the total eradication of Western civilization.

“Let me say that again: THEY ARE FIGHTING FOR THE TOTAL ERADICATION OF WESTERN CIVILIZATION.

“I suggest Marco Rubio was completely right when he said some weeks ago, ‘What country would invite people into their country and allow them all the advantages of the country if the person in question uses their time in the country to destroy the country.’

“Not just by, in the case of Khalil and his group, intimidating Jewish students, threatening Jewish students and hounding them across their places of study, but by abusing the staff at the university, by physically harming people who work there as janitors, by shutting down public buildings, by shutting down public highways, what country in its sane mind would allow people in to do that.

“If I moved to Paris on a visa, I think one of the things I wouldn’t try to do whilst there would be to try to overthrow the French state.”

Khalil's lawyers have a deadline of April 23 to file applications for relief to stop his deportation. The judge said if they failed to make the deadline, she would file an order of removal to either Syria or Algeria.

I cannot stress how important this case is to the future of the United States. The result will determine whether or not the United States continues to encourage its own destruction by outside forces, or says, “We're not doing that anymore.”

I sincerely hope we won’t be doing that anymore.

You can find out more about Khalil and shocking details about CUAD, the organization he represents, in my previous essay The Mahmoud Khalil Controversy.

