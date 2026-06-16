Jews, Start Packing Your Bags

This is appalling but no surprise. I expect to lose many Trump supporters with my recent posts. But I’m not here to win a popularity contest. I am here to tell the truth, no matter how brutal it may be. For anyone doubting this is true the link to Fox News is HERE

And the truth is that Trump now sounds like an Al-Jazeera journalist from Qatar.

As I just said in Trump’s Iran Fiasco: Israel stands alone in a hostile world that now includes the United States.

Apparently, it’s Israel that kills civilians, not Hezbollah, Hamas, Iran. It’s Syria’s president, al-Sharaa, we can trust. Israel’s president, Netanyahu, is the bad guy.

As I said in my essays on Al-Jolani (links at the bottom), jihadists love to put on suits, take off their turbans and trim their beards for a gullible West. No matter the smiling, smoothing talking facade, they are still jihadists. Al-Jolani is laughing behind our backs. His armies continue to kill Christians and Druze and anyone who does not bow to Islam. Ask Druze who they turn to, Jolani or Netanyahu.

And President Trump invited this snake into the White House and praised him. And now this.

Sure, Trump doesn’t want Democrats to win, he wants to lower gas prices before the elections. I get it. But it’s a short-sighted view that is more about self-preservation than doing what is right in the long term.

Woe to an American public that cannot put up with a little bit of hardship, when those who fight against the greatest foe in history, the Islamic-Communist-Nazi Union are tortured and die daily for refusing to submit. Know that this is now amongst us, it isn’t coming someday down the line. It is here, now.

I know and understand how conservatives still want to believe that their political party is better than the other one but as I have consistently said, watch over these four years to see how that dynamic is shifting very fast. JD Vance is the snake in the grass who distanced himself from this war, whose patron was the venomous Peter Thiel and whose best friend is the demon-possessed Tucker Carlson. I know, I don’t’ usually use such over-the-top language but sometimes it is called for.

Mark my words, it won’t matter who wins the next election, Democrat or Republican. Jews and those who defend them will no longer be safe in the United States or anywhere else in the world. When the US falls to antisemitism, the floodgates will open in ways we have never seen.

Here is Mosab Hassan Yousef’s words for President Trump. Mosab always speaks his mind, no matter what, and for that I give him the greatest respect. I don’t always agree, as when he ignorantly attacked evangelical Christians (because if the Israel/evangelical alliance can be destroyed, Israel will then be completely alone), but I agree with him here:

Mr. President, The pager operation against Hezbollah was a masterpiece of modern warfare. Israel also executed a brilliant 12-day operation against Iran that left the regime in shock, its top generals assassinated, and the Ayatollahs held by the throat. Yet every time Israel had momentum, whether in Gaza, Lebanon, or against Iran, you personally intervened and stopped them at the worst possible moment. You were personally briefed by Mossad that defeating Iran would take at least a year of consistent pressure. Yet you pushed for quick results, changed the original plan, and turned what could have been a strategic victory into a strategic defeat. Now, after signing a humiliating deal that buried the Iranian nuclear threat instead of eliminating it, you come out blaming Israel for taking too long and for how it fights. The question of civilian casualties should be addressed to Hezbollah, not Israel. Hezbollah deliberately operates from within populated civilian areas, using civilians as human shields and endangering their own people. This strategic failure is not due to Israeli incompetence. The main problem has been your repeated intervention and bad timing. You don’t get to sabotage the campaign and then blame Israel for the results. I end there. We are indeed entering the darkest part of human history.

I am adding this appalling video of Iran’s Ghabilaf leading chants of “Death to America” while burning an American flag.

This is the monstert JD Vance will stand alongside on Friday and to sign the “peace deal”.

The only peace to be found with the Devil is when you bow to him and that is what the US is doing now.

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Essays about al-Jolani:

Liar, Liar, Syria on Fire: “The Islamic unity against their common enemy Israel is coming to an end and Muslims are about to display their brutality against each other.” ~ Mosab Hassan Yusef

Bloodbath in Syria: “Muslims are about to display their brutality against each other,” warned Mosab Hassan Yousef as al-Sharaa’s forces claimed victory in Syria.

The Islamic States of America: “Islam is better than democracy. Allah will cause Islam to prevail over every kind of system, and you know what? It will happen.” ~ Imam Siraj Wahhaj, known as the Imam of America

Rise of the Fourth Reich