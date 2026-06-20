Jews and their 'Dark Money' are Monsters

I am traveling, in a hotel room and on my phone posting this because it is so important.

“The old world is dying and a new world is struggling to be born.”

What he means is a world without Jews. A world without Israel.

Yes, now is the time of monsters.

With this speech, Mamdani might as well be Hitler. He is saying exactly what Hitler said. Scapegoating Jews. Blaming them for the bad economy. Mayor Mamdani calls AIPAC a “monster” that moves “dark money”.

Mamdani is the monster.

This isn't about AIPAC. Any excuse is used to demonize Jews and turn them into the scapegoat.

Mamdani ties a legitimate American organization, no different from any other (whether you agree with lobbying or not, that's another matter that shoukd be applied to all organizations, not just AIPAC) to Natanyahu's “genocide” blaming all the Jews of NY in the process.

There have always been fringe Nazi movements in America. But who would have thought the mayor of the city with the largest Jewish population next to Israel would be openly inciting hatred of Jews-- a Muslim mayor who follows the same Twelver Islam as the ayatollahs of Iran!

Jews already don't just FEEL unsafe, they ARE unsafe In NYC. They aren't even allowed to enter their places of worship in peace.

I hope people will finally listen to what I’ve been warning about ever since Oct 7th!

This week we can clearly see how the Nazi/Communist/Islamist coalition is now perfectly formed and taking over the United States. It doesn't matter which party, Democrat or Republican, wins the next presidential election. They all have the same goal: the extermination of Jews and destruction of Israel.

Please look at my last couple of essays with videos of JD Vance and now Trump echoing the same lies about Israel. What these two have done in one week will contribute to more antisemitsm than Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens achieved in two years. Carlson has gleefully called Israel “Trump’s bitch.”

Washington DC is about to elect Janeese Lewis George a Socialist Democrat mayor. Like Mamdani, she wants the people to pay for “free everything”. Having lived in a communist country I know how that works.

Like Mamdani, she accuses Israel of genocide and does not believe Israel has a right to exist. She will not attend any Jewish event or support any Jewish organization that stands with Israel, meaning Zionists. That means demonizing 90 percent of Jews in America. That is the brutal truth when you strip away all the pathetic attempts to justify it. “I don't hate Jews, just Zionists”

No, you hate Jews! Period.

This is not a fringe a Nazi/Communist/Islamist movement. It is mainstream.